Albany Law School is pleased to welcome Stephen J. Rehfuss ’85 and William F. Schwitter ’83 as new members to its Board of Trustees. Both were appointed to five-year terms by the Board last week. Rory J. Radding ’75 has been named an...

The journal article discusses the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act . This act was passed by Congress at the end of 2020 and fundamentally changes how thoroughbred racing will be regulated in the United States.

A humble bumblebee is getting help it desperately needs from Albany Law School students and faculty. A group of 14 students – with the unofficial moniker the “Bombus Pollinator Association of Law Students” or “BPALS,” for short – and...

Despite the challenges of raising funds during a pandemic, Albany Law School, the nation's oldest independent law school, exceeded their $30M campaign goal months earlier than expected.

