Does “Bridging” Therapy Improve Outcome for People with Stroke?
There has been debate over the best treatment for a certain type of stroke caused by a blockage of a large artery in the brain. A new meta-analysis finds that people who have this kind of stroke who can be treated within four-and-a-half hours after...
14-Feb-2022
How Long Does It Really Take to Recover from Concussion?
A new study suggests that people with mild traumatic brain injuries may be more likely to have cognitive impairment, cognitive decline or both one year later, compared to people who were not injured. The research is published in the February 16,...
14-Feb-2022
Press Registration Is Open for the 2022 AAN Annual Meeting
Press registration is now open for journalists who wish to attend the 74th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN). The 2022 AAN Annual Meeting is back in person in Seattle, April 2-7, and virtually, April 24-26.
16-Feb-2022
Aboriginal Australians in Cities Have Dementia Rates as High as Those in Rural Areas
Studies have shown that Aboriginal Australians living in remote areas of the country are disproportionately affected by dementia, with rates approximately double those of non-Indigenous people. A new study shows that Aboriginal Australians living in...
4-Feb-2022
Does Strep Throat Lead to the Development of Tics?
A new study has found no link between a strep throat infection and the development of tics in children who have a parent or sibling with a chronic tic disorder. The research is published in the February 2, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the...
27-Jan-2022
People with Parkinson’s Who Eat a Diet Rich in Flavonoids May Live Longer
A new study shows that people with Parkinson’s disease who eat a diet that includes three or more servings per week of foods high in flavonoids, like tea, apples, berries and red wine, may have a lower chance of dying during the study period than...
21-Jan-2022
Change of Heart? It May Affect Thinking and Memory Skills in Middle Age
Subtle changes in the structure and the diastolic function of a person’s heart between early adulthood and middle age may be associated with a decline in thinking and memory skills. The research is published in the January 26, 2022, online issue...
21-Jan-2022
Study: Get Moving to Put the Brakes on Early Parkinson’s
A new study suggests that people with early-stage Parkinson’s disease who regularly got one to two hours of moderate exercise twice a week, like walking or gardening, may have less trouble balancing, walking and doing daily activities later. The...
7-Jan-2022
AAN neurologist expert available to speak about epilepsy as Coach Jerry Kill announces his retirement
28-Oct-2015
As football season begins, AAN offers Super Bowl Champion Ben Utecht for interviews about concussion: "When in Doubt, Sit it Out"
5-Aug-2015
Stroke Neurologist Expert Immediately Available to Discuss Condition and Treatment After Illinois Senator Mark Kirk Experiences Stroke
Expert neurologist immediately available to discuss stroke after news that Illinois Senator Mark Kirk has experienced a stroke.
23-Jan-2012
Neurotrauma Experts Available
The American Academy of Neurology has neurotrauma experts available for interviews to discuss critical care and recovery.
10-Jan-2011
Experts Available on Head Trauma and ALS
The American Academy of Neurology has neurology experts in Amytrophic Lateral Sclerosis and head injury available to speak about the latest findings regarding the two conditions in the Journal of Neuropathology & Experimental Neurology.
17-Aug-2010
Neurologist Available to Speak About Stroke
A stroke spokesman for the American Academy of Neurology is available to speak about stroke related to Vice President Joe Biden's oldest son suffering a mild stroke.
12-May-2010