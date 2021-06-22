NREF Announces Recipients of 2021-22 Research Fellowship Grants and Young Clinician Investigator Awards

Add to Favorites

NREF Awards 2021 Medical Student Summer Research Fellowships

Add to Favorites

Medtronic Joins American Spine Registry as Sponsor

Add to Favorites

Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation Announces 2021-22 Clinical Fellowship Grant Recipients

Add to Favorites

Ann R. Stroink, MD, FAANS, has been named president-elect of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).

Add to Favorites

Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS, a professor and co-chairman of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, has been named vice president of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).

Add to Favorites

Regis W. Haid, Jr., MD, FAANS, has been named president of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).

Add to Favorites

E. Antonio ‘Nino’ Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS, has been named secretary of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS)

Add to Favorites