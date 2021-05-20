The American Association for Anatomy, the professional home for more than 2,000 students, teachers, and practitioners of the anatomical sciences, released the following statement today on the ethical use of human tissues.

ROCKVILLE, MD -- ADInstruments, a leading creator of innovative tools for life science research and education, and AAA today announced a strategic partnership to help connect AAA members with resources and solutions to help them improve anatomy...

The American Association for Anatomy, a 2,300-member international association of researchers, educators, and allied health professionals, elects new volunteer leadership, including President-Elect

2,300-member international society recognizes 17 scientists with awards, grants, and scholarships; plus, call for submissions to Early-Career Anatomists Publication Awards, closing February 1

The Anatomical Record, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Association for Anatomy that publishes exciting discoveries in the fields of integrative anatomy and evolutionary biology, welcomes a new Editor-in-Chief (EIC) on January 1. In addition...

Experimental Biology, an annual scientific meeting of five host societies (including AAA) drawing more than 12,000 researchers, educators, and students from around the globe, will hold its final meeting in 2022, after which AAA will launch its own...

