Washington, DC USA

Newswise: 6206a52e3c654_021622CholeraVaccine.jpg

A potentially longer-lasting cholera vaccine

Researchers reporting in ACS Infectious Diseases have developed a new type of cholera vaccine consisting of polysaccharides displayed on virus-like particles. The vaccine generated long-lasting antibody responses against V. cholerae in mice.
11-Feb-2022

Press registration opens for the hybrid ACS Spring 2022 meeting


8-Feb-2022

Newswise: 61f02a49c2208_Garrison professional photo.jpg

American Chemical Society names a chief operating officer

The American Chemical Society today announced the establishment of a chief operating officer position, naming LaTrease Garrison as its inaugural COO. Garrison will provide leadership and direction for human resources, corporate development,...
25-Jan-2022

American Chemical Society invests in transformational initiatives

The American Chemical Society (ACS) announces a portfolio of strategic initiatives designed to have a transformational impact on the chemistry enterprise. During the coming five years, ACS will invest up to $50 million in four initiatives.
24-Jan-2022

Clothes dryers are an underappreciated source of airborne microfibers

A pilot study in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters reports that a single clothes dryer could discharge up to 120 million microfibers annually — considerably more than from washing machines.
7-Jan-2022

Newswise: 61d86213d4db8_011221CoronavirusSampler.jpg

Wearable air sampler assesses personal exposure to SARS-CoV-2

Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters have developed a passive air sampler clip that can help assess personal exposure to SARS-CoV-2, which could be especially helpful for workers in high-risk settings, such as...
7-Jan-2022

Newswise: 61bca95e2b257_122221MicroplasticsIBDHR.jpg

People with IBD have more microplastics in their feces, study says

Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology found that people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have more microplastics in their feces than healthy controls, suggesting that the fragments could be related to the disease...
17-Dec-2021

‘Forever chemicals’ latch onto sea spray to become airborne

Researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology have observed in a thorough field study that sea spray pollutes the air in coastal areas with these potentially harmful chemicals, including perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs).
15-Dec-2021


American Chemical Society’s President Comments on Award of 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

9-Oct-2019

American Chemical Society’s President Comments on Award of 2015 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

7-Oct-2015

New Ingredients Keep Us Screaming for Ice Cream

Scientists in Wisconsin have discovered an ingredient that prevents the formation of ice crystals that can spoil the smooth, silky texture of ice cream and other frozen foods. The substance, which acts like an antifreeze, is non-toxic and doesn't...
13-Jun-2008

About

The American Chemical Society (ACS) is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS’ mission is to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people. The Society is a global leader in promoting excellence in science education and providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple research solutions, peer-reviewed journals, scientific conferences, eBooks and weekly news periodical Chemical & Engineering News. ACS journals are among the most cited, most trusted and most read within the scientific literature; however, ACS itself does not conduct chemical research. As a leader in scientific information solutions, its CAS division partners with global innovators to accelerate breakthroughs by curating, connecting and analyzing the world’s scientific knowledge. ACS’ main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

