American Academy of Ophthalmology Appoints Russell N. Van Gelder, MD, PhD, as Editor-in-Chief for the Journal, Ophthalmology
The American Academy of Ophthalmology today announced the appointment of Russell N. Van Gelder, MD, PhD, as Editor-in-Chief of its flagship journal, Ophthalmology, the most widely read clinical publication within the medical specialty of...
26-Jan-2022 5:10 PM EST
What Do Christie Brinkley and Bono Have in Common?
Both supermodel Christie Brinkley and Bono, the lead singer of U2, were diagnosed with glaucoma during a routine eye exam. Both were also surprised by the diagnosis since they weren’t experiencing problems with their vision.
18-Jan-2022 5:35 PM EST
American Academy of Ophthalmology to Advance Equity in Children’s Vision and Eye Health Through Education, Advocacy, and Partnerships
Ending inequities in healthcare will require teamwork. That’s why the American Academy of Ophthalmology and Prevent Blindness teamed up to launch the Children’s Vision Equity Alliance (CVEA).
11-Jan-2022 4:45 PM EST
Robert E. Wiggins Jr., MD, Gifted Physician and Practice Administrator, to Lead the American Academy of Ophthalmology in 2022
Robert E. Wiggins Jr., MD, MHA, this week begins his one-year term as the 126th president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
6-Jan-2022 9:00 AM EST
Here’s What Ophthalmologists are Buying for Their Kids This Holiday Season
The American Academy of Ophthalmology released a screen-free holiday gift guide focused on healthy kids and healthy eyes.
14-Dec-2021 2:50 PM EST
First Alternative to Eye Injections for Age-related Macular Degeneration Shown Effective
An implant that delivers medication to the back of the eye was found to effectively treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD) for at least six months.
15-Nov-2021 12:55 PM EST
People with Mild Thyroid Eye Disease Also Benefit from New, Breakthrough Treatment
A new study presented today at AAO 2021, the 125th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, shows that even patients with mild inflammation can experience a reduction in eye bulging with Tepezza.
15-Nov-2021 11:45 AM EST
New Eye Cancer Therapy Shown to Target Cancer Cells, Spare Vision
A new laser-activated nanoparticle promises to target and destroy eye cancer cells and preserve vision.
15-Nov-2021 10:45 AM EST
Halloween is Back. Scare Up the Fun, Not the Scary Eye Infections
The American Academy of Ophthalmology urges the public to only buy decorative contacts from retailers who require a prescription and sell FDA-approved products.
8-Oct-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Don’t add a Champagne Cork Mishap to the 2020 Dumpster Fire
Ophthalmologists, physicians specializing in medical and surgical eye care, say exploding corks can cause a wide range of eye injuries.
16-Dec-2020 12:00 PM EST
PubMed Approves Ophthalmology Retina for Indexing
The National Library of Medicine has accepted Ophthalmology® Retina for inclusion in Medline/PubMed, the first time it has accepted a printed, monthly U.S. ophthalmology journal in 12 years.
26-Mar-2019 3:00 PM EDT
Spring Break Travel Advisory: Pack Backup Contact Lens Supplies to Avoid Infections
The American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Academy of Optometry are joining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to offer spring break safety tips so travelers spend their time on the beach, not in the emergency room
4-Mar-2019 4:00 PM EST
Thinking About Hitching a Ride on a Mission to Mars? Here’s One Hazard You Haven’t Considered
One risk of space flight is a possible danger to vision. Retired NASA astronaut David Wolf, M.D., will discuss how space flight affects eyes on in a keynote address at a conference of leading eye physicians and surgeons, hosted by the American...
17-Apr-2018 4:05 PM EDT
Ophthalmology Experts Available to Comment on Increase in Nearsightedness
8-May-2015 7:05 PM EDT
Eye MD Expert Comment Available Re JAMA Study: Diabetes 2 Epidemic Impacting Younger People's Vision
11-Dec-2012 4:05 PM EST
American Academy of Ophthalmology Experts Available Re: Diabetic Retinopathy, an Increasingly Common Cause of Blindness
9-Nov-2012 10:15 AM EST