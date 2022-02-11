Researchers reporting in ACS Infectious Diseases have developed a new type of cholera vaccine consisting of polysaccharides displayed on virus-like particles. The vaccine generated long-lasting antibody responses against V. cholerae in mice.

Add to Favorites



Add to Favorites

The American Chemical Society today announced the establishment of a chief operating officer position, naming LaTrease Garrison as its inaugural COO. Garrison will provide leadership and direction for human resources, corporate development,...

Add to Favorites

The American Chemical Society (ACS) announces a portfolio of strategic initiatives designed to have a transformational impact on the chemistry enterprise. During the coming five years, ACS will invest up to $50 million in four initiatives.

Add to Favorites

A pilot study in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters reports that a single clothes dryer could discharge up to 120 million microfibers annually — considerably more than from washing machines.

Add to Favorites

Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters have developed a passive air sampler clip that can help assess personal exposure to SARS-CoV-2, which could be especially helpful for workers in high-risk settings, such as...

Add to Favorites

Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology found that people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have more microplastics in their feces than healthy controls, suggesting that the fragments could be related to the disease...

Add to Favorites

Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology have observed in a thorough field study that sea spray pollutes the air in coastal areas with these potentially harmful chemicals, including perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs).

Add to Favorites