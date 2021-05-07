Awards will cover essential costs for young macular degeneration investigators.

A new corneal laser procedure for vision improvement in patients with late-stage, dry or wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal disorders allows patients to regain several lines of useful vision, to read again, and to experience...

Patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) who become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are at higher risk of developing severe complications including requiring supplemental oxygen and death.

Answers from trusted sources regarding macular degeneration care during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Eye research funders come together to foster research to treat age-related macular degeneration.

Vision research foundations combine resources to support macular degeneration investigations with the potential to produce new treatments.

The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) and The Angiogenesis Foundation are partnering in a series of national initiatives designed to help people with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) get better care and treatment.

