Gov't Ethics Reform Focus of First Anderson Series Seminar

The Government Law Center at Albany Law School will host the first seminar of the 2022 Warren M. Anderson Series virtually on Feb. 10 from Noon-1 p.m., with a focus on ethics reform. Register here:...
20-Jan-2022 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

NYS Voting Related Amendments Explained by Albany Law School Government Law Center

When New York State voters go to the polls in November there will be three constitutional amendments on the ballot related to voting. The latest explainer from the Government Law Center (GLC) at Albany Law School breaks each one down.
12-Oct-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Government Law Center Releases New Explainer on joint investigating committees, their role in a post-Cuomo NY

The Government Law Center (GLC) at Albany Law School has just released its latest explainer to help attorneys, politicians, and the public understand how joint investigating committees could help New York re-evaluate how it investigates,...
14-Sep-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Former New York Court of Appeals Judge, Leslie E. Stein, To Lead Government Law Center at Albany Law School

The Honorable Leslie E. Stein ‘81, who retired as an Associate Judge on the New York Court of Appeals in June, will be the new Director of the Government Law Center (GLC) at Albany Law School starting full-time in January 2022. She currently...
10-Sep-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Government Law Center Releases New Explainer on Enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in the 21st Century

The Government Law Center (GLC) at Albany Law School has just released its latest explainer to help attorneys, politicians, and the public understand the challenges of enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in the 21st Century.
11-Aug-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Government Law Center Releases New Explainer on NY Redistricting

The Government Law Center at Albany Law School has just released its latest explainer to help attorneys, politicians, and the public at large understand the complexities of New York’s redistricting process.
27-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

$1M Gift Caps Historic $33M Albany Law School Fundraising Campaign

Albany Law School closed the most successful fundraising effort in its 170-year history on June 30 with a final $1 million anonymous gift that pushed the total raised during We Rise Together: The Campaign for Albany Law School to nearly $33 million.
14-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Albany Law School Announces Changes to Board of Trustees

Albany Law School is pleased to welcome Stephen J. Rehfuss ’85 and William F. Schwitter ’83 as new members to its Board of Trustees. Both were appointed to five-year terms by the Board last week. Rory J. Radding ’75 has been named an...
10-Jun-2021 10:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites


About

Albany Law School educates and empowers tomorrow’s leaders, engaged professionals, committed public servants, inspiring community change-agents, and creative problem solvers.

We connect the classroom to the profession, government, and the community through experienced-based learning, engaged scholarship, and a robust network of alumni and supporters. Our students develop a sophisticated understanding of legal policy and doctrine, a broad range of professional competencies, and a deep commitment to justice and ethical values.

Contacts

Ben Meyers
Associate Director of Communications and Marketing

 bmeye@albanylaw.edu

Tom Torello
Director of Communications and Marketing

 ttore@albanylaw.edu

518-445-3208

Lauren Mineau
‎Writer and Communications Specialist

 lmine@albanylaw.edu

Marcos Abad
‎Web Designer and Developer

 mabad@albanylaw.edu

