ALEXANDRIA, Va. – New research has found that patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) who have high blood iron levels are at an elevated risk to develop the most common type of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)....

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A new study has found that among patients with cirrhosis, a late-stage liver disease, almost one in five outpatient clinic visits involve an opioid prescription. The study, presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital...

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A new study has found that the proportion of older Americans who need a liver transplant (LT) has sharply increased in recent years, often due to the rising number of cases of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). As the U.S....

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A new study has found that hepatologists in the U.S., particularly women and racial and ethnic minorities, commonly experience workplace discrimination, such as exclusion from decision-making, disrespectful treatment by other...

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A new study has found that people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) cirrhosis who are not overweight and are on a waiting list for a liver transplant fare worse than overweight patients before and after transplant...

The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Foundation, the largest private supporter of liver disease research and training in the United States, today announced its combined investment of over $2.8 million in Research and...

Today the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) announced that Hepatology Communications – AASLD’s free, open-access journal – has been accepted into Clarivate’s Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE) and Journal...

