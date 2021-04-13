The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) is accepting proposals for speakers for its 2021 virtual Annual Meeting to be held October 29-30.

Add to Favorites

In the Fall of 2019, The John A. Hartford Foundation awarded a three-year, $1.6M grant entitled, Moving and Scaling Home-Based Primary Care Phase II: Quality, Training and Advocacy. The project aims to improve care for the more than two million...

Add to Favorites

To help spread awareness of the power of home care medicine, AAHCM partnered with Information Matrix, producers of a series of award-winning educational videos to create a documentary entitled “The Power of Home Care Medicine.” The documentary...

Add to Favorites

The awards recognize organizations and individuals who have shown outstanding achievement and contributions to the Academy and the field of home care medicine.

Add to Favorites

With over 450 attendees, this meeting provides health care professionals with training and education on the unique aspects of providing home-based medical care as well as an understanding of how to sustain these medical practices.

Add to Favorites

The Academy is pleased to share that the Independence at Home (IAH) Demonstration Year 5 practice expenditures were $33.5 million below Medicare spending targets. Over the 5 years of the demonstration, the IAHC practices have generated a total of...

Add to Favorites

The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) is thrilled to announce that The John A. Hartford Foundation (JAHF) has awarded AAHCM a $340,000 grant to create a Home-Based Primary Care National Practice Directory. The John A. Hartford...

Add to Favorites

The Academy is pleased to share that the Independence at Home (IAH) Demonstration saved Medicare approximately $33 million in Year 4, or about $384 per beneficiary per month (PBPM). This follows savings from Years 1-3 that, when combined with Year...

Add to Favorites