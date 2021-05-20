Rockville, MD USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

AAA Releases Statement on Ethical Use of Human Tissues

The American Association for Anatomy, the professional home for more than 2,000 students, teachers, and practitioners of the anatomical sciences, released the following statement today on the ethical use of human tissues.
20-May-2021 12:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

AAA, ADInstruments Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Anatomy Educators, Scientists

ROCKVILLE, MD -- ADInstruments, a leading creator of innovative tools for life science research and education, and AAA today announced a strategic partnership to help connect AAA members with resources and solutions to help them improve anatomy...
16-Mar-2021 3:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: DunnwaldPresident-Elect150x175.png

AAA Members Elect New Leadership

The American Association for Anatomy, a 2,300-member international association of researchers, educators, and allied health professionals, elects new volunteer leadership, including President-Elect
8-Feb-2021 5:55 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 2021AAAAwardRecipientsCollage.jpg

American Association for Anatomy Honors 17 Scientists Advancing Education and Discovery in Anatomical Sciences, Healthcare, and Related Fields

2,300-member international society recognizes 17 scientists with awards, grants, and scholarships; plus, call for submissions to Early-Career Anatomists Publication Awards, closing February 1
27-Jan-2021 1:15 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: HeatherSmithhighres.png

New Editor-in-Chief Selected for The Anatomical Record

The Anatomical Record, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Association for Anatomy that publishes exciting discoveries in the fields of integrative anatomy and evolutionary biology, welcomes a new Editor-in-Chief (EIC) on January 1. In addition...
17-Dec-2020 3:30 PM EST Add to Favorites

AAA to Hold Independent Annual Meeting in 2023

Experimental Biology, an annual scientific meeting of five host societies (including AAA) drawing more than 12,000 researchers, educators, and students from around the globe, will hold its final meeting in 2022, after which AAA will launch its own...
2-Dec-2020 4:10 PM EST Add to Favorites

What the Dingo Says About Dog Domestication


2-Dec-2020 4:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

How Can We Show You, If You Can't See It? Trialing the Use of an Interactive Three‐Dimensional Micro‐CT Model in Medical Education


15-Jul-2019 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The American Association for Anatomy is an international membership organization of biomedical researchers and educators specializing in the structural foundation of health and disease. AAA connects gross anatomists, neuroscientists, developmental biologists, physical anthropologists, cell biologists, physical therapists, and others to advance the anatomical sciences through research, education, and professional development. To join, visit anatomy.org.

Contacts

Shawn Boynes
Executive Director

 sboynes@anatomy.org

301-634-7905

Joanna Kotloski
Director, Marketing & Communications

 jkotloski@anatomy.org

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.28512