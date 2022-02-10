Our News on Newswise
AACN Announces 2022 Election Results for Board of Directors and Nominating Committee
AACN is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 election to fill seats on the AACN Board of Directors and Nominating Committee. With votes cast by nearly two-thirds of all member deans from the nation’s nursing schools with baccalaureate and...
10-Feb-2022
AACN Releases Innovative Teaching Tool Designed to Inspire Nurses to Practice with Moral Courage and Compassion
AACN, in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., is pleased to announce the release of the Trailblazing Innovation Faculty Tool Kit, developed to help prepare future nurses to serve as leaders, advocates, problem-solvers, and...
11-Nov-2021
AACN Rounds with Leadership - Accelerating Momentum for Change
The American Association of Colleges of Nursing recognizes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as critical to nursing education and fundamental to developing a nursing workforce able to provide high quality, culturally appropriate, and congruent...
29-Jul-2021
AACN Announces New Initiative Focused on Embedding Innovation in Nursing Curriculum
To spotlight the impact nurses have on leading innovation and advancing new models of care the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is creating new teaching tools designed to inspire the next generation of nurses to serve with courage,...
24-May-2021
AfterCollege Relaunches Scholarship Program through AACN’s Foundation for Academic Nursing
AfterCollege, the largest career network for college students and recent graduates, has partnered with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) to provide support to students who are seeking baccalaureate, masters, or doctoral degrees...
11-Mar-2021
AACN Announces 2021 Election Results for Board of Directors and Nominating Committee
AACN s pleased to announce the results of its 2021 election to fill seats on the AACN Board of Directors and Nominating Committee. With votes cast by member deans from the nation’s nursing schools with baccalaureate and higher degree programs,...
10-Feb-2021
AACN’s Foundation for Academic Nursing Announces First Future Nurse Leader Scholarship Award Recipients
The Foundation for Academic Nursing, the philanthropic arm of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), is pleased to announce the first two graduate students to receive the Deborah E. Trautman Future Nurse Leader Scholarship. With...
29-Jan-2021
Dr. Damon A. Williams to Speak at AACN's Diversity Symposium
Dr. Damon A. Williams, a visionary and inspirational leader, and one of the nation’s most recognized experts in strategic diversity leadership, youth development, corporate responsibility, and organizational change, will be the featured speaker at...
16-Nov-2020
