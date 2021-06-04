Our News on Newswise
Measuring Teaching Practices at Scale: A Novel Application of Text-as-Data Methods
4-Jun-2021 12:00 PM EDT
Interacting with Therapy Dogs Can Improve Struggling College Students’ “Thinking” Skills
New research finds that college students at risk of failing academically showed significant improvement in executive functioning after interacting with therapy dogs one hour a week for a month.
11-May-2021 9:45 AM EDT
AERA Statement in Support of Teachers and Educators
As the end of the school year draws near, we want to acknowledge the incredible creativity, resilience, and hard work of educators this year. It has been a time like no other. Educators have experienced enormous stress and strain to adapt to...
30-Apr-2021 3:15 PM EDT
AERA Council Votes to Keep Association Meetings Out of States that Pass Anti-Trans Laws
Washington, April 8—Today, members of the American Educational Research Association’s Council unanimously passed this resolution.
12-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT
OECD PISA Report on Student Growth Mindset to Be Released April 8
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will release a new PISA report on student growth mindset on Thursday, April 8 at 5:00 a.m. ET, followed by a press conference held in collaboration with the American Educational...
2-Apr-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Rich Milner Voted AERA President-Elect; Key Members Elected to AERA Council
H. Richard Milner IV, Cornelius Vanderbilt Distinguished Professor of Education in the Department of Teaching and Learning at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College of Education and Human Development, has been voted president-elect of the...
29-Mar-2021 4:35 PM EDT
Statement by AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine and President Shaun R. Harper on the Shootings in Atlanta and Growing Anti-Asian Violence
The shooting deaths of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, in Atlanta yesterday is a horrendous tragedy, and just the latest incident in an ever growing wave of mass violence in our country. We extend our deepest sympathy to the...
17-Mar-2021 4:20 PM EDT
Media Invited to Register for 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Education Researchers
Members of the media are invited to register to attend the 2021 AERA Virtual Annual Meeting, April 8-12, for five days of cutting edge research, ideas, and engagement. The 2021 Annual Meeting theme is “Accepting Educational Responsibility.”
16-Mar-2021 3:55 PM EDT
