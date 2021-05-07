Northampton, MA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Young Investigator Leadership Awards Announced by The American Macular Degeneration Foundation

Awards will cover essential costs for young macular degeneration investigators.
7-May-2021 4:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

New Procedure Improves Vision In Those With Macular Degeneration

A new corneal laser procedure for vision improvement in patients with late-stage, dry or wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal disorders allows patients to regain several lines of useful vision, to read again, and to experience...
4-May-2021 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Macular Degeneration Patients May Be At Greater Risk of COVID Complications

Patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) who become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are at higher risk of developing severe complications including requiring supplemental oxygen and death.
6-Feb-2021 6:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Coronavirus and Your Macular Degeneration Care

Answers from trusted sources regarding macular degeneration care during the COVID-19 outbreak.
19-Mar-2020 4:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

The American Macular Degeneration Foundation Partners with Fight for Sight to Offer Summer Student Research Fellowships

Eye research funders come together to foster research to treat age-related macular degeneration.
15-Jul-2019 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Cutting Edge Research Grants Announced by The American Macular Degeneration Foundation

Vision research foundations combine resources to support macular degeneration investigations with the potential to produce new treatments.
24-Jun-2019 3:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: AMDviewofgrandkids.jpg

Two Foundations Partner to Improve Care for Those Affected by Macular Degeneration

The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) and The Angiogenesis Foundation are partnering in a series of national initiatives designed to help people with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) get better care and treatment.
15-Mar-2018 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The American Macular Degeneration Foundation aims to empower and inspire those affected by macular degeneration while advancing research and technology

Contacts

Susan Dunham
Administrative Assistant

 amdf@macular.org

Matthew Levine
PR consultant

 mattalevine1@gmail.com

203-952-9588

Jennifer Williams

 marketing@macular.org

413-221-5360
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.11062