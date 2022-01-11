Our News on Newswise
Complimentary Press Registration Available for the 2022 Winter Rheumatology Symposium
The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) welcomes members of the press to write about rheumatology research presented at the Winter Rheumatology Symposium in Snowmass Village, CO on January 22 -28, 2022.
11-Jan-2022 12:55 PM EST
2021 Specialty Match Day Results Show Need to Increase Interest in Pediatric Rheumatology Fellowships
The American College of Rheumatology is pleased to welcome an impressive pool of applicants to the field of rheumatology as part of the annual National Residents Matching Program (NRMP). While adult programs filled about 100 percent of their...
20-Dec-2021 12:00 PM EST
Study Observes Worse COVID-19 Vaccine Response in Patients Taking Glucocorticoids or B-Cell Therapies
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take ...
2-Nov-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Study Finds TNF Inhibitor More Effective with Regular Serum Assessment to Adjust Dose
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows that proactive therapeutic drug monitoring, a newer treatment strategy where a patient’s drug serum ...
2-Nov-2021 4:20 PM EDT
New Artificial Neural Network Detects Radiographic Sacroiliitis with Accuracy
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, found that an innovative new artificial neural network can detect radiographic sacroiliitis in patients with suspected axial...
2-Nov-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Study Finds Statins Lower CVD and Mortality in People with RA, Only Modestly Increase Diabetes Risk
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows that statins are associated with reduced rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality in people with...
2-Nov-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Study Finds Treat-to-Target ULT Strategy Manages Gout Effectively and Safely with No Cardiovascular Toxicity
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows that allopurinol and febuxostat may effectively lower urate levels when used in a treat-to-target approach....
2-Nov-2021 3:45 PM EDT
Experts Talk Unique Benefits of the Patients’ Access to Treatments Act of 2012
