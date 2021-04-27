Our News on Newswise
Study Finds Heart Transplantation Using Donation After Cardiac Death with NRP Can Increase Organ Availability by 20 Percent
A new study, presented today at the AATS 101st Annual Meeting, found that heart transplantation using donation after cardiac death (DCD) with normothermic regional perfusion (NRP) is feasible in the United States.
AATS Foundation Scholarships Shown to Support Success in Academic Surgery
A new study, presented today at the AATS 101st Annual Meeting, finds that AATS Foundation fellowships support success in academic surgery career tracks.
Pulmonary Endarterectomy Achieves Excellent Results for Patients with Segmental Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension
Atrial Fenestration During AVSD Repair is Associated With Increased Mortality
A new study, presented today at the AATS 101st Annual Meeting, shows an association between decreased survival at five years and leaving an atrial communication at biventricular repair of unbalanced AVSD after adjusting for other known risk factors.
Low Profile Thoracic Aortic Endograft Device Reduces Complications and Expands Patient Pool
Preliminary results of a clinical trial, presented today at the AATS 101st Annual Meeting, showed that a new, low-profile thoracic aortic endograft is safe and effective in the treatment of descending thoracic aortic aneurysm or penetrating...
Study Suggests Most Mitral Regurgitation Patients Treated With TEER Will Require Mitral Replacement Surgery if Treatment Fails
Up to 95 percent are precluded from Mitral Repair Surgery
Study Finds Up to 24 Percent of Esophagectomy Patients Can Develop VTE Post-Operatively
A new study presented today at the AATS 101st Annual Meeting, found that the percentage of patients undergoing esophagectomy for cancer who suffer Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) post-operatively is much higher than previously reported, with as many as...
Multidisciplinary Panel Finds 30-Day Course of VTE Prophylaxis Post-Discharge Improves Outcomes
