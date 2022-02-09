Our News on Newswise
Nurse Anesthetists Are Answer to Quality, Affordable Healthcare in Utah
Utah has consistently been recognized as one of the best U.S states for healthcare, but a bill circulating in the state’s legislature is threatening to compromise patients’ access to affordable, quality care. Senate Bill 121 will limit the...
AANA Stresses Importance of Access to Safe Dental Care During National Children’s Dental Health Month
Tooth decay is one of the most common chronic diseases in childhood. Untreated cavities can cause pain, infections, and can lead to problems eating, speaking, and learning. During February, National Children’s Dental Health Month, the American...
Rep. Underwood, House VA Committee Move to Increase CRNA Pay Cap in VA
On Feb. 2, 2022, the House Veterans Affairs Committee moved legislation forward to remove wage restrictions and increase recruitment opportunities for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists in the Veterans Affairs health system.
National CRNA Week: House of Representatives Proclamation Acknowledges the Contributions of Nurse Anesthetists
In honor of National CRNA Week (Jan. 23-29, 2022), U.S. House of Representatives Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Rodney Davis (R-IL) , Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) and Dave Joyce (R-OH), introduced bipartisan House Resolution 886 on the House floor,...
New Regulations in Alaska, South Dakota, Remove Barriers for CRNAs
The start of the new year often brings with it new state laws and regulations, including two that remove barriers to patient care for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) in Alaska and South Dakota.
Parkdale Center and American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Partner to Improve Access to Care for Substance Use Disorder
Parkdale Center and American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) further solidified their partnership with upgrades to the AANA Helpline that offers support and assistance for substance use disorder (SUD) to Certified Registered Nurse...
AANA Appoints David Anderson as Chief Financial Officer
The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) Board of Directors has named David Anderson to serve as AANA’s Chief Financial Officer, effective Jan. 17, 2022. He will report to interim Chief Executive Officer David Hebert.
AANA Applauds Signing of Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act
Healthcare providers, including Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), will continue to receive resources to care for some of the most vulnerable patients with President Biden signing the bipartisan Protecting Medicare and American Farmers...
