Our News on Newswise
Multiple Societies Provide Support for New Consensus Statement on Musculoskeletal and Sports Ultrasound Terminology
Leading organizations representing sports medicine, radiology, orthopedics, anesthesia and pain medicine, and physical medicine and rehabilitation have provided support for a position statement on the Recommended Musculoskeletal and Sports...
2-Feb-2022 12:40 PM EST Add to Favorites
AMSSM Releases Position Statement on Regenerative Medicine in Sports Medicine
The American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) has released a position statement on Principles for the Responsible Use of Regenerative Medicine in Sports Medicine.
1-Nov-2021 3:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
AMSSM Supports Vaccine Requirements for High School and Youth Sports
The American Medical Society for Sports Medicine recently released a statement supporting COVID-19 vaccine requirements for high school and youth sports athletes for those who are eligible.
21-Sep-2021 4:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
AMSSM Partners with White House and 11 Organizations to Encourage Vaccine Conversations During Sports Physicals
AMSSM and 11 other leading sports and medical organizations signed on to a consensus statement to encourage healthcare providers to include conversations about COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the pre-participation physical.
5-Aug-2021 10:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
AMSSM Announces Launch of Youth Sport Advocacy Toolkit
AMSSM toolkit aims to answer common questions parents have regarding the risks, benefits and appropriate practice habits of sport participation for their young athletes.
30-Apr-2021 3:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Drs. Robert Dimeff and Kimberly Harmon Receive AMSSM Founders’ Awards
AMSSM Past Presidents Kimberly Harmon, MD, FAMSSM and Robert Dimeff, MD, FAMSSM, both received the Founders’ Award on April 17 during the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) Virtual Annual Meeting.
19-Apr-2021 8:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
2021 Award Winners Announced at 30th AMSSM Annual Meeting
The American Medical Society for Sports Medicine presented the following awards during its 30th Annual Meeting on April 17, 2021.
19-Apr-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
AMSSM Awards $300K Research Grant to Study Cardiac Outcomes in Athletes, Including Those Affected by COVID-19
The AMSSM Collaborative Research Network (CRN) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 AMSSM CRN $300K Research Grant. Drs. Jonathan Drezner, Kimberly Harmon and Aaron Baggish will serve as co-principal investigators for their research...
16-Nov-2020 5:40 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Brain Experts to Help Demystify Difficult Brain and Spine Injuries Next Week at 2014 AMSSM Annual Meeting
Post-concussion syndrome (PCS) and spinal cord injuries are complex problems that can present with a variety of symptoms or sequelae. To help demystify some of the debate which exists surrounding the definition of when concussion becomes...
27-Mar-2014 7:00 AM EDT
David Epstein, New York Times Best-Selling Author of ‘The Sports Gene’, to Deliver Presidential Keynote at 2014 AMSSM Annual Meeting
David Epstein, author of the New York Times bestseller, The Sports Gene, will deliver the Presidential Keynote at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans next week.
26-Mar-2014 3:35 PM EDT
Sports Medicine Physician Experts on Winter Sports Injury Prevention & Treatment to Offer Comments During 2014 Olympic Games
Sports medicine physician members of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM), who are experts in winter sports injury prevention and treatment, are available for interviews during the Olympic Games.
7-Feb-2014 10:00 AM EST
Concussion Expert Available to Discuss Winter Sports Injuries/Safety
17-Dec-2012 11:00 AM EST
Concussion Expert Available: 5 Things to Ask Your Doctor if You’ve Been or Think You’ve Been Concussed
12-Dec-2012 3:15 PM ESTSee All Experts