Does Socioeconomic Status Explain Why Black People with MS Have More Disability?
A new study suggests that even when differences in socioeconomic status are taken into consideration, Black people with multiple sclerosis (MS) may be more negatively impacted by the disease than white people with MS. The research is published in...
28-Jun-2021 4:00 PM EDT
Are Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Used Early on in the Disease Also Effective Later?
Finding treatments for advanced multiple sclerosis (MS) has been difficult. But new research may help neurologists identify which drugs are best for people with the advanced form of MS called secondary progressive MS. The new study, published in the...
28-Jun-2021 4:00 PM EDT
After Stroke, More than One Try to Remove Blood Clots May Be Tied to Worse Outcome
After a stroke, doctors can try to remove clots in blood vessels to keep blood flowing freely to the brain. But even though most of these procedures are successful, less than half of people have a successful recovery from the stroke. A new study...
17-Jun-2021 12:35 PM EDT
Researchers Identify New Gene that May Increase Risk of ALS
Researchers have identified a new gene that may increase a person’s risk of developing ALS, according to a new study published in the June 16, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The gene,...
11-Jun-2021 12:50 PM EDT
Disparities in Treatment Persist for People with Headache
Disparities exist in the treatment of people with headache disorders because of race and ethnicity, socioeconomic status and geography, according to a review article published in the June 9, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of...
5-Jun-2021 9:45 AM EDT
After 15 Years, Deep Brain Stimulation Still Effective in People with Parkinson’s
Deep brain stimulation continues to be effective in people with Parkinson’s disease 15 years after the device is implanted, according to a study published in the June 2, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American...
1-Jun-2021 8:00 PM EDT
Blood Sugar Highs and Lows Linked to Greater Dementia Risk in Type 1 Diabetes
Older people with type 1 diabetes who have been to the hospital at some point for both low and high blood sugar levels may be at six times greater risk for developing dementia years later. The research is published in the June 2, 2021, online issue...
1-Jun-2021 8:05 PM EDT
Concussion with Loss of Consciousness May Be Linked to Life with Some Disability
People who have had a concussion where they lost consciousness may be more likely to have some disability or limitations later in life—such as difficulty walking or limitations in the amount or type of work they can do—than people who have never...
20-May-2021 3:00 PM EDT
AAN neurologist expert available to speak about epilepsy as Coach Jerry Kill announces his retirement
28-Oct-2015 10:05 AM EDT
As football season begins, AAN offers Super Bowl Champion Ben Utecht for interviews about concussion: "When in Doubt, Sit it Out"
5-Aug-2015 9:55 AM EDT
Stroke Neurologist Expert Immediately Available to Discuss Condition and Treatment After Illinois Senator Mark Kirk Experiences Stroke
Expert neurologist immediately available to discuss stroke after news that Illinois Senator Mark Kirk has experienced a stroke.
23-Jan-2012 2:00 PM EST
Neurotrauma Experts Available
The American Academy of Neurology has neurotrauma experts available for interviews to discuss critical care and recovery.
10-Jan-2011 1:55 PM EST
Experts Available on Head Trauma and ALS
The American Academy of Neurology has neurology experts in Amytrophic Lateral Sclerosis and head injury available to speak about the latest findings regarding the two conditions in the Journal of Neuropathology & Experimental Neurology.
17-Aug-2010 2:55 PM EDT
Neurologist Available to Speak About Stroke
A stroke spokesman for the American Academy of Neurology is available to speak about stroke related to Vice President Joe Biden's oldest son suffering a mild stroke.
12-May-2010 9:00 AM EDT