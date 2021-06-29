Our News on Newswise
ACI, CDC Launch Redesigned “Healthy Schools, Healthy People” Website
The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) launched a new website for the Healthy Schools, Healthy People initiative, a joint effort of ACI and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to promote hand hygiene and cleaning practices as a means...
29-Jun-2021
One in Three Americans Still Practice Unsafe Storage of Popular Laundry Products
Recent data from American Cleaning Institute shows a need for continued safety education and awareness when it comes to using and storing liquid laundry packets and other household cleaners. As National Safety Month gets underway, ACI is reminding...
4-Jun-2021
ACI Urges FDA to Address Hand Sanitizer Safety Concerns
The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is pressing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to clarify policies on labeling and refilling practices involving hand sanitizers.
In a letter sent to the agency, ACI expressed concerns related to...
30-Mar-2021
"Store Not Décor”: New Campaign Aims to Prevent Accidental Poisonings in Children
New research from the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) finds nearly 13% of Americans are not storing liquid laundry packets in their original child resistant containers. In response, ACI has launched the #StoreNotDecor Challenge to help families...
22-Mar-2021
American Cleaning Institute Joins National Blue Ribbon Task Force To Stem Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy
The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), the trade association for the cleaning product supply chain, joined the National Blue Ribbon Task Force to Stem COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy. This is a national effort spearheaded by The Creative Coalition in...
11-Mar-2021
ACI Unveils ‘How to Read a Cleaning Product Label’ Resource
The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) unveiled two new online resources aimed at enhancing consumer understanding and access to information about cleaning product ingredients: "How to Read a Product Label" and "Ingredients by Brand and Company."
25-Feb-2021
American Cleaning Institute Partners with Good360 and SBP on Disaster Resiliency Efforts
The American Cleaning Institute is launching a strategic partnership with national nonprofits Good360 and SBP that will enhance ACI member company efforts to more efficiently and effectively contribute to disaster relief efforts.
21-Jan-2021
Research: EU Model Overestimates Environmental Exposure of Key Surfactant
A European Union model used to predict the environmental exposure of a major detergent ingredient is overly conservative and “significantly overestimates” effluent concentrations, new research shows. A study co-authored by the American Cleaning...
13-Jan-2021
Manufacturers Help Infection Control Experts Make Sense of FDA Rules on Antiseptic Ingredients
The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) will help infection control experts better understand the process and possible results from pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decisions on the safety and effectiveness of certain active ingredients...
14-Jun-2017
Chemicals and Asthma: ACI Webinar Series to Explore the State of the Science
The first of an American Cleaning Institute-sponsored webinar series on “Advancing the Science on Chemical-Induced Asthma” kicks off February 25 to help provide researchers with greater insights on an often mischaracterized topic.
16-Feb-2016