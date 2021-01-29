Washington, DC USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: rheoscan-AnD300Rheomeditech.png

Early screening of diabetes related complications with RheoScan - RheoMeditech Inc.

Rheoscan (model: Rheoscan-And300, Rheoscan-D300) system is an in vitro diagnostic device that tests the erythrocyte deformability, aggregation, and critical shear stress used as a POC device.
29-Jan-2021 8:20 AM EST Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

ALCEDIAG to announce game changing solutions in mental health diseases & diagnostic tools based on RNA-editing blood biomarkers

ALCEDIAG, one of 3 finalists for the “Disruptive Technology Award” at the annual AACC meeting 2020, will be holding a press conference to announce a game-changing technology and diagnostic tool for precision medicine in psychiatry: EDIT-BTM, the...
16-Dec-2020 11:50 AM EST Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Media Advisory: AnteoTech enters high sensitivity Assay Development market built on proprietary AnteoBind™ technology.

AnteoTech marks its entry into the Assay Development market through the design of a high sensitivity COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test. The test uses an AnteoBind™ activated Europium particle to enable the detection of low viral loads. AnteoTech is...
15-Dec-2020 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Join our AACC 2020 Virtual Press Conference

Join us for an overview of MedSchenker’s product lines, including our Smart Transport Medium (STM™) and CavSwabs, among other innovations we introduced to the market this past year.
15-Dec-2020 2:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

GenScript Granted Authorization for cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Test in Brazil

GenScript USA Inc., the world’s leading research reagent provider, announced today that Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) has authorized the use of the cPass™ SARS-CoV-2...
14-Dec-2020 3:40 PM EST Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Experts to Give the Latest Updates on the Coronavirus Vaccine and Immunity at the 2020 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

At the 2020 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, a series of late-breaking sessions will delve into the newest research on the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights of these sessions include a talk that will provide expert...
10-Dec-2020 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Area9 to Participate in AACC Annual Scientific Meeting, Showcasing Remote Adaptive Learning Platform for Laboratory Medicine

Area9 Lyceum will participate in the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting, to be held December 13-17, 2020, joining an online community to share the latest developments in scientific education. Participants...
14-Dec-2020 10:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Experience “Innovation Uninterrupted” with Sysmex America at AACC 2020

Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology for optimal clinical laboratory performance, will be exhibiting virtually at the 72nd AACC Annual...
14-Dec-2020 9:15 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

The Importance of Laboratory Developed Tests in Diagnosing COVID-19

Laboratory developed tests play a vital role in getting patients accurate diagnoses and effective care, and at no time has their importance been clearer than during the current pandemic. In this briefing, AACC’s leading experts in laboratory...
13-Oct-2020 10:45 AM EDT

New Frontiers in Genomic Engineering, Oncofertility, Public Health, and the Digital Health Revolution to Be Explored at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

At the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo—the premier global conference and exhibit for laboratory medicine—visionaries in the field will illuminate the pioneering research and technology paving the way for better clinical...
30-Jul-2017 2:00 PM EDT

Exact Replication of Cancer Studies May Speed Development of Improved Cancer Drugs

In response to rising concern that many published scientific results may be false, the Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology set out to replicate findings from the 50 most cited cancer studies from 2010–2012. A perspective in AACC’s Clinical...
15-Mar-2017 12:15 PM EDT

Newswise: Microfluidicdevice.jpg

Adhesives Research to Present on Hydrophilic Adhesive Technologies at AACC 2016

Expert Herb Hand will be presenting on Adhesives Research's hydrophilic technologies on Tues, Aug. 2 and Wed, Aug. 3.
29-Jul-2016 1:05 PM EDT

Media Briefing and Q&A with Leading Researchers on Zika Virus and Diagnostic Testing

Leading researchers will discuss the global impact and role of diagnostic testing for the Zika virus as well as how the timing of infection affects pregnancy and newborns at a media briefing in advance of the 68th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting &...
27-Jul-2016 8:45 AM EDT

CDC Official to Advise Labs on Testing Patients for Ebola Now That First Case of Deadly Virus Has Been Confirmed in the U.S.

