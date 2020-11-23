Rosemont, IL USA

AOSSM Board of Directors Unanimously Approves Society’s Diversity and Inclusion Program

The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) Board of Directors has unanimously approved the Society’s first Diversity and Inclusion Program.
Following Pitch Count Guidelines May Help Young Baseball Players Prevent Injuries

Young pitchers who exceed pitch count limits are more prone to elbow injuries, according to research presented today at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s Annual Meeting in San Diego. Season statistics of players were compared...
Surgery Offers Young Patients Long-Term Benefits after Meniscus Tears

Young patients who underwent surgery for isolated meniscus tears between 1990 and 2005 showed positive long-term clinical results, according to new research presented today at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s Annual Meeting...
Young Athletes with Shoulder Instability Have Low Revision Rates and High Return to Sport Rates After Arthroscopic Anterior Shoulder Stabilization

Young athletes with shoulder instability are considered to be a high-risk group of patients following arthroscopic shoulder stabilization given the high recurrence rates and lower rates of return to sport, which have been reported in the literature....
Newswise: tibone.jpg

Los Angeles Orthopaedic Surgeon, James Tibone, MD Receives AOSSM Highest Award

James Tibone, MD, orthopaedic surgeon and professor at the University of Southern California Center for Sports Medicine, received the 2018 Robert E. Leach Sports Medicine Leadership award on Friday, July 6, 2018 during the American Orthopaedic...
Newswise: bach.jpg

Chicago Orthopaedic Surgeon, Bernard R. Bach, Jr., MD Inducted into AOSSM Hall of Fame

Esteemed orthopaedic surgeon Bernard R. Bach, Jr., MD will be inducted into the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s (AOSSM) Hall of Fame on Friday, July 6, during the Society’s Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. AOSSM Hall of Famers...
Newswise: WojtysUSE.jpg

Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeon, Edward Wojtys, MD Inducted into AOSSM Hall of Fame

Renowned orthopaedic surgeon, Edward Wojtys, MD will be inducted into the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s (AOSSM) Hall of Fame on Friday, July 6, during the Society’s Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. AOSSM Hall of Famers are...
Newswise: andersonallen.jpg

AOSSM Past President, Allen F. Anderson, MD Posthumously Inducted into AOSSM Hall of Fame

Tennessee orthopaedic surgeon, Allen F. Anderson, MD was posthumously inducted into the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s (AOSSM) Hall of Fame on Friday, July 6, during the Society’s Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. AOSSM Hall...
About

The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) is the premier global organization representing the interests of more than 3,800 orthopaedic surgeons and other professionals who provide comprehensive health services for the care of athletes and active people of all ages and levels. We cultivate evidence-based knowledge, provide extensive educational programming, and promote emerging research that advances the science and practice of sports medicine. AOSSM is also a founding partner of the STOP Sports Injuries campaign to prevent overuse and traumatic injuries in kids.

Contacts

Christina Tomaso
Director of Marketing Communications

christina@aossm.org

