AACN Announces 2022 Election Results for Board of Directors and Nominating Committee

AACN is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 election to fill seats on the AACN Board of Directors and Nominating Committee. With votes cast by nearly two-thirds of all member deans from the nation’s nursing schools with baccalaureate and...
AACN Releases Innovative Teaching Tool Designed to Inspire Nurses to Practice with Moral Courage and Compassion

AACN, in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., is pleased to announce the release of the Trailblazing Innovation Faculty Tool Kit, developed to help prepare future nurses to serve as leaders, advocates, problem-solvers, and...
AACN Rounds with Leadership - Accelerating Momentum for Change

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing recognizes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as critical to nursing education and fundamental to developing a nursing workforce able to provide high quality, culturally appropriate, and congruent...
AACN Announces New Initiative Focused on Embedding Innovation in Nursing Curriculum

To spotlight the impact nurses have on leading innovation and advancing new models of care the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is creating new teaching tools designed to inspire the next generation of nurses to serve with courage,...
AfterCollege Relaunches Scholarship Program through AACN’s Foundation for Academic Nursing

AfterCollege, the largest career network for college students and recent graduates, has partnered with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) to provide support to students who are seeking baccalaureate, masters, or doctoral degrees...
AACN Announces 2021 Election Results for Board of Directors and Nominating Committee

AACN s pleased to announce the results of its 2021 election to fill seats on the AACN Board of Directors and Nominating Committee. With votes cast by member deans from the nation’s nursing schools with baccalaureate and higher degree programs,...
AACN’s Foundation for Academic Nursing Announces First Future Nurse Leader Scholarship Award Recipients

The Foundation for Academic Nursing, the philanthropic arm of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), is pleased to announce the first two graduate students to receive the Deborah E. Trautman Future Nurse Leader Scholarship. With...
Dr. Damon A. Williams to Speak at AACN's Diversity Symposium

Dr. Damon A. Williams, a visionary and inspirational leader, and one of the nation’s most recognized experts in strategic diversity leadership, youth development, corporate responsibility, and organizational change, will be the featured speaker at...
The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the national voice for baccalaureate and graduate nursing education. AACN works to establish quality standards for nursing education; assists schools in implementing those standards; influences the nursing profession to improve health care; and promotes public support for professional nursing education, research, and practice.

Robert Rosseter
Chief Communications Officer
nursing

 rrosseter@aacnnursing.org

202 463 6930 x231

Amy McElroy
Director of Communications and Content Curation
nursing

 amcelroy@aacnnursing.org

202-463-6930 x273
