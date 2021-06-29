The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) launched a new website for the Healthy Schools, Healthy People initiative, a joint effort of ACI and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to promote hand hygiene and cleaning practices as a means...

Recent data from American Cleaning Institute shows a need for continued safety education and awareness when it comes to using and storing liquid laundry packets and other household cleaners. As National Safety Month gets underway, ACI is reminding...

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is pressing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to clarify policies on labeling and refilling practices involving hand sanitizers. In a letter sent to the agency, ACI expressed concerns related to...

New research from the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) finds nearly 13% of Americans are not storing liquid laundry packets in their original child resistant containers. In response, ACI has launched the #StoreNotDecor Challenge to help families...

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), the trade association for the cleaning product supply chain, joined the National Blue Ribbon Task Force to Stem COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy. This is a national effort spearheaded by The Creative Coalition in...

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) unveiled two new online resources aimed at enhancing consumer understanding and access to information about cleaning product ingredients: "How to Read a Product Label" and "Ingredients by Brand and Company."

The American Cleaning Institute is launching a strategic partnership with national nonprofits Good360 and SBP that will enhance ACI member company efforts to more efficiently and effectively contribute to disaster relief efforts.

A European Union model used to predict the environmental exposure of a major detergent ingredient is overly conservative and “significantly overestimates” effluent concentrations, new research shows. A study co-authored by the American Cleaning...

