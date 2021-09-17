Rolling Meadows, IL USA

NREF and AANS/CNS Tumor Section Announce StacheStrong and NREF Research Grant Recipients

The Neurosurgery Research and Education Foundation (NREF) and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Section on Tumors are pleased to announce Jacob Young, MD, and Daniel Green Eichberg,...
NREF Announces Recipients of 2021-22 Research Fellowship Grants and Young Clinician Investigator Awards

NREF Awards 2021 Medical Student Summer Research Fellowships

American Spine Registry Expands Sponsors with Addition of Medtronic

NREF Announces 2021-22 Clinical Fellowship Grant Recipients

American Association of Neurological Surgeons Names Ann R. Stroink, MD, FAANS, as Organization’s President-Elect

Ann R. Stroink, MD, FAANS, has been named president-elect of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).
American Association of Neurological Surgeons Names Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS, as Organization’s Vice President

Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS, a professor and co-chairman of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, has been named vice president of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).
American Association of Neurological Surgeons Names Regis W. Haid, Jr., MD, FAANS, as Organization’s President

Regis W. Haid, Jr., MD, FAANS, has been named president of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).
About

Welcome to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Newsroom. The AANS is a scientific and educational association with nearly 8,600 members worldwide, dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurological surgery in order to provide the highest quality of neurosurgical care to the public. AANS' Public Outreach team can help to identify the best sources for your stories about neurosurgical patient care, research and education.
We can help you find expert comment for breaking medical, science and health-policy stories related to the field of neurosurgery. Our team can work to help you reach the right people when you are on tight deadlines.

Contacts

Paula Krueger
Marketing Manager

 pkk@aans.org

847.378.0528

Spencer Bone
Director of Marketing

 sbone@aans.org

