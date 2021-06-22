Media registration is now open for the American College of Surgeons (ACS) 2021 Quality and Safety Conference VIRTUAL

One of the world’s most influential reproductive scientists, Patricia Kilroy Donahoe, MD, FACS, will receive the 2021 Jacobson Innovation Award of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) during a virtual event to be held in her honor this evening.

National STOP THE BLEED® Day provides a renewed opportunity to highlight why it’s important that everyone learn how to control serious bleeding.

New funding opportunity for early-career faculty members will provide surgeons with grant support to make cancer-related basic and translational scientific research integral to their careers

Tourniquet use has been consistently increasing in Los Angeles County since 2015 and is significantly associated with improved patient survival.

Patients with stage II pancreatic cancer who are treated with chemotherapy followed by resection (an operation that removes the cancerous part of the organ, structure or tissue) live nearly twice as long as patients who receive only chemotherapy.

A new study reinforces the principle that “practice makes perfect” when it comes to complex GI cancer operations.

The American College of Surgeons Geriatric Surgery Verification Program (ACS GSV) has announced that Unity Hospital, Rochester, N.Y., has achieved Level 1—Comprehensive Excellence verification status, which recognizes its commitment to providing...

