Dr. Rutkove’s work focuses on the application of innovative techniques for the assessment of NM disease. His research centers on electrical impedance myography (EIM), neuronal excitability testing, and ultrasound methodologies.

Teerin Liewluck, MD, has been chosen as one of the winners of AANEM’s 2021 Scientific Impact Award. Dr. Liewluck was the senior author on a published paper titled, Neuromuscular Transmission Defects in Myopathies: Rare but Worth Searching For.

Sandra L. Hearn, MD, has been named as one of the winners of AANEM’s 2021 Scientific Impact Award. She served as the second author on an article titled Motor Amplitudes May Predict Electromyography-Confirmed Radiculopathy in Patent Referred for...

The Golseth Young Investigator Award honors AANEM founding member, Dr. James Golseth. It is presented annually to a medical student or physician in the early stages of their career for original research in NM and EDX medicine. Both a winner and a...

AANEM has selected Andrew H. Dubin, MD to receive the Ernest Johnson Outstanding Educator Award in 2021. AANEM Outstanding Educator Awards honor members for their significant contributions related to neuromuscular and electrodiagnostic medicine...

The Distinguished Researcher Award is awarded to an AANEM member who has made continuous significant contributions to clinical neurophysiological, neuromuscular, or musculoskeletal research. This year, this honor is awarded to Jeremy D.P. Bland, MB...

Longtime advocate of veteran healthcare and quality telehealth medical care, Ileana Howard, MD, has been selected for the 2021 AANEM Advocacy Award.

AANEM chooses one member each year who has provided distinguished service over the course of their career as a clinician and/or educator in support of AANEM activities. Kerry H. Levin, MD has been chosen for his commitment as both a clinician and an...

