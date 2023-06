The Alzheimer’s Center at Temple (ACT) has been created with the appointment of Dr. Domenico Praticò as the Scott Richards North Star Charitable Foundation Chair for Alzheimer’s Research. ACT will integrate research, training, clinical and educational activities in order to study the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders, discover the mechanisms responsible for their onset and progression, and develop effective treatment strategies with the ultimate goal of curing those diseases. ACT will build upon the long-standing tradition of excellence in biomedical research and education of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.