American College of Surgeons (ACS)
Chicago, IL USA

Register today: ACS Quality/Safety Conference VIRTUAL

Media registration is now open for the American College of Surgeons (ACS) 2021 Quality and Safety Conference VIRTUAL
Surgeon and reproductive scientist Patricia Kilroy Donahoe, MD, FACS, named recipient of 2021 Jacobson Innovation Award

One of the world’s most influential reproductive scientists, Patricia Kilroy Donahoe, MD, FACS, will receive the 2021 Jacobson Innovation Award of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) during a virtual event to be held in her honor this evening.
May 20 is the fourth annual National STOP THE BLEED Day

National STOP THE BLEED® Day provides a renewed opportunity to highlight why it’s important that everyone learn how to control serious bleeding.
American College of Surgeons launches National Surgeon Scientist Program

New funding opportunity for early-career faculty members will provide surgeons with grant support to make cancer-related basic and translational scientific research integral to their careers
Increased tourniquet use has saved lives in Los Angeles County

Tourniquet use has been consistently increasing in Los Angeles County since 2015 and is significantly associated with improved patient survival.
Surgery is a viable treatment for pancreatic cancer patients especially after chemotherapy

Patients with stage II pancreatic cancer who are treated with chemotherapy followed by resection (an operation that removes the cancerous part of the organ, structure or tissue) live nearly twice as long as patients who receive only chemotherapy.
More is better, at least when it comes to case volume for complex gastrointestinal cancer surgery

A new study reinforces the principle that “practice makes perfect” when it comes to complex GI cancer operations.
American College of Surgeons verifies first hospital that meets its standardized quality criteria for geriatric surgery

The American College of Surgeons Geriatric Surgery Verification Program (ACS GSV) has announced that Unity Hospital, Rochester, N.Y., has achieved Level 1—Comprehensive Excellence verification status, which recognizes its commitment to providing...
About

The American College of Surgeons is dedicated to improving the care of the surgical patient and to safeguarding standards of care in an optimal and ethical practice environment.

