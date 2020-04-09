American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA)
Chicago, IL USA

Leading Hospitals Choose AHIMA’s Compliant Template Library Within Artifact Health’s Mobile Physician Query Platform

The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) announced today that two leading hospitals have chosen to use the AHIMA library of physician query templates available in Artifact Health’s mobile physician query platform.
Contacts

Mike Bittner
Media and Communications Manager

 Michael.Bittner@AHIMA.org

312-233-1087

Bridget Stratton
Media and Public Relations

 bridget.stratton@ahima.org

312-233-1097
