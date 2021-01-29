Our News on Newswise
Early screening of diabetes related complications with RheoScan - RheoMeditech Inc.
Rheoscan (model: Rheoscan-And300, Rheoscan-D300) system is an in vitro diagnostic device that tests the erythrocyte deformability, aggregation, and critical shear stress used as a POC device.
29-Jan-2021 8:20 AM EST Add to Favorites
ALCEDIAG to announce game changing solutions in mental health diseases & diagnostic tools based on RNA-editing blood biomarkers
ALCEDIAG, one of 3 finalists for the “Disruptive Technology Award” at the annual AACC meeting 2020, will be holding a press conference to announce a game-changing technology and diagnostic tool for precision medicine in psychiatry: EDIT-BTM, the...
16-Dec-2020 11:50 AM EST Add to Favorites
Media Advisory: AnteoTech enters high sensitivity Assay Development market built on proprietary AnteoBind™ technology.
AnteoTech marks its entry into the Assay Development market through the design of a high sensitivity COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test. The test uses an AnteoBind™ activated Europium particle to enable the detection of low viral loads. AnteoTech is...
15-Dec-2020 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Join our AACC 2020 Virtual Press Conference
Join us for an overview of MedSchenker’s product lines, including our Smart Transport Medium (STM™) and CavSwabs, among other innovations we introduced to the market this past year.
15-Dec-2020 2:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
GenScript Granted Authorization for cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Test in Brazil
GenScript USA Inc., the world’s leading research reagent provider, announced today that Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) has authorized the use of the cPass™ SARS-CoV-2...
14-Dec-2020 3:40 PM EST Add to Favorites
Experts to Give the Latest Updates on the Coronavirus Vaccine and Immunity at the 2020 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting
At the 2020 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, a series of late-breaking sessions will delve into the newest research on the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights of these sessions include a talk that will provide expert...
10-Dec-2020 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
Area9 to Participate in AACC Annual Scientific Meeting, Showcasing Remote Adaptive Learning Platform for Laboratory Medicine
Area9 Lyceum will participate in the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC)
Annual Scientific Meeting, to be held December 13-17, 2020, joining an online community
to share the latest developments in scientific education. Participants...
14-Dec-2020 10:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Experience “Innovation Uninterrupted” with Sysmex America at AACC 2020
Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology for optimal clinical laboratory performance, will be exhibiting virtually at the 72nd AACC Annual...
14-Dec-2020 9:15 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
The Importance of Laboratory Developed Tests in Diagnosing COVID-19
Laboratory developed tests play a vital role in getting patients accurate diagnoses and effective care, and at no time has their importance been clearer than during the current pandemic. In this briefing, AACC’s leading experts in laboratory...
13-Oct-2020 10:45 AM EDT
New Frontiers in Genomic Engineering, Oncofertility, Public Health, and the Digital Health Revolution to Be Explored at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting
At the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo—the premier global conference and exhibit for laboratory medicine—visionaries in the field will illuminate the pioneering research and technology paving the way for better clinical...
30-Jul-2017 2:00 PM EDT
Exact Replication of Cancer Studies May Speed Development of Improved Cancer Drugs
In response to rising concern that many published scientific results may be false, the Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology set out to replicate findings from the 50 most cited cancer studies from 2010–2012. A perspective in AACC’s Clinical...
15-Mar-2017 12:15 PM EDT
Adhesives Research to Present on Hydrophilic Adhesive Technologies at AACC 2016
Expert Herb Hand will be presenting on Adhesives Research's hydrophilic technologies on Tues, Aug. 2 and Wed, Aug. 3.
29-Jul-2016 1:05 PM EDT
Media Briefing and Q&A with Leading Researchers on Zika Virus and Diagnostic Testing
Leading researchers will discuss the global impact and role of diagnostic testing for the Zika virus as well as how the timing of infection affects pregnancy and newborns at a media briefing in advance of the 68th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting &...
27-Jul-2016 8:45 AM EDT
CDC Official to Advise Labs on Testing Patients for Ebola Now That First Case of Deadly Virus Has Been Confirmed in the U.S.
Now that the Ebola virus has arrived in the U.S., the ability of clinical laboratories to quickly identify patients who need treatment and require isolation will play a critical role in preventing an outbreak. To help labs prepare for this, AACC...
2-Oct-2014 10:50 AM EDT
Early Alzheimer’s Blood Test Co-Developer to Discuss How the Test Could Be the First Step in Developing Treatments to Halt or Slow Alzheimer’s at 2014 AACC Annual Meeting
In March of this year, a team of Georgetown University scientists published research showing that, for the first time ever, a blood test has the potential to predict Alzheimer’s disease before patients start showing symptoms. AACC is pleased to...
23-May-2014 9:40 AM EDT