A potentially longer-lasting cholera vaccine
Researchers reporting in ACS Infectious Diseases have developed a new type of cholera vaccine consisting of polysaccharides displayed on virus-like particles. The vaccine generated long-lasting antibody responses against V. cholerae in mice.
Press registration opens for the hybrid ACS Spring 2022 meeting
American Chemical Society names a chief operating officer
The American Chemical Society today announced the establishment of a chief operating officer position, naming LaTrease Garrison as its inaugural COO. Garrison will provide leadership and direction for human resources, corporate development,...
American Chemical Society invests in transformational initiatives
The American Chemical Society (ACS) announces a portfolio of strategic initiatives designed to have a transformational impact on the chemistry enterprise. During the coming five years, ACS will invest up to $50 million in four initiatives.
Clothes dryers are an underappreciated source of airborne microfibers
A pilot study in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters reports that a single clothes dryer could discharge up to 120 million microfibers annually — considerably more than from washing machines.
Wearable air sampler assesses personal exposure to SARS-CoV-2
Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters have developed a passive air sampler clip that can help assess personal exposure to SARS-CoV-2, which could be especially helpful for workers in high-risk settings, such as...
People with IBD have more microplastics in their feces, study says
Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology found that people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have more microplastics in their feces than healthy controls, suggesting that the fragments could be related to the disease...
‘Forever chemicals’ latch onto sea spray to become airborne
Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology have observed in a thorough field study that sea spray pollutes the air in coastal areas with these potentially harmful chemicals, including perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs).
New Ingredients Keep Us Screaming for Ice Cream
Scientists in Wisconsin have discovered an ingredient that prevents the formation of ice crystals that can spoil the smooth, silky texture of ice cream and other frozen foods. The substance, which acts like an antifreeze, is non-toxic and doesn't...
