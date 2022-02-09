Indianapolis, IN USA

ACSM Publishes New Recommendations on Type 2 Diabetes and Exercise

Research in exercise science confirms that physical activity can help prevent type 2 diabetes, as well as help patients manage its effects. To assist consumers and exercise professionals in fighting type 2 diabetes, the American College of Sports...
American College of Sports Medicine to Publish Official Pronouncements Regarding Athletes Who Are Transgender

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) is an organization of more than 50,000 members and certified professionals devoted to inclusive and safe physical activity, sport participation and competition for all. We acknowledge that there are...
Intensive Exercise-based Lifestyle Intervention Improves Bone Health in Persons with Type 2 Diabetes


Home-based Physical Activity Reduces Fatigue in Cancer Survivors


Early Physical Activity Following a Concussion May Improve Recovery


How Much Sitting Is too Much Sitting?


How Do Americans Spend Their Sedentary Time?


Exercise Medicine Suppresses Cancer Growth


About

ACSM is the global authority for sports medicine and exercise science.

Contacts

Paul Branks
Vice President of Communications and Media Advocacy

pbranks@acsm.org

317-637-9200 x127

Caitlin Kinser

 ckinser@acsm.org

317-637-9200 x155
