To spotlight the impact nurses have on leading innovation and advancing new models of care the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is creating new teaching tools designed to inspire the next generation of nurses to serve with courage,...

AfterCollege, the largest career network for college students and recent graduates, has partnered with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) to provide support to students who are seeking baccalaureate, masters, or doctoral degrees...

AACN s pleased to announce the results of its 2021 election to fill seats on the AACN Board of Directors and Nominating Committee. With votes cast by member deans from the nation’s nursing schools with baccalaureate and higher degree programs,...

The Foundation for Academic Nursing, the philanthropic arm of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), is pleased to announce the first two graduate students to receive the Deborah E. Trautman Future Nurse Leader Scholarship. With...

Dr. Damon A. Williams, a visionary and inspirational leader, and one of the nation’s most recognized experts in strategic diversity leadership, youth development, corporate responsibility, and organizational change, will be the featured speaker at...

The End-of-Life Nursing Education Consortium (ELNEC) project is ending 2020 by surpassing a goal established 20 years ago with the project reporting that more than 1 million nurses and other professionals have been trained using the ELNEC...

At a time when our nation is struggling to address systemic racism and the inequities that have long plagued communities of color, it is truly unsettling to see the recent Executive Order on Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping, which calls for...

Liaison International has committed $35,000 in funding to this program over the next five years. Two students will be awarded $3,500 each year through 2024, with $2,000 disbursed directly to the student for educational expenses, and $1,500 used to...

