ajg_2021_july_cover.jpg

July Issue of Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Includes Analysis of Psychological Comorbidities and Irritable Bowel Syndrome Prognosis

The July issue of AJG includes an examination of psychological comorbidities and the prognosis of individuals with IBS, as well as clinical research and reviews on cirrhosis, GERD, pediatrics, celiac disease, probiotics, GI quality improvement,...
1-Jul-2021

AJGJune2021Cover.png

Study on Green Kiwifruit to Treat Chronic Constipation and New ACG Clinical Guidelines on C. difficile Infection Featured in the June Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology

The June issue of AJG includes articles on the effectiveness of OTC therapies and green kiwifruit as a dietary therapy for chronic constipation, as well as new ACG Guidelines on the Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment of C. difficile infections,...
3-Jun-2021

AJGNewGuidelineCdiff.png

American College of Gastroenterology Issues Updated Clinical Guidelines for C. difficile Infection

Key guidance includes the diagnosis, management, and prevention of CDI, with a focus on diagnostic issues around diarrhea, distinguishing C. difficile colonization from active infection, and evaluation and management of CDI in IBD
19-May-2021

May Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Contains Two Updated ACG Clinical Guidelines: Upper GI Bleeding and Drug-Induced Liver Injury

newly issued updates to ACG Clinical Guidelines on Upper Gastrointestinal and Ulcer Bleeding and Diagnosis and Management of Idiosyncratic Drug-Induced Liver Injury. In addition to the guidelines, this issue features clinical research on esophageal...
4-May-2021

April Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Highlights Dietary Interventions to Address Common Upper GI Complaints

Also: Opioid prescription rates for GI conditions, evolving changes in fecal microbiota transplantation risk, endoscopy challenges in patients with surgically altered anatomy, insulin resistance and pancreatic cancer risk, comparing clinician and...
8-Apr-2021

Rock Musicians Rufus Wainwright, Lisa Loeb, Tim Reynolds and More to Perform Free Virtual Concert for Colorectal Cancer Awareness

The American College of Gastroenterology Invites All to “Tune It Up: A Concert To Raise Awareness of Colorectal Cancer” Free Webstream Event Open to All on March 31, 2021 at 8:00 pm EDT
29-Mar-2021

GIOnDEMAND-ACG-GastroGirlBanner.png

GI OnDEMAND Announces Partnership with Ambry Genetics for Genetic Testing and Counseling Services

GI OnDEMAND®, gastroenterology’s leading multidisciplinary virtual integrated care platform today announced a partnership with Ambry Genetics®, a leading clinical genetic testing company, to integrate online genetic counseling and testing...
17-Mar-2021

AJGMar2021CoverHighRes.jpg

March Special Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Focuses on Women’s Health in Gastroenterology and Hepatology

The March issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology features new clinical research involving sex and gender, including effects of GI and liver conditions on pregnancy, gender disparities in diet and nutrition, Barrett’s esophagus incidence...
9-Mar-2021


Kelly-Ciaran.jpg

Ciarán P. Kelly, MD, FACG, Available to Discuss Celiac Disease: Myths and Mysteries

Ciarán P. Kelly, MD, FACG, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, is available to discuss Celiac Disease: Myths and Mysteries, topic of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Lecture
23-Oct-2019

BurkeCarolPresidentPhoto2016.jpg

Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day Brings Attention to Hereditary Colorectal Cancer Syndromes

Cancer prevention advocates and researchers have designated March 22nd as National Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day. Carol A. Burke, MD, FACG, President of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), a gastroenterologist specializing in hereditary...
21-Mar-2017

Food as a Key Management Strategy for Functional Gastrointestinal Symptoms?

Professor Peter Gibson, MD, Monash University, Victoria, Australia who is presenting this year’s The American Journal of Gastroenterology lecture, will address how food components can induce or trigger functional gut symptoms, and how food choice...
27-Oct-2011

The Right Colorectal Cancer Test for the Right Patient

Experts available to explain screening options for March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
2-Mar-2010

The mission of the College, founded in 1932, is to advance world-class care for patients with gastrointestinal disorders through excellence, innovation, and advocacy in the areas of scientific investigation, education, prevention, and treatment.

More than 15,000 physicians from 86 countries are members of the ACG. Through annual scientific meetings, the American Journal of Gastroenterology, Clinical & Translational Gastroenterology, and the ACG Case Reports Journal, as well as regional postgraduate training courses and research grants, the ACG provides its members with the most accurate and up-to-date scientific information on digestive health and the etiology, symptomatology, and treatment of GI disorders.

ACG's advocacy in the public policy arenas and the work of the ACG's 24 committees have made tremendous strides with many premiere accomplishments to improve the future of clinical gastroenterology and the quality of care available to patients with GI conditions and diseases today. The information exchange and training acquired through College membership provide physicians with the knowledge necessary to offer the most effective patient care and to meet the challenges of today's changing health care system.

Becky Abel
Manager, Communications and Member Publications

 babel@gi.org

(301) 263-9000

Anne-Louise Oliphant
Vice President, Communications

 aoliphant@gi.org

301-263-9000
