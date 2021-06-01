Chicago, IL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Names 2021-2022 Board of Directors

National leaders in nutrition, health and business will serve as the 2021-2022 Board of Directors of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
1-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Sauer.jpg

Kansas State University Educator, Researcher Kevin L. Sauer Becomes 2021-2022 President of Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Registered dietitian nutritionist Kevin L. Sauer, professor in the department of food, nutrition, dietetics and health at Kansas State University and co-director of the national Center for Food Safety Research in Child Nutrition Programs, began his...
1-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Derocha.jpg

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Names New National Media Spokespeople for 2021-2024

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, has appointed three registered dietitian nutritionists to three-year terms as media spokespeople and reappointed four spokespeople to...
1-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Urges Swift Passage of Bill That Would Increase Access to Nutrition Care

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics supports expanding medical nutrition therapy to provide Medicare beneficiaries with the care they need and deserve to live healthy, independent lives.
12-May-2021 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Revitalizes Strategic Plan for Dynamic Health Care Environment

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ Board of Directors has revitalized the organization’s ongoing Strategic Plan to prioritize programs and initiatives in four areas where the Academy will focus efforts to accelerate progress towards...
22-Apr-2021 11:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation Creates Advancing Diversity in Dietetics Scholarship

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation is accepting applications for a new Advancing Diversity in Dietetics Scholarship that will provide $25,000 each to two aspiring registered dietitian nutritionists of diverse backgrounds and cultures.
8-Apr-2021 12:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation Awards First Diversity and Inclusion Fellowship to Purdue Faculty Member

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation has awarded its first Diversity and Inclusion Fellowship to registered dietitian nutritionist Marie AK Allsopp, a clinical assistant professor in nutrition science at Purdue University.
31-Mar-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

March 10: Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

March is when the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, honoring the contributions and expertise of RDNs as the food and nutrition experts.
10-Mar-2021 7:00 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Food Expert Offers Meal Planning, Grocery Shopping Tips During Covid-19

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers tips for planning, preparing and storing healthful meals while under quarantine during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
7-May-2020 9:30 AM EDT

Newswise: 1581022175.jpg

During National Nutrition Month® 2020, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Promotes Eating Right Bite by Bite

For National Nutrition Month® 2020, in March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages people to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits.
26-Feb-2020 11:15 AM EST

Newswise: 1581021128.jpg

During National Nutrition Month®, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Encourages Healthful Eating at Work

18-Feb-2020 10:00 AM EST

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Promotes Eating Right Bite by Bite During National Nutrition Month® 2020

21-Jan-2020 3:25 PM EST

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Recommends: Plan Ahead Before Dining Out on Valentine's Day

Going out is a Valentine’s Day treat. To make a restaurant experience healthful and nutritious as well as fun or romantic, plan your plate before you leave the house, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
30-Jan-2019 7:00 AM EST

Newswise: JenniferBruning.jpg

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson Jennifer Bruning Can Speak to Media on Parents Modeling Good Eating Habits for Kids

20-Mar-2017 2:05 PM EDT

Newswise: robinforoutan.jpg

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson Robin Foroutan Can Speak to Media on Nutritional Considerations When Dining Out

20-Mar-2017 1:50 PM EDT

Newswise: AND_Angel_Planells_249R.jpg

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson Angel Planells Can Speak to Media on Choosing Healthy Options When Cooking at Home

20-Mar-2017 1:05 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Representing more than 100,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation’s health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

Contacts

Mackenzie Allen
Director, Strategic Communications

 mallen@eatright.org

312-899-0040

Esther Ellis
Dietetics Content Manager

 jwoodman@patientsbeyondborders.com

312-899-4755

Lydia Hall
Manager, Media Relations

 media@eatright.org

312-899-4769

Tom Ryan
Sr. Editorial Manager

 tryan@eatright.org

800-877-1600 x4894

Liz Spittler
Director, Creative Media

FoodandNutrition@eatright.org

800-877-1600
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.50851