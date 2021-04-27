Beverly, MA USA

Study Finds Heart Transplantation Using Donation After Cardiac Death with NRP Can Increase Organ Availability by 20 Percent

A new study, presented today at the AATS 101st Annual Meeting, found that heart transplantation using donation after cardiac death (DCD) with normothermic regional perfusion (NRP) is feasible in the United States.
27-Apr-2021

AATS Foundation Scholarships Shown to Support Success in Academic Surgery

A new study, presented today at the AATS 101st Annual Meeting, finds that AATS Foundation fellowships support success in academic surgery career tracks.
27-Apr-2021

Pulmonary Endarterectomy Achieves Excellent Results for Patients with Segmental Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension

28-Apr-2021

Atrial Fenestration During AVSD Repair is Associated With Increased Mortality

A new study, presented today at the AATS 101st Annual Meeting, shows an association between decreased survival at five years and leaving an atrial communication at biventricular repair of unbalanced AVSD after adjusting for other known risk factors.
28-Apr-2021

Low Profile Thoracic Aortic Endograft Device Reduces Complications and Expands Patient Pool

Preliminary results of a clinical trial, presented today at the AATS 101st Annual Meeting, showed that a new, low-profile thoracic aortic endograft is safe and effective in the treatment of descending thoracic aortic aneurysm or penetrating...
27-Apr-2021

Study Suggests Most Mitral Regurgitation Patients Treated With TEER Will Require Mitral Replacement Surgery if Treatment Fails

Up to 95 percent are precluded from Mitral Repair Surgery
28-Apr-2021

Study Finds Up to 24 Percent of Esophagectomy Patients Can Develop VTE Post-Operatively

A new study presented today at the AATS 101st Annual Meeting, found that the percentage of patients undergoing esophagectomy for cancer who suffer Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) post-operatively is much higher than previously reported, with as many as...
28-Apr-2021

Multidisciplinary Panel Finds 30-Day Course of VTE Prophylaxis Post-Discharge Improves Outcomes

28-Apr-2021


The American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) is an international organization that encourages, promotes, and stimulates the scientific investigation of cardiothoracic surgery. Founded in 1917 by a respected group of the earliest pioneers in the field, its original mission was to “foster the evolution of an interest in surgery of the Thorax.” Today, the AATS is the premiere association for cardiothoracic surgeons in the world and works to continually enhance the ability of cardiothoracic surgeons to provide the highest quality of patient care. Its more than 1500 members have a proven record of distinction within the specialty and have made significant contributions to the care and treatment of cardiothoracic disease. Visit www.aats.org to learn more.

Alexis Merry
Marketing Manager

 amerry@aats.org

978-252-2200 x525
