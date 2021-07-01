Our News on Newswise
July Issue of Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Includes Analysis of Psychological Comorbidities and Irritable Bowel Syndrome Prognosis
The July issue of AJG includes an examination of psychological comorbidities and the prognosis of individuals with IBS, as well as clinical research and reviews on cirrhosis, GERD, pediatrics, celiac disease, probiotics, GI quality improvement,...
Study on Green Kiwifruit to Treat Chronic Constipation and New ACG Clinical Guidelines on C. difficile Infection Featured in the June Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology
The June issue of AJG includes articles on the effectiveness of OTC therapies and green kiwifruit as a dietary therapy for chronic constipation, as well as new ACG Guidelines on the Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment of C. difficile infections,...
American College of Gastroenterology Issues Updated Clinical Guidelines for C. difficile Infection
Key guidance includes the diagnosis, management, and prevention of CDI, with a focus on diagnostic issues around diarrhea, distinguishing C. difficile colonization from active infection, and evaluation and management of CDI in IBD
May Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Contains Two Updated ACG Clinical Guidelines: Upper GI Bleeding and Drug-Induced Liver Injury
newly issued updates to ACG Clinical Guidelines on Upper Gastrointestinal and Ulcer Bleeding and Diagnosis and Management of Idiosyncratic Drug-Induced Liver Injury. In addition to the guidelines, this issue features clinical research on esophageal...
April Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Highlights Dietary Interventions to Address Common Upper GI Complaints
Also: Opioid prescription rates for GI conditions, evolving changes in fecal microbiota transplantation risk, endoscopy challenges in patients with surgically altered anatomy, insulin resistance and pancreatic cancer risk, comparing clinician and...
Rock Musicians Rufus Wainwright, Lisa Loeb, Tim Reynolds and More to Perform Free Virtual Concert for Colorectal Cancer Awareness
The American College of Gastroenterology Invites All to “Tune It Up: A Concert To Raise Awareness of Colorectal Cancer” Free Webstream Event Open to All on March 31, 2021 at 8:00 pm EDT
GI OnDEMAND Announces Partnership with Ambry Genetics for Genetic Testing and Counseling Services
GI OnDEMAND®, gastroenterology’s leading multidisciplinary virtual integrated care platform today announced a partnership with Ambry Genetics®, a leading clinical genetic testing company, to integrate online genetic counseling and testing...
March Special Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Focuses on Women’s Health in Gastroenterology and Hepatology
The March issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology features new clinical research involving sex and gender, including effects of GI and liver conditions on pregnancy, gender disparities in diet and nutrition, Barrett’s esophagus incidence...
Ciarán P. Kelly, MD, FACG, Available to Discuss Celiac Disease: Myths and Mysteries
Ciarán P. Kelly, MD, FACG, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, is available to discuss Celiac Disease: Myths and Mysteries, topic of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Lecture
Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day Brings Attention to Hereditary Colorectal Cancer Syndromes
Cancer prevention advocates and researchers have designated March 22nd as National Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day. Carol A. Burke, MD, FACG, President of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), a gastroenterologist specializing in hereditary...
Food as a Key Management Strategy for Functional Gastrointestinal Symptoms?
Professor Peter Gibson, MD, Monash University, Victoria, Australia who is presenting this year’s The American Journal of Gastroenterology lecture, will address how food components can induce or trigger functional gut symptoms, and how food choice...
The Right Colorectal Cancer Test for the Right Patient
Experts available to explain screening options for March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
