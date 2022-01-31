he 2022 Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) Clinical Research Award was presented to Martha Murray, MD, FAAOS, and her collaborators for outstanding clinical research related to musculoskeletal disease or injury.

Add to Favorites

The 2022 Kappa Delta Anne Doner Vaughn Award was presented to Lawrence J. Bonassar, PhD, for his research on the microscale mechanics and composition of articular cartilage and their relevance to musculoskeletal disease.

Add to Favorites

The 2022 Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award, which recognizes research in musculoskeletal disease or injury with great potential to advance patient care, was awarded to L. Scott Levin, MD, FACS, FAOA, FAAOS.

Add to Favorites

Alayna E. Loiselle, PhD, was awarded the 2022 Kappa Delta Young Investigator Award for her research on the cell biology of the tendon and how different cells contribute to the tendon healing process.

Add to Favorites

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) issued an update to the Clinical Practice Guideline (CPG) for Management of Hip Fractures in Older Adults (age 55 years and older), replacing the 1st edition released in 2014, which initially...

Add to Favorites

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) invites journalists and print, online and broadcast news outlets to submit content to be considered for the 2022 Media Orthopaedic Reporting Excellence (MORE) Awards.

Add to Favorites

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplace honor by The Chicago Tribune. Based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage,...

Add to Favorites

While pain control is an important component of orthopaedic surgery postoperative care, the practice of overprescribing opioid medications has become a contributing factor to the misuse of narcotics in the United States.

Add to Favorites