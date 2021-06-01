Our News on Newswise
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Names 2021-2022 Board of Directors
National leaders in nutrition, health and business will serve as the 2021-2022 Board of Directors of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
1-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Kansas State University Educator, Researcher Kevin L. Sauer Becomes 2021-2022 President of Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
Registered dietitian nutritionist Kevin L. Sauer, professor in the department of food, nutrition, dietetics and health at Kansas State University and co-director of the national Center for Food Safety Research in Child Nutrition Programs, began his...
1-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Names New National Media Spokespeople for 2021-2024
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, has appointed three registered dietitian nutritionists to three-year terms as media spokespeople and reappointed four spokespeople to...
1-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Urges Swift Passage of Bill That Would Increase Access to Nutrition Care
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics supports expanding medical nutrition therapy to provide Medicare beneficiaries with the care they need and deserve to live healthy, independent lives.
12-May-2021 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Revitalizes Strategic Plan for Dynamic Health Care Environment
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ Board of Directors has revitalized the organization’s ongoing Strategic Plan to prioritize programs and initiatives in four areas where the Academy will focus efforts to accelerate progress towards...
22-Apr-2021 11:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation Creates Advancing Diversity in Dietetics Scholarship
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation is accepting applications for a new Advancing Diversity in Dietetics Scholarship that will provide $25,000 each to two aspiring registered dietitian nutritionists of diverse backgrounds and cultures.
8-Apr-2021 12:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation Awards First Diversity and Inclusion Fellowship to Purdue Faculty Member
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation has awarded its first Diversity and Inclusion Fellowship to registered dietitian nutritionist Marie AK Allsopp, a clinical assistant professor in nutrition science at Purdue University.
31-Mar-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
March 10: Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day
March is when the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, honoring the contributions and expertise of RDNs as the food and nutrition experts.
10-Mar-2021 7:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Food Expert Offers Meal Planning, Grocery Shopping Tips During Covid-19
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers tips for planning, preparing and storing healthful meals while under quarantine during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
7-May-2020 9:30 AM EDT
During National Nutrition Month® 2020, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Promotes Eating Right Bite by Bite
For National Nutrition Month® 2020, in March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages people to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits.
26-Feb-2020 11:15 AM EST
During National Nutrition Month®, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Encourages Healthful Eating at Work
18-Feb-2020 10:00 AM EST
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Promotes Eating Right Bite by Bite During National Nutrition Month® 2020
21-Jan-2020 3:25 PM EST
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Recommends: Plan Ahead Before Dining Out on Valentine's Day
Going out is a Valentine’s Day treat. To make a restaurant experience healthful and nutritious as well as fun or romantic, plan your plate before you leave the house, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
30-Jan-2019 7:00 AM EST
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson Jennifer Bruning Can Speak to Media on Parents Modeling Good Eating Habits for Kids
20-Mar-2017 2:05 PM EDT
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson Robin Foroutan Can Speak to Media on Nutritional Considerations When Dining Out
20-Mar-2017 1:50 PM EDT
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson Angel Planells Can Speak to Media on Choosing Healthy Options When Cooking at Home
20-Mar-2017 1:05 PM EDTSee All Experts