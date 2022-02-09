Park Ridge, IL USA

Nurse Anesthetists Are Answer to Quality, Affordable Healthcare in Utah

Utah has consistently been recognized as one of the best U.S states for healthcare, but a bill circulating in the state’s legislature is threatening to compromise patients’ access to affordable, quality care. Senate Bill 121 will limit the...
AANA Stresses Importance of Access to Safe Dental Care During National Children’s Dental Health Month

Tooth decay is one of the most common chronic diseases in childhood. Untreated cavities can cause pain, infections, and can lead to problems eating, speaking, and learning. During February, National Children’s Dental Health Month, the American...
Rep. Underwood, House VA Committee Move to Increase CRNA Pay Cap in VA

On Feb. 2, 2022, the House Veterans Affairs Committee moved legislation forward to remove wage restrictions and increase recruitment opportunities for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists in the Veterans Affairs health system.
National CRNA Week: House of Representatives Proclamation Acknowledges the Contributions of Nurse Anesthetists

In honor of National CRNA Week (Jan. 23-29, 2022), U.S. House of Representatives Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Rodney Davis (R-IL) , Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) and Dave Joyce (R-OH), introduced bipartisan House Resolution 886 on the House floor,...
New Regulations in Alaska, South Dakota, Remove Barriers for CRNAs

The start of the new year often brings with it new state laws and regulations, including two that remove barriers to patient care for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) in Alaska and South Dakota.
Parkdale Center and American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Partner to Improve Access to Care for Substance Use Disorder

Parkdale Center and American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) further solidified their partnership with upgrades to the AANA Helpline that offers support and assistance for substance use disorder (SUD) to Certified Registered Nurse...
AANA Appoints David Anderson as Chief Financial Officer

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) Board of Directors has named David Anderson to serve as AANA’s Chief Financial Officer, effective Jan. 17, 2022. He will report to interim Chief Executive Officer David Hebert.
AANA Applauds Signing of Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act

Healthcare providers, including Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), will continue to receive resources to care for some of the most vulnerable patients with President Biden signing the bipartisan Protecting Medicare and American Farmers...
About

AANA advances patient safety, practice excellence, and its members’ profession.

Founded in 1931, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional association representing nearly 54,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists nationwide. The AANA promulgates education and practice standards and guidelines, and affords consultation to both private and governmental entities regarding nurse anesthetists and their practice. The AANA Foundation supports the profession by awarding education and research grants to students, faculty and practicing CRNAs. Roughly 90 percent of the nation's nurse anesthetists are members of the AANA.

The AANA developed and implemented a certification program in 1945 and instituted a recertification program in 1978. It established a mechanism for accreditation of nurse anesthesia educational programs in 1952, which has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education since 1955. In 1975, the AANA was a leader among professional organizations in the United States by forming autonomous multidisciplinary councils with public representation for performing the profession's certification, accreditation, and public interest functions. Today, the CRNA credential is well recognized as an indicator of quality and competence.

Melissa Cooper
Director, Public Relations and Communications
 mrcooper@aana.com

847-655-1143

Patricia Flesher
Public Relations Manager

 pflesher@aana.com

847-445-0042

Karen Sutkus
Media Contact
 klsutkus@aana.com

