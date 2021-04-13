Chicago, IL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Call For Speakers – AAHCM Accepting Proposals for 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting Speakers Through Friday, April 16

The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) is accepting proposals for speakers for its 2021 virtual Annual Meeting to be held October 29-30.
13-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

The American Academy of Home Care Medicine partners with Home Centered Care Institute and The National Home-Based Primary Care Learning Network in three-year, $1.6M grant awarded by The John A. Hartford Foundation

In the Fall of 2019, The John A. Hartford Foundation awarded a three-year, $1.6M grant entitled, Moving and Scaling Home-Based Primary Care Phase II: Quality, Training and Advocacy. The project aims to improve care for the more than two million...
16-Apr-2020 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

AAHCM Launches “Power of Home Care Medicine” Documentary

To help spread awareness of the power of home care medicine, AAHCM partnered with Information Matrix, producers of a series of award-winning educational videos to create a documentary entitled “The Power of Home Care Medicine.” The documentary...
18-Nov-2019 8:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

AAHCM Announces the 2019 Membership Award Winners at the Annual Meeting

The awards recognize organizations and individuals who have shown outstanding achievement and contributions to the Academy and the field of home care medicine.
12-Nov-2019 8:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

AAHCM Shares Success from 2019 Annual Meeting

With over 450 attendees, this meeting provides health care professionals with training and education on the unique aspects of providing home-based medical care as well as an understanding of how to sustain these medical practices.
7-Nov-2019 7:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

AAHCM Applauds Year 5 Results of Medicare Independence at Home (IAH) Demonstration

The Academy is pleased to share that the Independence at Home (IAH) Demonstration Year 5 practice expenditures were $33.5 million below Medicare spending targets. Over the 5 years of the demonstration, the IAHC practices have generated a total of...
4-Nov-2019 12:35 PM EST Add to Favorites

The John A. Hartford Foundation Awards Grant to American Academy of Home Care Medicine for Development and Dissemination of a Home-Based Primary Care National Practice Directory

The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) is thrilled to announce that The John A. Hartford Foundation (JAHF) has awarded AAHCM a $340,000 grant to create a Home-Based Primary Care National Practice Directory. The John A. Hartford...
14-Oct-2019 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

AAHCM Applauds Results of Year 4 Medicare Independence at Home (IAH) Demonstration

The Academy is pleased to share that the Independence at Home (IAH) Demonstration saved Medicare approximately $33 million in Year 4, or about $384 per beneficiary per month (PBPM). This follows savings from Years 1-3 that, when combined with Year...
13-Jun-2019 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

AAHCM is a professional organization serving the needs of physicians, health professionals, and organizations committed to improving care of patients in the home. AAHCM delivers on the promise of interdisciplinary, high-value health care in the home for all people in need by promoting the art, science, and practice of home care medicine. The AAHCM membership is composed of physicians, medical directors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, registered nurses, social workers, practice administrators, and residents/students working in the field of home care medicine. For more information on AAHCM, please visit https://www.aahcm.org.

Contacts

Stacy Warkentine
Director of Strategic Initiatives

 swarkentine@aahcm.org

(410) 862-0395
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.25332