This summer, camps for kids will not only have to protect kids from COVID-19, but kids with allergies and asthma will need to be kept safe from an allergic reaction or asthma flare.

An update from the ACAAI COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force on the risk of allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines - including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

A new study in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology found that more than 28% of surveyed women were given no guidance on whether they could eat the same food their breastfeeding child was allergic to.

An ACAAI practice guideline offers new information on how to manage the symptoms that come with hay fever -- namely sneezing, itchy nose, runny nose, and congestion.

A new survey in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology shows that of those who used cannabis, about half smoked it while a third vaped – both “inhalation routes” likely to affect one’s lungs.

As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccines, more people have questions about allergic reactions. Those questions are answered in this FAQ.

Keeping loved ones with allergies and asthma healthy on Valentine's Day can be very romantic.

As we wait for COVID-19 to be contained, allergies and asthma haven't gone away and need to be addressed in the new year.

