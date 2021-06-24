Our News on Newswise
AARDA Approved for a $97,498 Engagement Award for Stakeholder Convenings
The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) has been approved for a $97,498 funding award through the Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Awards program, an initiative of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI).
AARDA Announces Six New Board Members
The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) announced six new board members and two new advisors to the board. Each will help support AARDA’S mission of improving the lives affected by autoimmune disease, through awareness,...
Top Researchers Identify Areas for Autoimmune Disease Research at AARDA-Hosted Colloquium
The American Autoimmune Related Disease Association (AARDA) hosted the 15th Noel Rose Scientific Colloquium on May 1, 2021, bringing together high-level researchers from different areas and specialties.
"Video: Should I get the COVID-19 if I have an autoimmune disease?"
The approval of COVID-19 vaccines has brought with it hope, excitement, as well as concerns. AARDA is committed to ensuring you have the information you need to make the right decisions for your health. A panel of medical experts will discuss...
Autoimmune Newscast: Should I Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?
The approval of COVID-19 vaccines has brought with it hope, excitement, as well as concerns. AARDA is committed to ensuring you have the information you need to make the right decisions for your health. A panel of medical experts will discuss...
AARDA Announces Leadership Transition
The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association announced that Randall Rutta, President and CEO, is leaving to join the National Health Council (NHC) as its CEO, effective February 12, 2021.
AARDA Mourns the Loss of Dr. Noel R. Rose, "The Father of Autoimmunity"
AARDA Tribute to Dr. Noel R. Rose, "The Father of Autoimmunity"
AARDA Partners with AutoimmuneMom
Detroit, MI (January 30, 2019) - The American Autoimmune Related Disease Association (AARDA) is thrilled to announce our new partnership with AutoimmuneMom. For the last seven+ years, AutoimmuneMom has created a digital community through the hard...
