Eight major radiology organizations are collaborating to form the Radiology Health Equity Coalition. The Coalition is developing concrete steps that individual radiologic professionals, practices and healthcare institutions can take to advance...

Add to Favorites

The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) today released an update to its ACR Appropriateness Criteria® (ACR AC), which includes 211 diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology topics with more than 1,000 clinical variants covering...

Add to Favorites

The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) Data Science Institute® (DSI) and the Cancer Imaging Archive (TCIA), funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), have teamed up to connect use cases and datasets to speed medical imaging artificial...

Add to Favorites

The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) is certified as a great workplace for the third consecutive year by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®.

Add to Favorites

In a March 5, 2021 letter from the American College of Radiology® (ACR®), Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) and Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) urged US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) officials to...

Add to Favorites

A new article published online in the Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR®) explains how patients recently vaccinated for COVID-19 can experience false-positive imaging exams and outlines steps providers can take to reduce...

Add to Favorites

The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) Education Center is expanding its offerings to include a series of micro-courses covering a variety of specialties. Each micro-course begins with one-week online access to pre-recorded lectures and cases...

Add to Favorites

The American College of Radiology® (ACR®), Society of Breast Imaging® (SBI®), patient advocates and others secured an extension of the moratorium on harmful 2009 and 2016 United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) Breast Cancer...

Add to Favorites