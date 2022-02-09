Research in exercise science confirms that physical activity can help prevent type 2 diabetes, as well as help patients manage its effects. To assist consumers and exercise professionals in fighting type 2 diabetes, the American College of Sports...

Add to Favorites

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) is an organization of more than 50,000 members and certified professionals devoted to inclusive and safe physical activity, sport participation and competition for all. We acknowledge that there are...

Add to Favorites



Add to Favorites



Add to Favorites



Add to Favorites



Add to Favorites



Add to Favorites



Add to Favorites