Arlington Heights, IL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: Summercamptugofwar.jpg

This Summer, Camps Need to Protect Kids From COVID-19, and Allergy and Asthma Triggers

This summer, camps for kids will not only have to protect kids from COVID-19, but kids with allergies and asthma will need to be kept safe from an allergic reaction or asthma flare.
5-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Covidvaccine2-iStock-1284804931.jpg

ACAAI Updates Guidance on Risk of Allergic Reactions to COVID-19 Vaccines

An update from the ACAAI COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force on the risk of allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines - including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
11-Mar-2021 10:30 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Breastfeeding-iStock-1209117953.jpg

Moms Need Guidance on What to Eat When Their Breastfeeding Infant Has a Food Allergy

A new study in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology found that more than 28% of surveyed women were given no guidance on whether they could eat the same food their breastfeeding child was allergic to.
4-Mar-2021 12:30 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Springallergy-iStock-532963988.jpg

Update: What You Need to Know About 2021 Spring Allergies

An ACAAI practice guideline offers new information on how to manage the symptoms that come with hay fever -- namely sneezing, itchy nose, runny nose, and congestion.
17-Feb-2021 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Marijuana.jpg

In Survey of Those with Uncontrolled Asthma, Half Smoked Cannabis

A new survey in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology shows that of those who used cannabis, about half smoked it while a third vaped – both “inhalation routes” likely to affect one’s lungs.
2-Feb-2021 8:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: COVID-workergivingshottosenior.jpg

Frequently Asked Patient Questions About the Covid-19 Vaccine

As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccines, more people have questions about allergic reactions. Those questions are answered in this FAQ.
27-Jan-2021 12:30 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Valentines1.jpg

COVID-19 Precautions Don’t Mean an Absence of Romance this Valentine’s Day

Keeping loved ones with allergies and asthma healthy on Valentine's Day can be very romantic.
26-Jan-2021 8:00 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: NewYearsresolutions-iStock-1058642310.jpg

Resolutions for 2021: Staying COVID-Free, Keeping Allergy and Asthma Symptoms Under Control

As we wait for COVID-19 to be contained, allergies and asthma haven't gone away and need to be addressed in the new year.
16-Dec-2020 8:00 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: Pollenre-sized.jpg

Does More Pollen Mean Worse Allergy Symptoms? Probably

Climate change has made pollen season longer and worse throughout North America - bad news for those who suffer with nasal allergies.
14-Apr-2021 8:00 AM EDT

Newswise: NPatel_2019.png

ACAAI COVID-19 Task Force Members available to discuss allergic reactions to mRNA vaccines

22-Dec-2020 12:50 PM EST

Newswise: AsthmaSymptoms.jpg

Experts Urge Those with Asthma to Take Extra Care as Wildfires Burn in Western U.S.

As wildfires continue to burn across western U.S. states, those with respiratory illnesses such as asthma need to be alert to the effects of smoke on their breathing.
15-Sep-2020 1:10 PM EDT

Newswise: ElliottTania.jpg

Telemedicine expert Tania Elliott, MD, available for interviews to discuss how to conduct telemedicine appointments

6-Apr-2020 10:45 AM EDT

Infectious disease/international travel expert available to speak on Coronavirus

29-Jan-2020 10:45 AM EST

Newswise: seasonal-allergies.jpg

Get Ready for Fall Allergies Because They’re Headed Your Way

You may not want to think about fall allergies, but if you start planning now, your allergy symptoms will likely be much less severe, and you’ll be able to enjoy the beauty the fall season brings.
14-Aug-2018 2:05 PM EDT

Newswise: ChippsApril2014.jpg

Looking for an Asthma Expert to Discuss Today's CDC Report on the Decline of Asthma Attacks in Children?

6-Feb-2018 12:05 PM EST

Newswise: ChippsApril2014.jpg

Expert Allergist Available to Advise Those with Asthma on Complications Caused by the Flu

19-Jan-2018 1:05 PM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The ACAAI is a professional medical organization of more than 6,000 allergists-immunologists and allied health professionals, headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill. The College fosters a culture of collaboration and congeniality in which its members work together and with others toward the common goals of patient care, education, advocacy and research. ACAAI allergists are board-certified physicians trained to diagnose allergies and asthma, administer immunotherapy, and provide patients with the best treatment outcomes. For more information and to find relief, visit www.AllergyandAsthmaRelief.org.

Contacts

Hollis Heavenrich-Jones
Public Relations Manager
asthma allergy medicine

 HollisHeavenrich-Jones@acaai.org

847-725-2277

Gina Steiner
Communications Director

 ginasteiner@acaai.org

847-725-2285

Kari Castor
Website/Publications Manager

 karicastor@execadmin.com

847-427-1200, ext. 256

Amy Romanelli
Member Communications Manager

 amyromanelli@acaai.org

847-725-2266
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.473