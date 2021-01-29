Rheoscan (model: Rheoscan-And300, Rheoscan-D300) system is an in vitro diagnostic device that tests the erythrocyte deformability, aggregation, and critical shear stress used as a POC device.

Add to Favorites

ALCEDIAG, one of 3 finalists for the “Disruptive Technology Award” at the annual AACC meeting 2020, will be holding a press conference to announce a game-changing technology and diagnostic tool for precision medicine in psychiatry: EDIT-BTM, the...

Add to Favorites

AnteoTech marks its entry into the Assay Development market through the design of a high sensitivity COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test. The test uses an AnteoBind™ activated Europium particle to enable the detection of low viral loads. AnteoTech is...

Add to Favorites

Join us for an overview of MedSchenker’s product lines, including our Smart Transport Medium (STM™) and CavSwabs, among other innovations we introduced to the market this past year.

Add to Favorites

GenScript USA Inc., the world’s leading research reagent provider, announced today that Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) has authorized the use of the cPass™ SARS-CoV-2...

Add to Favorites

At the 2020 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, a series of late-breaking sessions will delve into the newest research on the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights of these sessions include a talk that will provide expert...

Add to Favorites

Area9 Lyceum will participate in the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting, to be held December 13-17, 2020, joining an online community to share the latest developments in scientific education. Participants...

Add to Favorites

Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology for optimal clinical laboratory performance, will be exhibiting virtually at the 72nd AACC Annual...

Add to Favorites