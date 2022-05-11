Our News on Newswise
New Study Reports Need to Monitor Public Interest in Shopping and Sales of Popular Puff Bar E-cigarette Brand
New research led by scientists at the American Cancer Society shows the need for continued surveillance of the changes in shopping interest and sales for Puff Bar, the most preferred brand of electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes among youth in the...
11-May-2022 1:25 PM EDT
New Study Shows Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Survivors Face Increased Cancer Incidence and Mortality Risk
New findings led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) show that five-year survivors of adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer in the United States have a higher risk of developing and nearly double the risk of dying from a new...
3-May-2022 1:50 PM EDT
Studies Find Increase in Use of Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Care and Increase in Racial Disparities
Two new large studies led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) show an increase in the use of proton beam therapy (PBT) for patients with cancer in the United States during the past decade.
27-Apr-2022 5:05 PM EDT
Study finds health insurance disruptions associated with worse healthcare access
A new study underscores the importance of health insurance coverage continuity in access to and receipt of care and care affordability in the United States.
24-May-2021 11:55 AM EDT
Study links financial hardship to more ED visits; less preventive care
A new American Cancer Society study finds higher medical and nonmedical financial hardships are independently associated with more emergency department visits, lower receipt of some preventive services, and worse self-rated health in cancer...
18-Jun-2020 2:15 PM EDT
Study identifies states with highest rates of melanoma due to ultraviolet radiation
A new study finds a wide state-by-state variation in rates of melanoma caused by ultraviolet (UV) exposure with highest rates in several states on the East and West Coast including Hawaii, but also a few landlocked states, including Utah, Vermont,...
17-Feb-2020 12:45 PM EST
Rise in early onset colorectal cancer not aligned with screening trends
A new study finds that trends in colonoscopy rates did not fully align with the increase in colorectal cancer (CRC) in younger adults
12-Jul-2019 11:05 AM EDT
Financial Burden of Cancer Survivorship Varies by Age, Cancer Site
Study calls for targeted efforts to address excess costs faced by those with a history of cancer.
28-Dec-2015 11:05 AM EST
