American Dental Hygienists’ Association Teams Up with Colgate for National Dental Hygiene Month
The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is proud to announce its partnership with Colgate® Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for its National Dental Hygiene Month (NDHM) “Celebrating Resilience” campaign.
1-Oct-2021 10:30 AM EDT
ADHA 2021 Virtual Conference Registration Open
The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is pleased to announce registration is now open for their 2021 Virtual Conference taking place on June 28-30.
15-Mar-2021 6:50 PM EDT
Study Finds Low Rate of COVID-19 Among Dental Hygienists
ADHA and ADA have released initial findings from their ongoing, joint research designed to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 among U.S. dental hygienists, as well as examine infection prevention and control procedures and any associated trends,...
18-Feb-2021 7:05 PM EST
American Dental Hygienists’ Association Partners with ACT® Kids Anticavity to Celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month, February 2021
The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is proud to partner with ACT® Kids Anticavity to celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM) this February. What began as a one-day event in Cleveland, Ohio, on February 3, 1941...
1-Feb-2021 4:05 PM EST
American Dental Hygienists’ Association to host first-ever, all-virtual Dental Hygiene Leadership Summit, January 15-16, 2021
The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is proud to partner with Sunstar Americas, Inc., DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement, Henry Schein Dental, the dental division of Henry Schein, Inc. and Henry Schein One for an...
28-Dec-2020 2:40 PM EST
American Dental Hygienists’ Association Teams Up with Colgate for National Dental Hygiene Month
October is National Dental Hygiene Month, and ADHA and Colgate have partnered to celebrate dental hygienists.
29-Sep-2020 5:30 PM EDT
ADHA Announces New Leadership for 2020-21
The American Dental Hygienists' Association announces its newly installed leadership for 2020-21.
19-Jun-2020 12:50 PM EDT
American Dental Hygienists’ Association Teams Up with Walgreens and Johnson & Johnson for National Dental Hygiene Month
Details on the groundbreaking partnership between ADHA, Johnson & Johnson and Walgreens taking place during October
2-Oct-2019 6:10 PM EDT
Laurie Hernandez, U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Gold and Silver Medalist to be a Keynote Speaker at ADHA's 94th Annual Conference
The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is excited to announce that Laurie Hernandez, U.S. Olympic gymnastics gold and silver medalist and “Dancing with the Stars” champion, will be a keynote speaker at the 94th Annual Conference,...
21-Mar-2017 5:05 PM EDT
Kristine Hodsdon Featured in Five Sessions at ADHA Annual Conference
The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) announced Kristine Hodsdon, RDH, MSEC, will form part of its roster of dental hygiene experts speaking at its 94th Annual Conference. As the premier event for dental hygienists to advance their...
9-Mar-2017 10:05 AM EST
Health Care Changes to Impact Dental Care
This June, more than 1,500 dental hygienists will come together from all parts of the U.S. to learn from top dental hygiene experts, advance their careers with new research and technology, and engage with their peers at the American Dental...
27-Feb-2017 5:05 PM EST
Teledentistry Featured at ADHA’s 94th Annual Conference
Every year, more than 1,500 dental hygienists come together from all parts of the U.S. to learn from and network with the top experts in their field at the American Dental Hygienists’ Association’s (ADHA) 94th Annual Conference. This year, ADHA...
10-Feb-2017 2:05 PM EST
ADHA Offers Expert Insight, Information on Mid-level Oral Health Providers, Dental Therapists
22-Oct-2015 12:05 PM EDT