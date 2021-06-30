Our News on Newswise
Pennsylvania Legislature Recognizes Role of CRNAs
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed S.B. 416 into law today, providing formal recognition for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) in Pennsylvania nursing statutes.
30-Jun-2021
American Association of Nurse Anesthetists Celebrates 90 Years of Advancing the Science of Nurse Anesthesiology
The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is celebrating its 90th anniversary today.
17-Jun-2021
International Council of Nurses Report Stresses Importance of CRNAs to Universal Healthcare Coverage
The International Council of Nurses (ICN) recently issued “Nurse Anesthetists Guidelines,” to provide developed and developing countries with clarity on the role and practice of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs).
10-Jun-2021
AANA Joins Bipartisan Congressional Movement to Expand Use of Non-Opioid Pain Management
o help increase access to the availability of non-opioid pain management treatments, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) supports the recent introduction of the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act introduced by...
24-May-2021
National Academy of Medicine Report Emphasizes Importance of Removal of Barriers for CRNAs
A new report from the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) prioritizes several opportunities in the nursing profession for eliminating healthcare disparities, including the permanent removal of barriers to nursing care that were enacted in response to...
20-May-2021
AANA Recognizes and Honors Contributions of CRNAs on International Nurses Day
For all the patient care they deliver, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) recognizes and honors the contributions and perseverance of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists...
12-May-2021
Julie Gauderman Receives AANA’s Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director Award
The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) presented Julie Gauderman, MS, DNAP, CRNA, APRN, with the Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director Award at its Mid-Year Assembly, held virtually, April 23-25.
26-Apr-2021
Andrea Teitel Receives AANA’s Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director Award
The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) presented Andrea J. Teitel, MS, CRNA, with the Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director Award at its Mid-Year Assembly, held virtually, April 23-25.
26-Apr-2021
Retired Veteran, CEO, and Anesthesiology Expert Available for Interviews on VA Issues
26-Oct-2017
Anesthesia and Pain Management Expert Available for Interviews on Fighting Opioid Crisis
3-Mar-2017
Protocol for Healthcare Providers Treating Malignant Hyperthermia Strongly Recommended

1-Mar-2016
