In 2021, 188 U.S. Hospital Units Earn AACN Beacon Awards for Excellence

During 2021, 188 units from 126 U.S. hospitals earned Beacon awards from AACN, including the first unit to earn a fifth consecutive award. Being recognized as a Beacon unit underscores their ongoing commitment to providing safe, patient-centered and...
Voiding Algorithm Improves POUR Rates

Yale New Haven Hospital reduced its rates of postoperative urinary retention (POUR) among thoracic surgery patients recovering from a lobectomy from 21% to 3%, after implementing a nurse-led voiding algorithm customized to the patient population.
Good Work Environments for Nurses Tied to Lower ICU Admissions for Surgical Patients

Surgical patients in hospitals with better nurse work environments were less likely to be admitted to an ICU and less likely to die, according to an analysis of health records of nearly 270,000 patients in 453 hospitals. The study is the first to...
Adding Wound Care Specialist to Proning Team Reduces Pressure Injury Risks

The addition of a certified wound and skin care nurse to a multiprofessional prone-positioning team at Penn Medicine Princeton Health significantly reduced the odds of patients with COVID-19 developing pressure injuries, according to a study...
AACN's 2022 Critical Care Nursing Conference Offers In-Person, Online Options

The National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition, the annual conference of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), will be held in Houston May 16-18, 2022, followed by NTI Virtual June 6-8. Registration is now open.
Initiative Reduces Time to First Shock for In-Hospital Cardiac Arrests

Orlando Health improved the timely use of defibrillation and standardized the response to code events, moving from 42% to 83% to 100% compliant with time to first shock guidelines.
AACN Research Grants Drive Change in Nursing Practice

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses announces the recipients of its three 2021 AACN Impact Research Grants, with up to $50,000 in funding each. Since launching the grant program in 2011, AACN has awarded more than $1 million and 27...
Enhanced Recovery Approach Changes Care for Surgical Oncology Patients

Enhanced recovery programs for surgical oncology patients promote standardized, multidisciplinary care throughout the perioperative course to help patients recover from surgery sooner and more completely, rather than focusing on surgical technique.
Our Experts on Newswise

About

For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, with more than 130,000 members and over 200 chapters in the United States.

Contacts

Kristie Aylett
Media/PR consultant
nursing

 kristie.aylett@aacn.org

228-229-9472
