Pennsylvania Legislature Recognizes Role of CRNAs

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed S.B. 416 into law today, providing formal recognition for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) in Pennsylvania nursing statutes.
30-Jun-2021

American Association of Nurse Anesthetists Celebrates 90 Years of Advancing the Science of Nurse Anesthesiology

The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is celebrating its 90th anniversary today.
17-Jun-2021

International Council of Nurses Report Stresses Importance of CRNAs to Universal Healthcare Coverage

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) recently issued “Nurse Anesthetists Guidelines,” to provide developed and developing countries with clarity on the role and practice of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs).
10-Jun-2021

AANA Joins Bipartisan Congressional Movement to Expand Use of Non-Opioid Pain Management

o help increase access to the availability of non-opioid pain management treatments, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) supports the recent introduction of the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act introduced by...
24-May-2021

National Academy of Medicine Report Emphasizes Importance of Removal of Barriers for CRNAs

A new report from the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) prioritizes several opportunities in the nursing profession for eliminating healthcare disparities, including the permanent removal of barriers to nursing care that were enacted in response to...
20-May-2021

AANA Recognizes and Honors Contributions of CRNAs on International Nurses Day

For all the patient care they deliver, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) recognizes and honors the contributions and perseverance of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists...
12-May-2021

Julie Gauderman Receives AANA’s Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director Award

The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) presented Julie Gauderman, MS, DNAP, CRNA, APRN, with the Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director Award at its Mid-Year Assembly, held virtually, April 23-25.
26-Apr-2021

Andrea Teitel Receives AANA’s Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director Award

The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) presented Andrea J. Teitel, MS, CRNA, with the Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director Award at its Mid-Year Assembly, held virtually, April 23-25.
26-Apr-2021


AANA advances patient safety, practice excellence, and its members’ profession.

Founded in 1931, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional association representing nearly 54,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists nationwide. The AANA promulgates education and practice standards and guidelines, and affords consultation to both private and governmental entities regarding nurse anesthetists and their practice. The AANA Foundation supports the profession by awarding education and research grants to students, faculty and practicing CRNAs. Roughly 90 percent of the nation's nurse anesthetists are members of the AANA.

The AANA developed and implemented a certification program in 1945 and instituted a recertification program in 1978. It established a mechanism for accreditation of nurse anesthesia educational programs in 1952, which has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education since 1955. In 1975, the AANA was a leader among professional organizations in the United States by forming autonomous multidisciplinary councils with public representation for performing the profession's certification, accreditation, and public interest functions. Today, the CRNA credential is well recognized as an indicator of quality and competence.

