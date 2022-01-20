Our News on Newswise
Gov't Ethics Reform Focus of First Anderson Series Seminar
The Government Law Center at Albany Law School will host the first seminar of the 2022 Warren M. Anderson Series virtually on Feb. 10 from Noon-1 p.m., with a focus on ethics reform.
NYS Voting Related Amendments Explained by Albany Law School Government Law Center
When New York State voters go to the polls in November there will be three constitutional amendments on the ballot related to voting. The latest explainer from the Government Law Center (GLC) at Albany Law School breaks each one down.
Government Law Center Releases New Explainer on joint investigating committees, their role in a post-Cuomo NY
The Government Law Center (GLC) at Albany Law School has just released its latest explainer to help attorneys, politicians, and the public understand how joint investigating committees could help New York re-evaluate how it investigates,...
Former New York Court of Appeals Judge, Leslie E. Stein, To Lead Government Law Center at Albany Law School
The Honorable Leslie E. Stein ‘81, who retired as an Associate Judge on the New York Court of Appeals in June, will be the new Director of the Government Law Center (GLC) at Albany Law School starting full-time in January 2022. She currently...
Government Law Center Releases New Explainer on Enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in the 21st Century
The Government Law Center (GLC) at Albany Law School has just released its latest explainer to help attorneys, politicians, and the public understand the challenges of enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in the 21st Century.
Government Law Center Releases New Explainer on NY Redistricting
The Government Law Center at Albany Law School has just released its latest explainer to help attorneys, politicians, and the public at large understand the complexities of New York’s redistricting process.
$1M Gift Caps Historic $33M Albany Law School Fundraising Campaign
Albany Law School closed the most successful fundraising effort in its 170-year history on June 30 with a final $1 million anonymous gift that pushed the total raised during We Rise Together: The Campaign for Albany Law School to nearly $33 million.
Albany Law School Announces Changes to Board of Trustees
Albany Law School is pleased to welcome Stephen J. Rehfuss ’85 and William F. Schwitter ’83 as new members to its Board of Trustees. Both were appointed to five-year terms by the Board last week.
Former NYS Court of Appeals Judge available for Palin v. New York Times dismissal decision
Albany Law School Scholars Available to Speak About Justice Breyer, Supreme Court
Experts from Albany Law School’s Government Law Center available to speak about NYS Redistricting
Albany Law School Professor Available to Speak on International Law Issues of Afghanistan Withdrawal
Albany Law School President and Dean available to speak about vaccine mandates, HIPAA
Experts available to speak on conservatorships and Britney Spears - Albany Law School's Government Law Center
Cyber and free speech law expert available to speak on Trump lawsuits.
Understanding the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act and a New Era of Racing Regulation
