Seward Rutkove, MD Awarded the Innovation Award From AANEM

Dr. Rutkove’s work focuses on the application of innovative techniques for the assessment of NM disease. His research centers on electrical impedance myography (EIM), neuronal excitability testing, and ultrasound methodologies.
11-Oct-2021

Teerin Liewluck, MD Awarded the Scientific Impact Award From AANEM

Teerin Liewluck, MD, has been chosen as one of the winners of AANEM’s 2021 Scientific Impact Award. Dr. Liewluck was the senior author on a published paper titled, Neuromuscular Transmission Defects in Myopathies: Rare but Worth Searching For.
11-Oct-2021

Sandra L. Hearn, MD Awarded the 2021 Scientific Impact Award From AANEM

Sandra L. Hearn, MD, has been named as one of the winners of AANEM’s 2021 Scientific Impact Award. She served as the second author on an article titled Motor Amplitudes May Predict Electromyography-Confirmed Radiculopathy in Patent Referred for...
8-Oct-2021

AANEM Announces 2021 Golseth Young Investigator Award Winners

The Golseth Young Investigator Award honors AANEM founding member, Dr. James Golseth. It is presented annually to a medical student or physician in the early stages of their career for original research in NM and EDX medicine. Both a winner and a...
7-Oct-2021

Andrew H. Dubin, MD Awarded the Ernest Johnson Outstanding Educator Award From AANEM

AANEM has selected Andrew H. Dubin, MD to receive the Ernest Johnson Outstanding Educator Award in 2021. AANEM Outstanding Educator Awards honor members for their significant contributions related to neuromuscular and electrodiagnostic medicine...
5-Oct-2021

Jeremy D.P. Bland, MB ChB, FRCP Awarded the Distinguished Researcher Award From AANEM

The Distinguished Researcher Award is awarded to an AANEM member who has made continuous significant contributions to clinical neurophysiological, neuromuscular, or musculoskeletal research. This year, this honor is awarded to Jeremy D.P. Bland, MB...
3-Oct-2021

Ileana Howard, MD Honored with 2021 Advocacy Award From AANEM

Longtime advocate of veteran healthcare and quality telehealth medical care, Ileana Howard, MD, has been selected for the 2021 AANEM Advocacy Award.
1-Oct-2021

Kerry H. Levin, MD Selected for the 2021 Distinguished Physician Award From AANEM

AANEM chooses one member each year who has provided distinguished service over the course of their career as a clinician and/or educator in support of AANEM activities. Kerry H. Levin, MD has been chosen for his commitment as both a clinician and an...
29-Sep-2021


Our Experts on Newswise

About

The mission of the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine is to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders.

Contacts

Rachel Schunder
Marketing Coordinator

 rschunder@aanem.org

507-288-0100

Jay Schwinefus
Marketing and Membership Director

 jschwinefus@aanem.org

507-288-0100
