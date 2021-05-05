Our News on Newswise
This Summer, Camps Need to Protect Kids From COVID-19, and Allergy and Asthma Triggers
This summer, camps for kids will not only have to protect kids from COVID-19, but kids with allergies and asthma will need to be kept safe from an allergic reaction or asthma flare.
ACAAI Updates Guidance on Risk of Allergic Reactions to COVID-19 Vaccines
An update from the ACAAI COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force on the risk of allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines - including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Moms Need Guidance on What to Eat When Their Breastfeeding Infant Has a Food Allergy
A new study in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology found that more than 28% of surveyed women were given no guidance on whether they could eat the same food their breastfeeding child was allergic to.
Update: What You Need to Know About 2021 Spring Allergies
An ACAAI practice guideline offers new information on how to manage the symptoms that come with hay fever -- namely sneezing, itchy nose, runny nose, and congestion.
In Survey of Those with Uncontrolled Asthma, Half Smoked Cannabis
A new survey in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology shows that of those who used cannabis, about half smoked it while a third vaped – both “inhalation routes” likely to affect one’s lungs.
Frequently Asked Patient Questions About the Covid-19 Vaccine
As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccines, more people have questions about allergic reactions. Those questions are answered in this FAQ.
COVID-19 Precautions Don’t Mean an Absence of Romance this Valentine’s Day
Keeping loved ones with allergies and asthma healthy on Valentine's Day can be very romantic.
Resolutions for 2021: Staying COVID-Free, Keeping Allergy and Asthma Symptoms Under Control
As we wait for COVID-19 to be contained, allergies and asthma haven't gone away and need to be addressed in the new year.
Does More Pollen Mean Worse Allergy Symptoms? Probably
Climate change has made pollen season longer and worse throughout North America - bad news for those who suffer with nasal allergies.
14-Apr-2021 8:00 AM EDT
ACAAI COVID-19 Task Force Members available to discuss allergic reactions to mRNA vaccines
22-Dec-2020 12:50 PM EST
Experts Urge Those with Asthma to Take Extra Care as Wildfires Burn in Western U.S.
As wildfires continue to burn across western U.S. states, those with respiratory illnesses such as asthma need to be alert to the effects of smoke on their breathing.
15-Sep-2020 1:10 PM EDT
Telemedicine expert Tania Elliott, MD, available for interviews to discuss how to conduct telemedicine appointments
6-Apr-2020 10:45 AM EDT
Infectious disease/international travel expert available to speak on Coronavirus
29-Jan-2020 10:45 AM EST
Get Ready for Fall Allergies Because They’re Headed Your Way
You may not want to think about fall allergies, but if you start planning now, your allergy symptoms will likely be much less severe, and you’ll be able to enjoy the beauty the fall season brings.
14-Aug-2018 2:05 PM EDT
Looking for an Asthma Expert to Discuss Today's CDC Report on the Decline of Asthma Attacks in Children?
6-Feb-2018 12:05 PM EST
Expert Allergist Available to Advise Those with Asthma on Complications Caused by the Flu
19-Jan-2018 1:05 PM ESTSee All Experts