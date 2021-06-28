Our News on Newswise
Researcher Receives NIH Director’s Award to Help End HIV Global Epidemic
International organizations and countries around the world are working to eliminate HIV/AIDS by 2030. To reach this goal, new approaches are needed—particularly among difficult-to-reach groups such as people who inject drugs (PWID), who are 30...
28-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Lauren Hackett, M.P.A., to Lead Operations at NCI-Designated Albert Einstein Cancer Center
Today, Albert Einstein Cancer Center (AECC), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Montefiore Health System announced that Lauren Hackett, M.P.A., has been appointed the deputy director of administration of AECC and associate vice president of...
24-Jun-2021 1:55 PM EDT
Prominent Scientist Julio Aguirre-Ghiso, Ph.D., To Lead New Cancer Dormancy and Tumor Microenvironment Institute at Albert Einstein Cancer Center
Albert Einstein Cancer Center (AECC), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Montefiore Health System today announced that leading cancer biologist Julio Aguirre-Ghiso, Ph.D., has been named founding director of the Cancer Dormancy and Tumor...
16-Jun-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Experimental Drug Shows Potential Against Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine have designed an experimental drug that reversed key symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in mice. The drug works by reinvigorating a cellular cleaning mechanism that gets rid of unwanted proteins by...
16-Apr-2021 5:15 PM EDT
Novel Drug Regenerates Erectile Nerves Damaged by Prostate Surgery
Researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine have developed a topical drug that regenerates and restores the function of erectile nerves damaged by radical prostatectomy, the most common treatment for localized prostate cancer. The drug was...
14-Apr-2021 4:45 PM EDT
Majority of Cancer Patients with COVID-19 Have Similar Immune Response to People Without Cancer
Most people with cancer who are infected by the novel coronavirus produce antibodies at a rate comparable to the rest of the population—but their ability to do so depends on their type of cancer and the treatments they’ve received, according to...
22-Mar-2021 8:35 AM EDT
New Era of Partnership Between Yeshiva University and Montefiore Medicine
Dr. Ari Berman and Dr. Philip Ozuah signed a new agreement between Yeshiva University and Montefiore Medicine launching a joint Yeshiva University-Einstein BA/BS-MD program for highly qualified high school graduates ensuring their path to an...
19-Jan-2021 1:00 PM EST
Stroke and Altered Mental State Increase Risk of Death for COVID-19 Patients
People hospitalized with COVID-19 and neurological problems including stroke and confusion, have a higher risk of dying than other COVID-19 patients, according to a study published online today by researchers at Montefiore Health System and Albert...
18-Dec-2020 10:20 AM EST
National Recognition for Einstein Montefiore Addiction Specialist
Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, M.D., M.S., a New York City-based expert in opioid use disorder will serve on a national board advising the CDC on best approaches to address the nation's opioid epidemic.
21-Sep-2018 3:30 PM EDT
Implicit Bias in Medicine - Expert Available to Discuss Issues and Approaches to Improve Communication and Patient Outcomes
7-Aug-2018 8:00 AM EDT
Ebola Researcher Explains Antibody Treatments, Need for a Therapy That Works Against All Strains of the Virus
15-Oct-2014 10:00 AM EDT
Einstein Expert Available to Comment on HPV-associated Oral Cancer Highlighted in JNCI’s Annual Status of Cancer Report
8-Jan-2013 10:15 AM EST
Albert Einstein College of Medicine Faculty Member Played Key Role in Latest “Best Diets” Rankings by U.S. News
U.S. News & World Report released today its Best Diets 2013 rankings, featuring a variety of weight loss programs. Among the experts tapped to evaluate the diets was Yasmin Mossavar-Rahmani, Ph.D., R.D., associate professor of clinical...
8-Jan-2013 6:50 AM EST
Pediatric Nutritionist Offers Tips to Help Kids Eat Healthy at School
Keith-Thomas Ayoob, Ed.D., R.D., associate clinical professor of pediatrics and director of the nutrition clinic at the Children’s Evaluation and Rehabilitation Center at Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University, a registered...
23-Jul-2010 1:00 PM EDT