Now that the Ebola virus has arrived in the U.S., the ability of clinical laboratories to quickly identify patients who need treatment and require isolation will play a critical role in preventing an outbreak. To help labs prepare for this, AACC...
2-Oct-2014 10:50 AM EDT

Early Alzheimer’s Blood Test Co-Developer to Discuss How the Test Could Be the First Step in Developing Treatments to Halt or Slow Alzheimer’s at 2014 AACC Annual Meeting

In March of this year, a team of Georgetown University scientists published research showing that, for the first time ever, a blood test has the potential to predict Alzheimer’s disease before patients start showing symptoms. AACC is pleased to...
23-May-2014 9:40 AM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, AACC, brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of breaking laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.

Contacts

Ethan

ethan@genrui-bio.com

Christina

christina@verevas.com

Bevey

bevey@hatchevo.com

Sinderella Abdallah
Product Manager

 sinderella@aicompanies.com

Carla Albright

 CAlbright@immucor.com

Meghan Alonso

 malonso@namsa.com

Kimberly Arguello

 kim.a@ironpeacockevents.com

Catherine Arnold

 catherine.arnold@aruplab.com

Francesca Axe
Public Relations & Communications Manager

 francesca.axe@abcam.com

Rich Bahlmann
Director of Sales and Marketing

 rbahlmann@dynex.com

6096474577

David Barka
Vice President

 dbarka@calbiotech.com

Melissa Barney

 melissa.barney@biomerieux.com

Julie Baron
PR for Sysmex America, Inc.

 julie@communicationworks.biz

847-525-3043

Hanan Ben-Asher
Operations and Business

 hanan@pixcell-medical.com

Lee Benney
Exhibitor

 lee.benney@lumiradx.com

Stefanie Bosshart
Sr. Director of Marketing

 stefanie.bosshart@platinumcode.us

Alice Bu
Partner

 alicebu@oceannanotech.com

Kaiyane Bynoe
Convention Planner

kaiyane.bynoe@siemens-healthineers.com

Cathy Cai

 Cathy.cai@wondfousa.com

Aulani Capuchin
Public Relations Account Executive

acapuchin@cglife.com

Maya Carlyle

 Maya.Carlyle@tosoh.com

Richard Chang
Senior Public Information Officer
Business-Engineering-Research & Economic Development

