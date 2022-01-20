The Government Law Center at Albany Law School will host the first seminar of the 2022 Warren M. Anderson Series virtually on Feb. 10 from Noon-1 p.m., with a focus on ethics reform. Register here:...

When New York State voters go to the polls in November there will be three constitutional amendments on the ballot related to voting. The latest explainer from the Government Law Center (GLC) at Albany Law School breaks each one down.

The Government Law Center (GLC) at Albany Law School has just released its latest explainer to help attorneys, politicians, and the public understand how joint investigating committees could help New York re-evaluate how it investigates,...

The Honorable Leslie E. Stein ‘81, who retired as an Associate Judge on the New York Court of Appeals in June, will be the new Director of the Government Law Center (GLC) at Albany Law School starting full-time in January 2022. She currently...

The Government Law Center (GLC) at Albany Law School has just released its latest explainer to help attorneys, politicians, and the public understand the challenges of enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in the 21st Century.

The Government Law Center at Albany Law School has just released its latest explainer to help attorneys, politicians, and the public at large understand the complexities of New York’s redistricting process.

Albany Law School closed the most successful fundraising effort in its 170-year history on June 30 with a final $1 million anonymous gift that pushed the total raised during We Rise Together: The Campaign for Albany Law School to nearly $33 million.

Albany Law School is pleased to welcome Stephen J. Rehfuss ’85 and William F. Schwitter ’83 as new members to its Board of Trustees. Both were appointed to five-year terms by the Board last week. Rory J. Radding ’75 has been named an...

