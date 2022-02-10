Our News on Newswise
Media Invited to Register for 2022 Annual Meeting of Education Researchers
The American Educational Research Association’s annual meeting is the largest gathering of scholars in the field of education research. It is a showcase for ground-breaking, innovative scholarship in an array of areas—from early education...
Admissions Lotteries at Selective Colleges Might Dramatically Reduce the Enrollment of Students of Color, Low-Income Students, and Men
Simulations of lottery admissions conducted in a new study find dramatic and negative potential effects of lotteries on the admission of students of color, low-income students, and men.
Patterns in the Pandemic Decline of Public School Enrollment
Study Finds “Thriving Gap” Between Students Who Attended High School Remotely Versus in Person
New research finds that high school students who attended school remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered socially, emotionally, and academically compared with those who attended in person.
Measuring Teaching Practices at Scale: A Novel Application of Text-as-Data Methods
Interacting with Therapy Dogs Can Improve Struggling College Students’ “Thinking” Skills
New research finds that college students at risk of failing academically showed significant improvement in executive functioning after interacting with therapy dogs one hour a week for a month.
AERA Statement in Support of Teachers and Educators
As the end of the school year draws near, we want to acknowledge the incredible creativity, resilience, and hard work of educators this year. It has been a time like no other. Educators have experienced enormous stress and strain to adapt to...
AERA Council Votes to Keep Association Meetings Out of States that Pass Anti-Trans Laws
Washington, April 8—Today, members of the American Educational Research Association’s Council unanimously passed this resolution.
