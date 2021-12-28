Darien, IL USA

New Year’s resolution: Don’t let COVID-somnia drag you down

Everyone aims to have a happier new year, but drudging through another year of a global pandemic is daunting, especially if you’re having trouble sleeping at night. According to a survey commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine,...
Why sleep experts recommend eliminating time changes and sticking with permanent standard time

Daylight saving time is coming to an end on Nov. 7, when most of the country will “fall back” to standard time by setting our clocks back one hour. If the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) had its way, we would never change our clocks...
CDC awards grant to American Academy of Sleep Medicine for obstructive sleep apnea awareness project

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded a grant to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine for a new awareness program focused on improving recognition of obstructive sleep apnea, a chronic disease that involves the repeated...
New video explains the science behind sleepy teens

A new video developed by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine offers tips to help sleep-deprived teenagers get healthy sleep on a regular basis.
American Academy of Sleep Medicine organizes second annual Student Sleep Health Week

As many students return to classrooms for the first time in more than a year, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine encourages students, families, and teachers to recognize that sleep is essential for health and learning. To highlight the...
Guiding principles for work shift duration published by American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society

Key factors for determining shift length will help manage fatigue-related risks while meeting operational demands
Insomnia Awareness Night to Shed Light on Impact of Sleeplessness

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine are working to raise awareness of one of the most common sleep problems with Insomnia Awareness Night on June 22, 2021.
Is it more than a snore? Recognizing sleep apnea warning signs

New research from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), shows nearly 70% of Americans who sleep with a bed partner report that their partner snores while sleeping. Since snoring can be an indicator of sleep apnea, the AASM is asking...
Expert Available – Melatonin Use on the Rise Among U.S. Adults

Patient Safety Week: Sleep Experts Available for Interviews to Discuss Sleep Center Safety, and Why Sleep is Essential to Health

Ditching the daylight saving time change for better sleep, health and safety

If the month of March has you dreading the night when we “spring forward” to daylight saving time, you’re not alone. More than half of Americans say they’re tired after the time change, and 63% of Americans say that they support the...
Missing the mark with melatonin: Finding the best treatment for insomnia

Healthy sleep and immune response to COVID-19 vaccination

Resolve to achieve healthy sleep in 2021

According to a recent survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 85% of U.S. adults do not get the recommended seven hours or more of sleep every night. With the new year comes the opportunity for Americans to reset habits to include making...
Established in 1975, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) is advancing sleep care and enhancing sleep health to improve lives. The AASM has a combined membership of 11,000 accredited member sleep centers and individual members, including physicians, scientists and other health care professionals (aasm.org).

