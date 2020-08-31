Our News on Newswise
Virtual Symposium Addresses Working Safely in the COVID-19 Era
The American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM) will hold a 3-day virtual symposium, September 11-13, 2020, on Working Safely in the COVID-19 Era: Case Studies and Lessons Learned.
Occupational Medicine Physicians Help Businesses Safely Return Employees to Work
The American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine has launched a campaign to inform businesses and the public about the importance of returning to work safely and the specific role that occupational medicine physicians can and should...
Occupational Medical Society Urges U.S. Congress to Consider Implications for Workplace Safety if Marijuana Is Legalized
As Congress looks at legislative proposals relating to federal marijuana policy, the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM) cautions legislators to avoid piecemeal solutions and to carefully consider the impact of any...
ACOEM Disappointed DOT Has Withdrawn Proposed Rule to Screen Safety-Sensitive Personnel for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
The American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM) is disappointed that DOT has withdrawn its proposed rulemaking for the Evaluation of Safety Sensitive Personnel for Moderate-to-Severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).
Occupational Medicine Physicians Honored for Collaborative Leadership
The American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM) has awarded its 2017 Health Achievement in Occupational Medicine Award to Richard Heron, MB, and Ron Loeppke, MD, in recognition of their work in establishing the International...
Idaho National Laboratory Receives 2017 Corporate Health Achievement Award
Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is the recipient of the 2017 Corporate Health Achievement Award (CHAA), presented annually by the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM).
Online Course Offers Cutting Edge Health and Safety Strategies for Employers
“Fundamentals of Integrated Health and Safety,” a new online course from ACOEM, UL and the UIC School of Public Health, helps employers integrate their health and safety programming in ways that can bolster bottom-line results while improving...
ACOEM Supports OSHA Rule on Silica Protections
ACOEM applauds rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that will better protect workers from hazards of silica exposure.
