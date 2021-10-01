Chicago, IL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

American Dental Hygienists’ Association Teams Up with Colgate for National Dental Hygiene Month

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is proud to announce its partnership with Colgate® Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for its National Dental Hygiene Month (NDHM) “Celebrating Resilience” campaign.
1-Oct-2021 10:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites

ADHA 2021 Virtual Conference Registration Open

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is pleased to announce registration is now open for their 2021 Virtual Conference taking place on June 28-30.
15-Mar-2021 6:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: adhaada.jpg

Study Finds Low Rate of COVID-19 Among Dental Hygienists

ADHA and ADA have released initial findings from their ongoing, joint research designed to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 among U.S. dental hygienists, as well as examine infection prevention and control procedures and any associated trends,...
18-Feb-2021 7:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

American Dental Hygienists’ Association Partners with ACT® Kids Anticavity to Celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month, February 2021

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is proud to partner with ACT® Kids Anticavity to celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM) this February. What began as a one-day event in Cleveland, Ohio, on February 3, 1941...
1-Feb-2021 4:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

American Dental Hygienists’ Association to host first-ever, all-virtual Dental Hygiene Leadership Summit, January 15-16, 2021

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is proud to partner with Sunstar Americas, Inc., DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement, Henry Schein Dental, the dental division of Henry Schein, Inc. and Henry Schein One for an...
28-Dec-2020 2:40 PM EST Add to Favorites

American Dental Hygienists’ Association Teams Up with Colgate for National Dental Hygiene Month

October is National Dental Hygiene Month, and ADHA and Colgate have partnered to celebrate dental hygienists.
29-Sep-2020 5:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

ADHA Announces New Leadership for 2020-21

The American Dental Hygienists' Association announces its newly installed leadership for 2020-21.
19-Jun-2020 12:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

American Dental Hygienists’ Association Teams Up with Walgreens and Johnson & Johnson for National Dental Hygiene Month

Details on the groundbreaking partnership between ADHA, Johnson & Johnson and Walgreens taking place during October
2-Oct-2019 6:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: unspecified-1.jpg

Laurie Hernandez, U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Gold and Silver Medalist to be a Keynote Speaker at ADHA's 94th Annual Conference

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is excited to announce that Laurie Hernandez, U.S. Olympic gymnastics gold and silver medalist and “Dancing with the Stars” champion, will be a keynote speaker at the 94th Annual Conference,...
21-Mar-2017 5:05 PM EDT

Newswise: K_Hodsdon_headshot_1.png

Kristine Hodsdon Featured in Five Sessions at ADHA Annual Conference

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) announced Kristine Hodsdon, RDH, MSEC, will form part of its roster of dental hygiene experts speaking at its 94th Annual Conference. As the premier event for dental hygienists to advance their...
9-Mar-2017 10:05 AM EST

Newswise: image-6_1.png

Health Care Changes to Impact Dental Care

This June, more than 1,500 dental hygienists will come together from all parts of the U.S. to learn from top dental hygiene experts, advance their careers with new research and technology, and engage with their peers at the American Dental...
27-Feb-2017 5:05 PM EST

Newswise: Registrationopen_1.png

Teledentistry Featured at ADHA’s 94th Annual Conference

Every year, more than 1,500 dental hygienists come together from all parts of the U.S. to learn from and network with the top experts in their field at the American Dental Hygienists’ Association’s (ADHA) 94th Annual Conference. This year, ADHA...
10-Feb-2017 2:05 PM EST

Newswise: LynchAnn.jpg

ADHA Offers Expert Insight, Information on Mid-level Oral Health Providers, Dental Therapists

22-Oct-2015 12:05 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Founded in 1923, the primary goal of the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) was to develop a better way for dental hygienists to communicate and cooperate. Today, the ADHA is the largest national organization representing the professional interests of the more than 185,000 registered dental hygienists (RDHs) across the country. Leading the way as a unified force, the ADHA continues to help move the careers of dental hygienists and the profession overall forward.

Our Mission

The ADHA is focused on leading the transformation of the dental hygiene profession to improve the public's oral and overall health. The ADHA's vision is that dental hygienists are integrated into the health care delivery system as essential primary care providers to expand access to oral health care. The mission of ADHA is to advance the art and science of dental hygiene. We work to:
•Ensure access to quality oral health care
•Increase awareness of the cost-effective benefits of prevention
•Promote the highest standards of dental hygiene education, licensure, practice and research
•Represent and promote the interests of dental hygienists

Contacts

Jordyn Miller

 email@email.com

Eileen Tazioli
Operations Manager

 EileenT@adha.net

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.11812