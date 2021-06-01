National leaders in nutrition, health and business will serve as the 2021-2022 Board of Directors of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Kevin L. Sauer, professor in the department of food, nutrition, dietetics and health at Kansas State University and co-director of the national Center for Food Safety Research in Child Nutrition Programs, began his...

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, has appointed three registered dietitian nutritionists to three-year terms as media spokespeople and reappointed four spokespeople to...

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics supports expanding medical nutrition therapy to provide Medicare beneficiaries with the care they need and deserve to live healthy, independent lives.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ Board of Directors has revitalized the organization’s ongoing Strategic Plan to prioritize programs and initiatives in four areas where the Academy will focus efforts to accelerate progress towards...

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation is accepting applications for a new Advancing Diversity in Dietetics Scholarship that will provide $25,000 each to two aspiring registered dietitian nutritionists of diverse backgrounds and cultures.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation has awarded its first Diversity and Inclusion Fellowship to registered dietitian nutritionist Marie AK Allsopp, a clinical assistant professor in nutrition science at Purdue University.

March is when the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, honoring the contributions and expertise of RDNs as the food and nutrition experts.

