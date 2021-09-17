Our News on Newswise
NREF and AANS/CNS Tumor Section Announce StacheStrong and NREF Research Grant Recipients
The Neurosurgery Research and Education Foundation (NREF) and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Section on Tumors are pleased to announce Jacob Young, MD, and Daniel Green Eichberg,...
NREF Announces Recipients of 2021-22 Research Fellowship Grants and Young Clinician Investigator Awards
NREF Awards 2021 Medical Student Summer Research Fellowships
American Spine Registry Expands Sponsors with Addition of Medtronic
Medtronic Joins American Spine Registry as Sponsor
NREF Announces 2021-22 Clinical Fellowship Grant Recipients
Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation Announces 2021-22 Clinical Fellowship Grant Recipients
American Association of Neurological Surgeons Names Ann R. Stroink, MD, FAANS, as Organization’s President-Elect
Ann R. Stroink, MD, FAANS, has been named president-elect of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).
American Association of Neurological Surgeons Names Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS, as Organization’s Vice President
Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS, a professor and co-chairman of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, has been named vice president of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).
American Association of Neurological Surgeons Names Regis W. Haid, Jr., MD, FAANS, as Organization’s President
Regis W. Haid, Jr., MD, FAANS, has been named president of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).
