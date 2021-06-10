Albany, NY USA

Albany Law School Announces Changes to Board of Trustees

Albany Law School is pleased to welcome Stephen J. Rehfuss ’85 and William F. Schwitter ’83 as new members to its Board of Trustees. Both were appointed to five-year terms by the Board last week. Rory J. Radding ’75 has been named an...
Understanding the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act and a New Era of Racing Regulation

The journal article discusses the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act . This act was passed by Congress at the end of 2020 and fundamentally changes how thoroughbred racing will be regulated in the United States.
Insect Advocates: Recognizing the American Bumblebee as an Endangered Species

A humble bumblebee is getting help it desperately needs from Albany Law School students and faculty. A group of 14 students – with the unofficial moniker the “Bombus Pollinator Association of Law Students” or “BPALS,” for short – and...
Albany Law School Exceeds Campaign Goal Early

Despite the challenges of raising funds during a pandemic, Albany Law School, the nation's oldest independent law school, exceeded their $30M campaign goal months earlier than expected.
About

Albany Law School educates and empowers tomorrow’s leaders, engaged professionals, committed public servants, inspiring community change-agents, and creative problem solvers.

We connect the classroom to the profession, government, and the community through experienced-based learning, engaged scholarship, and a robust network of alumni and supporters. Our students develop a sophisticated understanding of legal policy and doctrine, a broad range of professional competencies, and a deep commitment to justice and ethical values.

