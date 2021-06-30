Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed S.B. 416 into law today, providing formal recognition for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) in Pennsylvania nursing statutes.

The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is celebrating its 90th anniversary today.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) recently issued “Nurse Anesthetists Guidelines,” to provide developed and developing countries with clarity on the role and practice of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs).

o help increase access to the availability of non-opioid pain management treatments, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) supports the recent introduction of the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act introduced by...

A new report from the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) prioritizes several opportunities in the nursing profession for eliminating healthcare disparities, including the permanent removal of barriers to nursing care that were enacted in response to...

For all the patient care they deliver, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) recognizes and honors the contributions and perseverance of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists...

The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) presented Julie Gauderman, MS, DNAP, CRNA, APRN, with the Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director Award at its Mid-Year Assembly, held virtually, April 23-25.

The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) presented Andrea J. Teitel, MS, CRNA, with the Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director Award at its Mid-Year Assembly, held virtually, April 23-25.

