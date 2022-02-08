Our News on Newswise
AACC and Life Diagnostics Partner to Relaunch AACC Middle East
AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce a new collaboration to host AACC Middle East: A partnership between AACC and Life Diagnostics. This event...
A New Test Could Improve Diagnosis of Male Infertility and Advance Fertility Treatment
Breaking research published today in AACC’s Clinical Chemistry journal shows that a new test can measure the amount of DNA damage in sperm with greater accuracy than current tests. This new method could significantly improve diagnosis of male...
Thousands of the Medical Professionals Integral to Fighting COVID-19 Gather at the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting to Share Insights on the Pandemic
At the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, September 26-30, AACC was proud to welcome thousands of laboratory medicine professionals, all of whom have been on the frontlines of COVID-19 testing. The meeting gave the laboratory...
Breaking Research That Could Advance COVID-19 Treatment and Testing Announced at the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting
A groundbreaking study shows that a new rapid test identifies COVID-19 patients who will deteriorate with greater accuracy than existing tests, thus helping patients to get life-saving treatment. Findings on this method, as well as a novel study on...
New Research at the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Captures SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Patterns in Vaccinated and Naturally Infected Individuals
Two new studies presented today at the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo reveal how antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus can vary among recipients of different COVID-19 vaccines and naturally infected individuals. The...
SCIENION and Pictor Limited Partner to Commercialize High-Throughput SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Testing System to Support Ongoing Fight Against Pandemic
Today SCIENION, a BICO company, announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration with diagnostic biotechnology company Pictor Limited to commercialize a high throughput SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing system. In the collaboration, the two...
The Importance of Laboratory Developed Tests in Diagnosing COVID-19
Laboratory developed tests play a vital role in getting patients accurate diagnoses and effective care, and at no time has their importance been clearer than during the current pandemic. In this briefing, AACC’s leading experts in laboratory...
13-Oct-2020 10:45 AM EDT
New Frontiers in Genomic Engineering, Oncofertility, Public Health, and the Digital Health Revolution to Be Explored at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting
At the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo—the premier global conference and exhibit for laboratory medicine—visionaries in the field will illuminate the pioneering research and technology paving the way for better clinical...
30-Jul-2017 2:00 PM EDT
Exact Replication of Cancer Studies May Speed Development of Improved Cancer Drugs
In response to rising concern that many published scientific results may be false, the Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology set out to replicate findings from the 50 most cited cancer studies from 2010–2012. A perspective in AACC’s Clinical...
15-Mar-2017 12:15 PM EDT
Adhesives Research to Present on Hydrophilic Adhesive Technologies at AACC 2016
Expert Herb Hand will be presenting on Adhesives Research's hydrophilic technologies on Tues, Aug. 2 and Wed, Aug. 3.
29-Jul-2016 1:05 PM EDT
Media Briefing and Q&A with Leading Researchers on Zika Virus and Diagnostic Testing
Leading researchers will discuss the global impact and role of diagnostic testing for the Zika virus as well as how the timing of infection affects pregnancy and newborns at a media briefing in advance of the 68th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting &...
27-Jul-2016 8:45 AM EDT
CDC Official to Advise Labs on Testing Patients for Ebola Now That First Case of Deadly Virus Has Been Confirmed in the U.S.
Now that the Ebola virus has arrived in the U.S., the ability of clinical laboratories to quickly identify patients who need treatment and require isolation will play a critical role in preventing an outbreak. To help labs prepare for this, AACC...
2-Oct-2014 10:50 AM EDT
Early Alzheimer’s Blood Test Co-Developer to Discuss How the Test Could Be the First Step in Developing Treatments to Halt or Slow Alzheimer’s at 2014 AACC Annual Meeting
In March of this year, a team of Georgetown University scientists published research showing that, for the first time ever, a blood test has the potential to predict Alzheimer’s disease before patients start showing symptoms. AACC is pleased to...
23-May-2014 9:40 AM EDT