Unit Culture, Safety Concerns Among Barriers to Patient Mobility
Research published in American Journal of Critical Care explores the barriers to out-of-bed patient mobility practices as identified by nurses in a medical ICU at Yale New Haven Hospital. In the study, all 105 patients met early mobility criteria,...
25-Jun-2021
Fast-track Extubation Protocol Reduces Ventilation Time
High rates of variability in extubation times among cardiac surgery patients in Duke University Hospital's cardiothoracic intensive care unit led to a new fast-track extubation protocol and redesigned care processes. As a result, more patients were...
26-May-2021
Fauci: Nurses Are the Heroes of the Pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to nurses and other healthcare professionals during the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI), the annual conference of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN).
25-May-2021
AACN Critical Care Conference Brings Together Thousands of Nurses for Education, Inspiration
The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses expects 6,000+ progressive and critical care nurses to attend its virtual National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI, #NTI2021) May 24-27.
24-May-2021
Study: Nurses’ Physical, Mental Health Connected to Preventable Medical Errors
A study led by The Ohio State University College of Nursing finds that critical care nurses in poor physical and mental health reported significantly more medical errors than nurses in better health. The study also found that “nurses who perceived...
4-May-2021
Patients in Early ICU Aftercare Remain Vulnerable
An analysis of patient and clinical factors associated with poor short-term hospital outcomes for ICU survivors during the vulnerable time after the ICU and before their discharge from the hospital is one of the first studies to characterize early...
27-Apr-2021
New AACN CSI Academy Cohort at 10 Hospitals Focuses on Underserved Patient Populations
Thanks to a grant from Edwards Lifesciences Foundation, nurses caring for underserved critically ill cardiac patients at 10 U.S. hospitals will participate in a cardiac-focused cohort of AACN Clinical Scene Investigator (CSI) Academy, a nurse...
27-Apr-2021
Disaster Response Planning Requires Critical Care Readiness
Journal article details staffing, space and supply considerations to integrate critical care-specific needs into disaster response planning. The article is part of a symposium in AACN Advanced Critical Care on trauma patient care.
21-Apr-2021
