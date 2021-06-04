

New research finds that college students at risk of failing academically showed significant improvement in executive functioning after interacting with therapy dogs one hour a week for a month.

As the end of the school year draws near, we want to acknowledge the incredible creativity, resilience, and hard work of educators this year. It has been a time like no other. Educators have experienced enormous stress and strain to adapt to...

Washington, April 8—Today, members of the American Educational Research Association’s Council unanimously passed this resolution.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will release a new PISA report on student growth mindset on Thursday, April 8 at 5:00 a.m. ET, followed by a press conference held in collaboration with the American Educational...

H. Richard Milner IV, Cornelius Vanderbilt Distinguished Professor of Education in the Department of Teaching and Learning at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College of Education and Human Development, has been voted president-elect of the...

The shooting deaths of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, in Atlanta yesterday is a horrendous tragedy, and just the latest incident in an ever growing wave of mass violence in our country. We extend our deepest sympathy to the...

Members of the media are invited to register to attend the 2021 AERA Virtual Annual Meeting, April 8-12, for five days of cutting edge research, ideas, and engagement. The 2021 Annual Meeting theme is “Accepting Educational Responsibility.”

