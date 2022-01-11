Atlanta, GA USA

Complimentary Press Registration Available for the 2022 Winter Rheumatology Symposium

The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) welcomes members of the press to write about rheumatology research presented at the Winter Rheumatology Symposium in Snowmass Village, CO on January 22 -28, 2022.
11-Jan-2022

2021 Specialty Match Day Results Show Need to Increase Interest in Pediatric Rheumatology Fellowships

The American College of Rheumatology is pleased to welcome an impressive pool of applicants to the field of rheumatology as part of the annual National Residents Matching Program (NRMP). While adult programs filled about 100 percent of their...
20-Dec-2021

Study Observes Worse COVID-19 Vaccine Response in Patients Taking Glucocorticoids or B-Cell Therapies

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take ...
2-Nov-2021

Study Finds TNF Inhibitor More Effective with Regular Serum Assessment to Adjust Dose

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows that proactive therapeutic drug monitoring, a newer treatment strategy where a patient’s drug serum ...
2-Nov-2021

New Artificial Neural Network Detects Radiographic Sacroiliitis with Accuracy

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, found that an innovative new artificial neural network can detect radiographic sacroiliitis in patients with suspected axial...
2-Nov-2021

Study Finds Statins Lower CVD and Mortality in People with RA, Only Modestly Increase Diabetes Risk

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows that statins are associated with reduced rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality in people with...
2-Nov-2021

Study Finds Treat-to-Target ULT Strategy Manages Gout Effectively and Safely with No Cardiovascular Toxicity

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows that allopurinol and febuxostat may effectively lower urate levels when used in a treat-to-target approach....
2-Nov-2021


About

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., the American College of Rheumatology is an international medical society representing over 9,400 rheumatologists and rheumatology health professionals with a mission to empower rheumatology professionals to excel in their specialty. In doing so, the ACR offers education, research, advocacy and practice management support to help its members continue their innovative work and provide quality patient care. Rheumatologists are experts in the diagnosis, management and treatment of more than 100 different types of arthritis and rheumatic diseases. For more information, visit www.rheumatology.org.

Contacts

Jocelyn Givens
Director, Public Relations & Communications

 jgivens@rheumatology.org

(404) 929-4810

Amanda Head
Public Relatons Specialist

 ahead@rheumatology.org

Kyna Willis
Public Relations & Communications Specialist

 kwillis@rheumatology.org

(404) 929-4831
