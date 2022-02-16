During 2021, 188 units from 126 U.S. hospitals earned Beacon awards from AACN, including the first unit to earn a fifth consecutive award. Being recognized as a Beacon unit underscores their ongoing commitment to providing safe, patient-centered and...

Yale New Haven Hospital reduced its rates of postoperative urinary retention (POUR) among thoracic surgery patients recovering from a lobectomy from 21% to 3%, after implementing a nurse-led voiding algorithm customized to the patient population.

Surgical patients in hospitals with better nurse work environments were less likely to be admitted to an ICU and less likely to die, according to an analysis of health records of nearly 270,000 patients in 453 hospitals. The study is the first to...

The addition of a certified wound and skin care nurse to a multiprofessional prone-positioning team at Penn Medicine Princeton Health significantly reduced the odds of patients with COVID-19 developing pressure injuries, according to a study...

The National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition, the annual conference of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), will be held in Houston May 16-18, 2022, followed by NTI Virtual June 6-8. Registration is now open.

Orlando Health improved the timely use of defibrillation and standardized the response to code events, moving from 42% to 83% to 100% compliant with time to first shock guidelines.

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses announces the recipients of its three 2021 AACN Impact Research Grants, with up to $50,000 in funding each. Since launching the grant program in 2011, AACN has awarded more than $1 million and 27...

Enhanced recovery programs for surgical oncology patients promote standardized, multidisciplinary care throughout the perioperative course to help patients recover from surgery sooner and more completely, rather than focusing on surgical technique.

