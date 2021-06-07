Our News on Newswise
COVID-19 Creates Hearing, Balance Disorders, Aggravates Tinnitus Symptoms
Evidence suggests auditory and vestibular effects should be added to the growing list of physiological impacts of COVID-19. During the 180th Meeting, Colleen Le Prell from the University of Texas at Dallas will talk about hearing and balance...
7-Jun-2021 2:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Headphones, Earbuds Impact Younger Generations' Future Audio Health
As more people are taking advantage of music on the go, personal audio systems are pumping up the volume to the detriment of the listener's hearing. During the 180th ASA Meeting, Daniel Fink from The Quiet Coalition and Jan Mayes will talk about...
7-Jun-2021 10:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Pandemic Quarantine Acoustically Contributes to Mental, Physical Health Degradation
The prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic created widespread lockdown fatigue and increased social tension in multiunit housing, but small improvements in quality-of-life routines may help people cope. During the 180th ASA Meeting, Braxton Boren...
4-Jun-2021 2:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Acoustical Evolution Increases Battle Between Predator, Prey
In the battle between hunter and hunted, sound plays an integral part in success or failure. In the case of bats vs. moths, the insects are using acoustics against their winged foes. During the 180th ASA Meeting, Thomas Neil from the University of...
4-Jun-2021 2:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Measuring Sound Diversity of Quietness
The world is filled with myriad sounds that can overwhelm a person with relentless acoustics. Noise is so prevalent in everyday life that the concept and achievement of comfortable quiet is hard to define. During the 180th ASA Meeting, Aggelos...
4-Jun-2021 11:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Personalized Soundscape Could Help People with Dementia with Time, Place Recognition
Designing a soundscape to improve quality of life for an individual is centered on putting their perception at the heart of the process. During the 180th ASA Meeting, Arezoo Talebzadeh from Ghent University will show how a personalized soundscape...
4-Jun-2021 10:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Potential Vocal Tracking App Could Detect Depression Changes
According to the World Health Organization, more than 264 million people worldwide have Major Depression Disorder and another 20 million have schizophrenia. During the 180th ASA Meeting, Carol Espy-Wilson from the University of Maryland,will discuss...
3-Jun-2021 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Voice Acting Unlocks Speech Production, Therapy Knowledge
Many voice actors use a variety of speech vocalizations and patterns to create unique and memorable characters. How they create those amazing voices could help speech pathologists better understand the muscles involved for creating words and sounds....
3-Jun-2021 1:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Reconstructing the Acoustics of Notre Dame
The April 15 fire that devastated the roof of Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral left many people around the globe wondering whether it’s possible to rebuild it in a way that can recreate the cultural icon’s complex signature acoustics. Six years...
3-May-2019 8:05 AM EDT