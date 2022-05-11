Kennesaw, GA USA

New Study Reports Need to Monitor Public Interest in Shopping and Sales of Popular Puff Bar E-cigarette Brand

New research led by scientists at the American Cancer Society shows the need for continued surveillance of the changes in shopping interest and sales for Puff Bar, the most preferred brand of electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes among youth in the...
11-May-2022

New Study Shows Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Survivors Face Increased Cancer Incidence and Mortality Risk

New findings led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) show that five-year survivors of adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer in the United States have a higher risk of developing and nearly double the risk of dying from a new...
3-May-2022

Studies Find Increase in Use of Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Care and Increase in Racial Disparities

Two new large studies led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) show an increase in the use of proton beam therapy (PBT) for patients with cancer in the United States during the past decade.
27-Apr-2022

Study finds health insurance disruptions associated with worse healthcare access

A new study underscores the importance of health insurance coverage continuity in access to and receipt of care and care affordability in the United States.
24-May-2021

Study links financial hardship to more ED visits; less preventive care

A new American Cancer Society study finds higher medical and nonmedical financial hardships are independently associated with more emergency department visits, lower receipt of some preventive services, and worse self-rated health in cancer...
18-Jun-2020

Study identifies states with highest rates of melanoma due to ultraviolet radiation

A new study finds a wide state-by-state variation in rates of melanoma caused by ultraviolet (UV) exposure with highest rates in several states on the East and West Coast including Hawaii, but also a few landlocked states, including Utah, Vermont,...
17-Feb-2020

Rise in early onset colorectal cancer not aligned with screening trends

A new study finds that trends in colonoscopy rates did not fully align with the increase in colorectal cancer (CRC) in younger adults
12-Jul-2019

Financial Burden of Cancer Survivorship Varies by Age, Cancer Site

Study calls for targeted efforts to address excess costs faced by those with a history of cancer.
28-Dec-2015


About

At the American Cancer Society, we're on a mission to free the world from cancer. Until we do, we'll be funding and conducting research, sharing expert information, supporting patients, and spreading the word about prevention. All so you can live longer — and better.

Contacts

Eric Beikmann
Vice President, External Communications & Marketing
West Region

 eric.beikmann@cancer.org

310.560.4726

Anne Doerr
Director of Medical and Scientific Communications

 anne.doerr@cancer.org

203-563-0738

Ashley Engelman
Director of Communications

 email@email.com

Chris Falk
Media Contact, Vermont

 chris.falk@cancer.org

802-872-6330

Chris Green
VP Regional Communications & Marketing

 chris.green@cancer.org

757-493-7980

Elissa McCrary
Sr. Director, Media Relations Atlanta

 elissa.mccrary@cancer.org

404-417-5823

Charaighn Sesock
Media Relations Director

 charaighn.sesock@cancer.org

559-972-4877

Jen Sienko
National HPV Roundtable Director

 email@email.com

Michael Tedesco
Health Systems Manager

 michael.tedeisco@cancer.org

