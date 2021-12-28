Everyone aims to have a happier new year, but drudging through another year of a global pandemic is daunting, especially if you’re having trouble sleeping at night. According to a survey commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine,...

Add to Favorites

Daylight saving time is coming to an end on Nov. 7, when most of the country will “fall back” to standard time by setting our clocks back one hour. If the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) had its way, we would never change our clocks...

Add to Favorites

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded a grant to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine for a new awareness program focused on improving recognition of obstructive sleep apnea, a chronic disease that involves the repeated...

Add to Favorites

A new video developed by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine offers tips to help sleep-deprived teenagers get healthy sleep on a regular basis.

Add to Favorites

As many students return to classrooms for the first time in more than a year, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine encourages students, families, and teachers to recognize that sleep is essential for health and learning. To highlight the...

Add to Favorites

Key factors for determining shift length will help manage fatigue-related risks while meeting operational demands

Add to Favorites

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine are working to raise awareness of one of the most common sleep problems with Insomnia Awareness Night on June 22, 2021.

Add to Favorites

New research from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), shows nearly 70% of Americans who sleep with a bed partner report that their partner snores while sleeping. Since snoring can be an indicator of sleep apnea, the AASM is asking...

Add to Favorites