 email@email.com

Linear Chemicals

 marketing@linear.es

Jessy Chen

 xb838888@163.com

Domy Chen

 domy.chen@snibe.com

Heather Chisholm
Marketing Communications

 hchisholm@ilww.com

Adriano Ciccomancini

 adriano.ciccomancini@lgcgroup.com

Silvia Colli Lanzi
IFCC Office

 colli-lanzi@ifcc.org

0266809912

Elaine Colon
Exhibitor

 elaine.colon@orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com

Elaine Colwell
Associate Director, Professional Education

 email@email.com

(800) 892-1400

Sally Craven

 smccraven@ilww.com

Isabelle Dalchow
Exhibitor

 isabelle.dalchow@area9.dk

Emerson Dameron

 emersond@neoteryx.com

C Daniele

 c.daniele@erbamannheim.com

Elyse Davis
Marketing Communications

 Elyse.Davis@Emerson.com

Natalia Debalchuk

 ndebalchuk@microscan.com

Heather DelCarpini

 hdelcarpini@seracare.com

Christine DeLong
Manager, Communications & PR

 cdelong@aacc.org

202-835-8722

Kim Dickson
Events Manager

Kim.Dickson@randox.com

Sabrina Donley
Vice President, Global Marketing Communications

 sabrina.donley@filtrationgroup.com

Avinoam Dukler
CEO

 adukler@keplerdx.com

Amy Elfering
Marketing Coordinator

 aelfering@deltamodtech.com

Vincent Ellis

 vincent@carville.co.uk

Christiane Ewel
Head of international marketing

 C.Ewel@inventdiagnostica.de

R Feser

 rfeser@mottcorp.com

Dawn Foster

 dfoster@stafficons.com

Niki Franklin

 nfranklin@racepointglobal.com

Jennifer Gannon

 jgannon@ilww.com

Laura Gebrayel
Marketing Communications Project Manager

 lgebrayel@seracare.com

Nicola Gepperth
Public Relations

 Nicola.Gepperth@Hahn-Schickard.de

+4976120373242

Manish Giri

 mgiri@funaicorp.com

Bob Giuliano
President

 bob.giuliano@prplace.biz

6103281051

Don Goncalves

 don.goncalves@tizinc.com

Eric Goodnow
Marketing Communications Specialist

 egoodnow@ilww.com

Amanda Graham

 agraham@grenovasolutions.com

Friederike Graser
Exhibitor

 friederike.graser@anteotech.com

Bill Greathead

 bill.greathead@gvs.com

Lorrie Harrell
Tradeshow Manager

 Lorri.L.Harrell@questdiagnostics.com

Maura Hayes
Marketing Manager - NA

 MHayes@idexcorp.com

Alisha Hettinger

 alisha.Hettinger@koamtac.com

Jackie Hibbs
Product Manager

 jackie_hibbs@bio-rad.com

Susan Hill

 Susan.Hill@tricore.org

Christopher Hoag

 cwhoag@gmail.com

2017883854

Donna Holpuch

 dholpuch@helmerinc.com

Rebecca Howard

 howardr@sysmex.com

Nichole Hoyt
Marketing Coordinator

 NHoyt@BioIVT.com

Diana Hulboy

 dhulboy@abraxiskits.com

Cheryl Jackson

 cbjackson@beckman.com

Kalpesh Jain
COO

 krj@krishgen.com

Sandra James

 sandra.james@filtrationgroup.com

Ryan Janis
‎Digital Marketing & Marketing Communications Mana

 ryan.janis@sciex.com

Martin John

 martin@zinexts.com

Ursula Johns
Marketing Coordinator

 Ursula.johns@burkert.com

Serge Jonnaert
Chief Marketing Officer

 serge.jonnaert@ivdconnectivity.org

Christina Julian
Marketing Specialist

christina.julian@creationtech.com

Jennifer Katchmar

 jennifer.katchmar@motoman.com

Allison Kelso
Marketing Specialist

 alkelso@datainnovations.com

Christine Khan

 khan.c@eppendorf.com

Mark Kincy
Exhibitor

 Mark.Kincy@knf.com

Marc Klar

 marc.klar@adsc.com

Aviel Kogan
Exhibitor

 marketing@vectornate.com

Carolyn Kondel
Marketing Specialist

 carolynk@aicompanies.com

Carolyn Kondel
Marketing Specialist

 ckondel@novabio.com

Joana Kornblum
PR & Communication Junior Manager

 Joana.Kornblum@schott.com

Cheryl Krass

 ckrass@brandwidthsolutions.com

Drea Langston

 dlangston@nicholsmanagementgroup.com

Kenn Laurie
Senior Business Development Manager

 k.laurie@ap-next.net

Alma Likic

 alma.likic@plitek.com

Li Luo

 office@xinjifamily.com

Richard Lustig

 rlustig@mesabiotech.com

Demerille Maria
Marketing Associate

 dpineda-stamaria@mail.acponline.org

202-261-4503

Lucilla Mariani
Corporate Communication Manager

 lucilla.mariani@inpeco.com

Krystal Marks

 kmarks@grenovasolutions.com

Ann Martin

 ann@ivdresearch.com

MaryHelen McCarthy
Marketing Coordinator and Purchasing Agent

 MHMcCarthy@equitech-bio.com

Charlotte McCormack

 charlotte.mccormack@thermofisher.com

Amy McIlwaine

 amy.mcilwaine@randox.com

Darby McLean

 dmclean@genprime.com

Darby McLean

 dmclean@genprime.com

Anne Meerboth-Maltz
Exhibitor

