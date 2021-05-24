Our News on Newswise
COVID-19 Infection Rates of Dentists Remain Lower Than Other Health Professionals
More than a year after COVID-19 appeared in the U.S., dentists continue to have a lower infection rate than other front-line health professionals, such as nurses and physicians, according to a study published online ahead of the June print issue in...
24-May-2021
New survey finds stress-related dental conditions continue to increase
More than 70 percent of dentists surveyed by the American Dental Association (ADA) Health Policy Institute are seeing an increase of patients experiencing teeth grinding and clenching, conditions often associated with stress.
2-Mar-2021
Report finds COVID-19 Rate Among Dentists is Less than One Percent
Although assumed to be at high risk for COVID-19, fewer than one percent of dentists nationwide were found to be COVID-19 positive, according to a first-of-its-kind report in the U.S. based on data collected in June 2020.
12-Oct-2020
ADA Health Policy Institute Finds Uptick in Dental Spending
The American Dental Association (ADA) Health Policy Institute (HPI) released its second annual Dental Industry Report today. The report found some signs of recovery in U.S. dental spending, which reached a historic high in 2018 of $136 billion, or...
4-Feb-2020
Antibiotics not necessary for most toothaches, according to new ADA guideline
The American Dental Association (ADA) announced today a new guideline indicating that in most cases, antibiotics are not recommended for toothaches. This guidance, published in the November issue of the Journal of the American Dental Association
22-Oct-2019
Scientific Panel Issues Evidence-Based Clinical Recommendations
A multi-disciplinary expert panel, convened by the American Dental Association (ADA) Council on Scientific Affairs, issued a report this month containing clinical recommendations that sugar-free chewing gum, lozenges and hard candy including ...
12-Sep-2011
ADA Statement Calls for Repairing the Tattered Dental Safety Net
The American Dental Association today released the second in a series of papers that examine the challenges and solutions to bringing good oral health to millions of Americans, including the growing population whose only possible source of dental...
17-Aug-2011
Dentists, Pharmacists Raise Awareness of Medication-Induced Dry Mouth
Leading dental and pharmacy organizations are teaming up to promote oral health and raise public awareness of dry mouth, a side effect commonly caused by taking prescription and over-the-counter medications. In its most severe form, dry mouth can...
11-Aug-2011
