The July issue of AJG includes an examination of psychological comorbidities and the prognosis of individuals with IBS, as well as clinical research and reviews on cirrhosis, GERD, pediatrics, celiac disease, probiotics, GI quality improvement,...

The June issue of AJG includes articles on the effectiveness of OTC therapies and green kiwifruit as a dietary therapy for chronic constipation, as well as new ACG Guidelines on the Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment of C. difficile infections,...

Key guidance includes the diagnosis, management, and prevention of CDI, with a focus on diagnostic issues around diarrhea, distinguishing C. difficile colonization from active infection, and evaluation and management of CDI in IBD

newly issued updates to ACG Clinical Guidelines on Upper Gastrointestinal and Ulcer Bleeding and Diagnosis and Management of Idiosyncratic Drug-Induced Liver Injury. In addition to the guidelines, this issue features clinical research on esophageal...

Also: Opioid prescription rates for GI conditions, evolving changes in fecal microbiota transplantation risk, endoscopy challenges in patients with surgically altered anatomy, insulin resistance and pancreatic cancer risk, comparing clinician and...

The American College of Gastroenterology Invites All to “Tune It Up: A Concert To Raise Awareness of Colorectal Cancer” Free Webstream Event Open to All on March 31, 2021 at 8:00 pm EDT

GI OnDEMAND®, gastroenterology’s leading multidisciplinary virtual integrated care platform today announced a partnership with Ambry Genetics®, a leading clinical genetic testing company, to integrate online genetic counseling and testing...

The March issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology features new clinical research involving sex and gender, including effects of GI and liver conditions on pregnancy, gender disparities in diet and nutrition, Barrett’s esophagus incidence...