 ameerboth@mdna.com

Lisa Merolla
Director of Marketing

 lisa.merolla@kerafast.com

617-982-7077

Ted Morgan

 tmorgan@aacc.org

Marianne Morini
Business Development Manager

 Marianne.morini@alcediag-alcen.com

Kevin Muller
Exhibitor

 Kevin.Muller@aimlab.com

Melody Napierala

 Melody.Napierala@Caplugs.com

Stephanie Nichols

 snichols@j-pacmedical.com

Kim Nissen
PR Manager

 kimberly.nissen@siemens-healthineers.com

610-241-2129

Tiffany Oberman
Exhibitor

toberman@aconlabs.com

Eugene Oh

 yjoh@seegene.com

Hailey Parker
Exhibitor

 info@any-sis.com

Rick Peluso
Exhibitor

 rpeluso@baebies.com

Lori Perry

 lori.perry@contractors.roche.com

Darwa Peterson

 Darwa.Peterson@cepheid.com

Casey Pflieger

 c.pflieger@owenmumfordinc.com

Jennie Pikowsky
Marketing Specialist

 JPikowsky@webindustries.com

Monica Yu Pingping
Exhibitor

 yupingping@bioperfectus.com

Molly Polen
Senior Director, Communications/PR
Health

 mpolen@aacc.org

202-420-7612

Sarah Poliski
Public Relations Associate Manager

 spoliski@godfrey.com

Daven Port

 ddavenport@saladax.com

Rosanne Przybyl

 Rosanne.Przybyl@Caplugs.com

Colleen Quinn
Director of Marketing

 cquinn@datainnovations.com

Stacy Rarick

 srarick@follettice.com

Indy Reilley

 indy.reilley@parker.com

Regina Reynolds
CEO

 rreynolds@veriscommunications.com

Elizabeth Roberts

 eroberts@currierplastics.com

Audrey Roberts

 aroberts@dpp.swiss

Rick Rollins

 RRollins@novabio.com

Theresa Ronk

 Theresa.Ronk@spargoinc.com

Amy Royal

 amy@bangslabs.com

Kuan Ru Lee

 kuanru@star-array.com

Safedin Sajo Beqaj
President and CEO

 sajo@medicaldatabase.com

Courtney Scardellette

 cscardellette@jacksonimmuno.com

Kristin Schaeffer

 kristin@klunkmillan.com

Julia Schliesch

 j.schliesch@inventdiagnostica.de

Joleen Schultz
Director, Marketing Communications
Rady School of Management

 joleen@joleenschultzassociates.com

858-534-5468

Kerry Scoggins

 kscoggins@trajanscimed.com

Holly Seese

 seeseh@sysmex.com

Nellie Sharp

 nellie@novabiologics.com

Adina Shatz

 adina@pixcell-medical.com

6179592527

Linda Sheehy
Tradeshow Administrator

 lsheehy@artel-usa.com

207-854-0860

Stacey Sicurella

 Stacey.sicurella@sciex.com

Preeti Singh
Business Development Executive

 preeti@microlit.com

Nicole Siska

 Nicole.Siska@genmarkdx.com

Fang Song

 fang@sinnowa.com

P Spicer

 pspicer@grenovasolutions.com

Erin St. John

 estjohn@path-tec.com

Heather Stafford
Meeting Management Consultant

heather.stafford@roche.com

Heather Stafford
Meeting Management Consultant

heather.stafford@roche.com

Steve Sterling

 steve@sterlingpr.net

Monica Sun
Exhibitor

 Monica.Sun@genscript.com

Matt Swanson
Technical Operations Manager

 matts@staffready.com

5092523550

Shuoya Tang
Marketing Manager

 shuoya.tang@expedeon.com

Nicolas Tesini
Exhibitor

 ntesini@diamondt.com

Lisa Trapani

 ltrapani@rosecomm.com

Alexios Tzannis

 atzannis@imtag.ch

Lauren Vagnone
Senior Marketing Manager

 Lvagnone@bioreclamationivt.com

Lauren Vagnone
Exhibitor

 LVagnone@BioIVT.com

Matthew Van Court

 Matthew.Vancourt@enplas.com

Lulu VanZandt

 lulu.vanzandt@sciex.com

Vinicius Vasques
Brand Manager

 ascom@anbiotec.org.br

Michael Vengrow

 mvengrow@biomatrica.com

Maria Verdolina
Exhibitor

 Maria.Verdolina@knf.com

Chris Walker
Director of Die Cutting Equipment

 cwalker@precoinc.com

913.928.2103

Eduardo Wallach

 e.wallach@kurabiotec.com

Shirley Wang

 shirley@wenglobal.org

Jane Ward

 jane.ward@orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com

Betsy Watson

 BAWATSON@beckman.com

David Weigel

 David.Weigel@tcichemicals.com

Michelle Werner
Marketing Specialist

 michelle.werner@festo.com

Joanne West

 Joanne.West@avidityscience.com

Roslyn Whitehurst
Global Public Relations

 RWHITEHURST@beckman.com

(714) 961-4391

Abigail Williams
Marketing

 abigail.williams@ttp.com

Sarah Wobber
Exhibitor

 sarah.wobber@visbymedical.com

Wan Wu

 wuwan@dirui.com.cn

Matt Yarro
Marketing and Business Development

 matt.yarro@techcyte.com

8013102441

June Zang

 june@orochem.com

Yoyo Zhang

 zhangyy@quaerolife.com

Fiona Zhu

 fiona.zhu@rephile.com

Kristina Ziaugra

 Kristina.Ziaugra@visiun.com

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
1.53801