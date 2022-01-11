The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) welcomes members of the press to write about rheumatology research presented at the Winter Rheumatology Symposium in Snowmass Village, CO on January 22 -28, 2022.

Add to Favorites

The American College of Rheumatology is pleased to welcome an impressive pool of applicants to the field of rheumatology as part of the annual National Residents Matching Program (NRMP). While adult programs filled about 100 percent of their...

Add to Favorites

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take ...

Add to Favorites

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows that proactive therapeutic drug monitoring, a newer treatment strategy where a patient’s drug serum ...

Add to Favorites

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, found that an innovative new artificial neural network can detect radiographic sacroiliitis in patients with suspected axial...

Add to Favorites

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows that statins are associated with reduced rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality in people with...

Add to Favorites

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows that allopurinol and febuxostat may effectively lower urate levels when used in a treat-to-target approach....

Add to Favorites