Martha Murray, MD, FAAOS, presented with 2022 OREF Clinical Research Award for studies leading to FDA approval of first implant to stimulate ACL healing

he 2022 Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) Clinical Research Award was presented to Martha Murray, MD, FAAOS, and her collaborators for outstanding clinical research related to musculoskeletal disease or injury.
Kappa Delta Anne Doner Vaughn Award presented to Lawrence J. Bonassar, PhD, for study of micromechanics and mechanobiology of cartilage to improve joint health, disease prevention and repair

The 2022 Kappa Delta Anne Doner Vaughn Award was presented to Lawrence J. Bonassar, PhD, for his research on the microscale mechanics and composition of articular cartilage and their relevance to musculoskeletal disease.
Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award presented to L. Scott Levin, MD, for research in evolution of microsurgery and development of orthoplastic approach and microsurgical reconstructive ladder for extremity reconstruction

The 2022 Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award, which recognizes research in musculoskeletal disease or injury with great potential to advance patient care, was awarded to L. Scott Levin, MD, FACS, FAOA, FAAOS.
2022 Kappa Delta Young Investigator Award presented to Alayna E. Loiselle, PhD, for significant research in tendon cell biology and tendon injury response

Alayna E. Loiselle, PhD, was awarded the 2022 Kappa Delta Young Investigator Award for her research on the cell biology of the tendon and how different cells contribute to the tendon healing process.
AAOS Updates Clinical Practice Guideline for Management of Hip Fractures in Older Adults

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) issued an update to the Clinical Practice Guideline (CPG) for Management of Hip Fractures in Older Adults (age 55 years and older), replacing the 1st edition released in 2014, which initially...
American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Initiates Call for Entries for 2022 Media Orthopaedic Reporting Excellence Awards

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) invites journalists and print, online and broadcast news outlets to submit content to be considered for the 2022 Media Orthopaedic Reporting Excellence (MORE) Awards.
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Named a 2021 Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplace honor by The Chicago Tribune. Based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage,...
New study finds that opioids are overprescribed to children and adolescents following common orthopaedic procedures

While pain control is an important component of orthopaedic surgery postoperative care, the practice of overprescribing opioid medications has become a contributing factor to the misuse of narcotics in the United States.
With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world’s largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

