The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is proud to announce its partnership with Colgate® Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for its National Dental Hygiene Month (NDHM) “Celebrating Resilience” campaign.

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is pleased to announce registration is now open for their 2021 Virtual Conference taking place on June 28-30.

ADHA and ADA have released initial findings from their ongoing, joint research designed to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 among U.S. dental hygienists, as well as examine infection prevention and control procedures and any associated trends,...

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is proud to partner with ACT® Kids Anticavity to celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM) this February. What began as a one-day event in Cleveland, Ohio, on February 3, 1941...

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is proud to partner with Sunstar Americas, Inc., DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement, Henry Schein Dental, the dental division of Henry Schein, Inc. and Henry Schein One for an...

October is National Dental Hygiene Month, and ADHA and Colgate have partnered to celebrate dental hygienists.

The American Dental Hygienists' Association announces its newly installed leadership for 2020-21.

Details on the groundbreaking partnership between ADHA, Johnson & Johnson and Walgreens taking place during October

