Call For Speakers – AAHCM Accepting Proposals for 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting Speakers Through Friday, April 16
The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) is accepting proposals for speakers for its 2021 virtual Annual Meeting to be held October 29-30.
13-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT
The American Academy of Home Care Medicine partners with Home Centered Care Institute and The National Home-Based Primary Care Learning Network in three-year, $1.6M grant awarded by The John A. Hartford Foundation
In the Fall of 2019, The John A. Hartford Foundation awarded a three-year, $1.6M grant entitled, Moving and Scaling Home-Based Primary Care Phase II: Quality, Training and Advocacy.
The project aims to improve care for the more than two million...
16-Apr-2020 8:00 AM EDT
AAHCM Launches “Power of Home Care Medicine” Documentary
To help spread awareness of the power of home care medicine, AAHCM partnered with Information Matrix, producers of a series of award-winning educational videos to create a documentary entitled “The Power of Home Care Medicine.” The documentary...
18-Nov-2019 8:05 AM EST
AAHCM Announces the 2019 Membership Award Winners at the Annual Meeting
The awards recognize organizations and individuals who have shown outstanding achievement and contributions to the Academy and the field of home care medicine.
12-Nov-2019 8:05 AM EST
AAHCM Shares Success from 2019 Annual Meeting
With over 450 attendees, this meeting provides health care professionals with training and education on the unique aspects of providing home-based medical care as well as an understanding of how to sustain these medical practices.
7-Nov-2019 7:05 AM EST
AAHCM Applauds Year 5 Results of Medicare Independence at Home (IAH) Demonstration
The Academy is pleased to share that the Independence at Home (IAH) Demonstration Year 5 practice expenditures were $33.5 million below Medicare spending targets. Over the 5 years of the demonstration, the IAHC practices have generated a total of...
4-Nov-2019 12:35 PM EST
The John A. Hartford Foundation Awards Grant to American Academy of Home Care Medicine for Development and Dissemination of a Home-Based Primary Care National Practice Directory
The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) is thrilled to announce that The John A. Hartford Foundation (JAHF) has awarded AAHCM a $340,000 grant to create a Home-Based Primary Care National Practice Directory. The John A. Hartford...
14-Oct-2019 11:00 AM EDT
AAHCM Applauds Results of Year 4 Medicare Independence at Home (IAH) Demonstration
The Academy is pleased to share that the Independence at Home (IAH) Demonstration saved Medicare approximately $33 million in Year 4, or about $384 per beneficiary per month (PBPM). This follows savings from Years 1-3 that, when combined with Year...
13-Jun-2019 9:00 AM EDT
