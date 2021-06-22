Our News on Newswise
Register today: ACS Quality/Safety Conference VIRTUAL
Media registration is now open for the American College of Surgeons (ACS) 2021 Quality and Safety Conference VIRTUAL
22-Jun-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Surgeon and reproductive scientist Patricia Kilroy Donahoe, MD, FACS, named recipient of 2021 Jacobson Innovation Award
One of the world’s most influential reproductive scientists, Patricia Kilroy Donahoe, MD, FACS, will receive the 2021 Jacobson Innovation Award of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) during a virtual event to be held in her honor this evening.
11-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT
May 20 is the fourth annual National STOP THE BLEED Day
National STOP THE BLEED® Day provides a renewed opportunity to highlight why it’s important that everyone learn how to control serious bleeding.
17-May-2021 4:15 PM EDT
American College of Surgeons launches National Surgeon Scientist Program
New funding opportunity for early-career faculty members will provide surgeons with grant support to make cancer-related basic and translational scientific research integral to their careers
27-Apr-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Increased tourniquet use has saved lives in Los Angeles County
Tourniquet use has been consistently increasing in Los Angeles County since 2015 and is significantly associated with improved patient survival.
22-Apr-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Surgery is a viable treatment for pancreatic cancer patients especially after chemotherapy
Patients with stage II pancreatic cancer who are treated with chemotherapy followed by resection (an operation that removes the cancerous part of the organ, structure or tissue) live nearly twice as long as patients who receive only chemotherapy.
25-Mar-2021 5:20 PM EDT
More is better, at least when it comes to case volume for complex gastrointestinal cancer surgery
A new study reinforces the principle that “practice makes perfect” when it comes to complex GI cancer operations.
18-Mar-2021 10:25 AM EDT
American College of Surgeons verifies first hospital that meets its standardized quality criteria for geriatric surgery
The American College of Surgeons Geriatric Surgery Verification Program (ACS GSV) has announced that Unity Hospital, Rochester, N.Y., has achieved Level 1—Comprehensive Excellence verification status, which recognizes its commitment to providing...
26-Feb-2021 11:00 AM EST
Nationally Recognized Cancer Expert from American College of Surgeons Available to Discuss the BRCA-Positive Patient's Treatment Options
15-May-2013 2:30 PM EDT
National Surgical Experts Available to Discuss Breast Cancer Awareness Issues
Surgical experts affiliated with the Commission on Cancer and National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers are available to discuss breast cancer awareness issues
5-Oct-2011 10:15 AM EDT
Experts Available to Discuss Breast Cancer Awareness
Breast cancer experts are available to serve as sources for reporters seeking to discuss breast cancer awareness.
22-Sep-2010 11:30 AM EDT