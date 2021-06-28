Bronx, NY USA

Researcher Receives NIH Director’s Award to Help End HIV Global Epidemic

International organizations and countries around the world are working to eliminate HIV/AIDS by 2030. To reach this goal, new approaches are needed—particularly among difficult-to-reach groups such as people who inject drugs (PWID), who are 30...
Lauren Hackett, M.P.A., to Lead Operations at NCI-Designated Albert Einstein Cancer Center

Today, Albert Einstein Cancer Center (AECC), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Montefiore Health System announced that Lauren Hackett, M.P.A., has been appointed the deputy director of administration of AECC and associate vice president of...
Prominent Scientist Julio Aguirre-Ghiso, Ph.D., To Lead New Cancer Dormancy and Tumor Microenvironment Institute at Albert Einstein Cancer Center

Albert Einstein Cancer Center (AECC), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Montefiore Health System today announced that leading cancer biologist Julio Aguirre-Ghiso, Ph.D., has been named founding director of the Cancer Dormancy and Tumor...
Experimental Drug Shows Potential Against Alzheimer’s Disease

Researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine have designed an experimental drug that reversed key symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in mice. The drug works by reinvigorating a cellular cleaning mechanism that gets rid of unwanted proteins by...
Novel Drug Regenerates Erectile Nerves Damaged by Prostate Surgery

Researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine have developed a topical drug that regenerates and restores the function of erectile nerves damaged by radical prostatectomy, the most common treatment for localized prostate cancer. The drug was...
Majority of Cancer Patients with COVID-19 Have Similar Immune Response to People Without Cancer

Most people with cancer who are infected by the novel coronavirus produce antibodies at a rate comparable to the rest of the population—but their ability to do so depends on their type of cancer and the treatments they’ve received, according to...
New Era of Partnership Between Yeshiva University and Montefiore Medicine

Dr. Ari Berman and Dr. Philip Ozuah signed a new agreement between Yeshiva University and Montefiore Medicine launching a joint Yeshiva University-Einstein BA/BS-MD program for highly qualified high school graduates ensuring their path to an...
Stroke and Altered Mental State Increase Risk of Death for COVID-19 Patients

People hospitalized with COVID-19 and neurological problems including stroke and confusion, have a higher risk of dying than other COVID-19 patients, according to a study published online today by researchers at Montefiore Health System and Albert...
National Recognition for Einstein Montefiore Addiction Specialist

Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, M.D., M.S., a New York City-based expert in opioid use disorder will serve on a national board advising the CDC on best approaches to address the nation's opioid epidemic.
Implicit Bias in Medicine - Expert Available to Discuss Issues and Approaches to Improve Communication and Patient Outcomes

Ebola Researcher Explains Antibody Treatments, Need for a Therapy That Works Against All Strains of the Virus

Einstein Expert Available to Comment on HPV-associated Oral Cancer Highlighted in JNCI’s Annual Status of Cancer Report

Albert Einstein College of Medicine Faculty Member Played Key Role in Latest “Best Diets” Rankings by U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report released today its Best Diets 2013 rankings, featuring a variety of weight loss programs. Among the experts tapped to evaluate the diets was Yasmin Mossavar-Rahmani, Ph.D., R.D., associate professor of clinical...
Pediatric Nutritionist Offers Tips to Help Kids Eat Healthy at School

Keith-Thomas Ayoob, Ed.D., R.D., associate clinical professor of pediatrics and director of the nutrition clinic at the Children’s Evaluation and Rehabilitation Center at Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University, a registered...
Albert Einstein College of Medicine, part of Montefiore, is one of the nation’s premier centers for research, medical education and clinical investigation. During the 2018-2019 academic year, Einstein is home to 711 M.D. students, 160 Ph.D. students, 107 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and 265 postdoctoral research fellows. The College of Medicine has more than 1,800 full-time faculty members located on the main campus and at its clinical affiliates. In 2018, Einstein received more than $172 million in awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This includes the funding of major research centers at Einstein in aging, intellectual development disorders, diabetes, cancer, clinical and translational research, liver disease, and AIDS. Other areas where the College of Medicine is concentrating its efforts include developmental brain research, neuroscience, cardiac disease, and initiatives to reduce and eliminate ethnic and racial health disparities. Its partnership with Montefiore, the University Hospital and academic medical center for Einstein, advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments and therapies that benefit patients. Einstein runs one of the largest residency and fellowship training programs in the medical and dental professions in the United States through Montefiore and an affiliation network involving hospitals and medical centers in the Bronx, Brooklyn and on Long Island. For more information, please visit www.einstein.yu.edu, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and view us on YouTube.

