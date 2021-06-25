Our News on Newswise
Slowing Down Grape Ripening Can Improve Berry Quality for Winemaking
Researchers reporting in ACS’ Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry have tweaked growing conditions for Cabernet Sauvignon grapes to slow down their ripening, which increased the levels of compounds associated with wine’s characteristic...
25-Jun-2021
Had COVID-19? One Vaccine Dose Enough; Boosters For All, Study Says
A new study in ACS Nano supports increasing evidence that people who had COVID-19 need only one vaccine dose, and that boosters could be necessary for everyone in the future.
18-Jun-2021
Mapping Methane Sources in Paris
Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology have conducted mobile measurements of methane and its sources throughout Paris. Their findings suggest that the natural gas distribution network, the sewage system and furnaces of...
18-Jun-2021
Mining Precious Rare-Earth Elements From Coal Fly Ash With A Reusable Ionic Liquid
Researchers in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology report a simple method for recovering these elements from coal fly ash using an ionic liquid.
18-Jun-2021
Ozone pollution has increased in Antarctica
Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology have analyzed more than 25 years of Antarctic data, finding that ozone concentrations near the ground arose from both natural and human-related sources.
10-Jun-2021
Urbanization drives antibiotic resistance on microplastics in Chinese river
Researchers reporting in Environmental Science & Technology have analyzed antibiotic-resistance genes (ARGs) on five types of microplastics at different locations along the Beilun River in China, finding much higher abundances in urban than rural...
10-Jun-2021
Mapping intermittent methane emissions across the Permian Basin
Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters have conducted an extensive airborne campaign with imaging spectrometers and identified large methane sources across the Permian Basin area.
28-May-2021
An illuminating possibility for stroke treatment: Nano-photosynthesis
What if there was a way to make photosynthesis happen in the brains of patients? Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Nano Letters have done just that in cells and in mice, using blue-green algae and special nanoparticles, in a proof-of-concept...
13-May-2021
American Chemical Society’s President Comments on Award of 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
9-Oct-2019
American Chemical Society’s President Comments on Award of 2015 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
7-Oct-2015
New Ingredients Keep Us Screaming for Ice Cream
Scientists in Wisconsin have discovered an ingredient that prevents the formation of ice crystals that can spoil the smooth, silky texture of ice cream and other frozen foods. The substance, which acts like an antifreeze, is non-toxic and doesn't...
13-Jun-2008