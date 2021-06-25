Washington, DC USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Slowing Down Grape Ripening Can Improve Berry Quality for Winemaking

Researchers reporting in ACS’ Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry have tweaked growing conditions for Cabernet Sauvignon grapes to slow down their ripening, which increased the levels of compounds associated with wine’s characteristic...
25-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Had COVID-19? One Vaccine Dose Enough; Boosters For All, Study Says

A new study in ACS Nano supports increasing evidence that people who had COVID-19 need only one vaccine dose, and that boosters could be necessary for everyone in the future.
18-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Mapping Methane Sources in Paris

Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology have conducted mobile measurements of methane and its sources throughout Paris. Their findings suggest that the natural gas distribution network, the sewage system and furnaces of...
18-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Mining Precious Rare-Earth Elements From Coal Fly Ash With A Reusable Ionic Liquid

Researchers in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology report a simple method for recovering these elements from coal fly ash using an ionic liquid.
18-Jun-2021 11:25 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Ozone pollution has increased in Antarctica

Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology have analyzed more than 25 years of Antarctic data, finding that ozone concentrations near the ground arose from both natural and human-related sources.
10-Jun-2021 11:25 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Urbanization drives antibiotic resistance on microplastics in Chinese river

Researchers reporting in Environmental Science & Technology have analyzed antibiotic-resistance genes (ARGs) on five types of microplastics at different locations along the Beilun River in China, finding much higher abundances in urban than rural...
10-Jun-2021 11:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 060221PermianBasin.jpg

Mapping intermittent methane emissions across the Permian Basin

Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters have conducted an extensive airborne campaign with imaging spectrometers and identified large methane sources across the Permian Basin area.
28-May-2021 11:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 051921Nanophotosynthesis.jpg

An illuminating possibility for stroke treatment: Nano-photosynthesis

What if there was a way to make photosynthesis happen in the brains of patients? Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Nano Letters have done just that in cells and in mice, using blue-green algae and special nanoparticles, in a proof-of-concept...
13-May-2021 11:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

American Chemical Society’s President Comments on Award of 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

9-Oct-2019 8:05 AM EDT

American Chemical Society’s President Comments on Award of 2015 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

7-Oct-2015 7:05 AM EDT

New Ingredients Keep Us Screaming for Ice Cream

Scientists in Wisconsin have discovered an ingredient that prevents the formation of ice crystals that can spoil the smooth, silky texture of ice cream and other frozen foods. The substance, which acts like an antifreeze, is non-toxic and doesn't...
13-Jun-2008 1:00 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The American Chemical Society (ACS) is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS’ mission is to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people. The Society is a global leader in promoting excellence in science education and providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple research solutions, peer-reviewed journals, scientific conferences, eBooks and weekly news periodical Chemical & Engineering News. ACS journals are among the most cited, most trusted and most read within the scientific literature; however, ACS itself does not conduct chemical research. As a specialist in scientific information solutions (including SciFinder® and STN®), its CAS division powers global research, discovery and innovation. ACS’ main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

Contacts

Laura Cassiday
Science Writer

 l_cassiday@acs.org

Katie Cottingham
Manager, Media Relations
chemistry biology science

 k_cottingham@acs.org

301-775-8455

Joan Coyle

 j_coyle@acs.org

Dorothy Gray
Office Administrative Supervisor | External Affairs & Communications

 D_Gray@acs.org

202-872-4616

Chris McCarthy
Manager, Social Media and Member Engagement

 C_McCarthy@acs.org

Josh Miller
Social Media Manager

 email@email.com

202-416-1435

Sue Morrissey
Assistant Director, Science Communications

 s_morrissey@acs.org

202-872-4498

Lauren Resch
Communications Specialist

 L_Resch@acs.org

202-872-4445
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.55439