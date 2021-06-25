Aliso Viejo, CA USA

Unit Culture, Safety Concerns Among Barriers to Patient Mobility

Research published in American Journal of Critical Care explores the barriers to out-of-bed patient mobility practices as identified by nurses in a medical ICU at Yale New Haven Hospital. In the study, all 105 patients met early mobility criteria,...
Fast-track Extubation Protocol Reduces Ventilation Time

High rates of variability in extubation times among cardiac surgery patients in Duke University Hospital's cardiothoracic intensive care unit led to a new fast-track extubation protocol and redesigned care processes. As a result, more patients were...
Fauci: Nurses Are the Heroes of the Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to nurses and other healthcare professionals during the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI), the annual conference of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN).
AACN Critical Care Conference Brings Together Thousands of Nurses for Education, Inspiration

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses expects 6,000+ progressive and critical care nurses to attend its virtual National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI, #NTI2021) May 24-27.
Study: Nurses’ Physical, Mental Health Connected to Preventable Medical Errors

A study led by The Ohio State University College of Nursing finds that critical care nurses in poor physical and mental health reported significantly more medical errors than nurses in better health. The study also found that “nurses who perceived...
Patients in Early ICU Aftercare Remain Vulnerable

An analysis of patient and clinical factors associated with poor short-term hospital outcomes for ICU survivors during the vulnerable time after the ICU and before their discharge from the hospital is one of the first studies to characterize early...
New AACN CSI Academy Cohort at 10 Hospitals Focuses on Underserved Patient Populations

Thanks to a grant from Edwards Lifesciences Foundation, nurses caring for underserved critically ill cardiac patients at 10 U.S. hospitals will participate in a cardiac-focused cohort of AACN Clinical Scene Investigator (CSI) Academy, a nurse...
Disaster Response Planning Requires Critical Care Readiness

Journal article details staffing, space and supply considerations to integrate critical care-specific needs into disaster response planning. The article is part of a symposium in AACN Advanced Critical Care on trauma patient care.
About

For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, with more than 130,000 members and over 200 chapters in the United States.

