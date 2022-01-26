The American Academy of Ophthalmology today announced the appointment of Russell N. Van Gelder, MD, PhD, as Editor-in-Chief of its flagship journal, Ophthalmology, the most widely read clinical publication within the medical specialty of...

Both supermodel Christie Brinkley and Bono, the lead singer of U2, were diagnosed with glaucoma during a routine eye exam. Both were also surprised by the diagnosis since they weren’t experiencing problems with their vision.

Ending inequities in healthcare will require teamwork. That’s why the American Academy of Ophthalmology and Prevent Blindness teamed up to launch the Children’s Vision Equity Alliance (CVEA).

Robert E. Wiggins Jr., MD, MHA, this week begins his one-year term as the 126th president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology released a screen-free holiday gift guide focused on healthy kids and healthy eyes.

An implant that delivers medication to the back of the eye was found to effectively treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD) for at least six months.

A new study presented today at AAO 2021, the 125th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, shows that even patients with mild inflammation can experience a reduction in eye bulging with Tepezza.

A new laser-activated nanoparticle promises to target and destroy eye cancer cells and preserve vision.

