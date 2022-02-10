Washington, DC USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Media Invited to Register for 2022 Annual Meeting of Education Researchers

The American Educational Research Association’s annual meeting is the largest gathering of scholars in the field of education research. It is a showcase for ground-breaking, innovative scholarship in an array of areas—from early education...
10-Feb-2022 1:25 PM EST Add to Favorites

Admissions Lotteries at Selective Colleges Might Dramatically Reduce the Enrollment of Students of Color, Low-Income Students, and Men

Simulations of lottery admissions conducted in a new study find dramatic and negative potential effects of lotteries on the admission of students of color, low-income students, and men.
3-Nov-2021 12:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Patterns in the Pandemic Decline of Public School Enrollment


8-Sep-2021 12:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Study Finds “Thriving Gap” Between Students Who Attended High School Remotely Versus in Person

New research finds that high school students who attended school remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered socially, emotionally, and academically compared with those who attended in person.
13-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Measuring Teaching Practices at Scale: A Novel Application of Text-as-Data Methods


4-Jun-2021 12:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Interacting with Therapy Dogs Can Improve Struggling College Students’ “Thinking” Skills

New research finds that college students at risk of failing academically showed significant improvement in executive functioning after interacting with therapy dogs one hour a week for a month.
11-May-2021 9:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites

AERA Statement in Support of Teachers and Educators

As the end of the school year draws near, we want to acknowledge the incredible creativity, resilience, and hard work of educators this year. It has been a time like no other. Educators have experienced enormous stress and strain to adapt to...
30-Apr-2021 3:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

AERA Council Votes to Keep Association Meetings Out of States that Pass Anti-Trans Laws

Washington, April 8—Today, members of the American Educational Research Association’s Council unanimously passed this resolution.
12-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national professional organization devoted to the scientific study of education. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good.

Contacts

Tony Pals
Communications Director

 tpals@aera.net

202-238-3235

Marla Koenigsknecht
Communications Associate

mkoenigsknecht@aera.net

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.30353