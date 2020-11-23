The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) Board of Directors has unanimously approved the Society’s first Diversity and Inclusion Program.

Young pitchers who exceed pitch count limits are more prone to elbow injuries, according to research presented today at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s Annual Meeting in San Diego. Season statistics of players were compared...

Young patients who underwent surgery for isolated meniscus tears between 1990 and 2005 showed positive long-term clinical results, according to new research presented today at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s Annual Meeting...

Young athletes with shoulder instability are considered to be a high-risk group of patients following arthroscopic shoulder stabilization given the high recurrence rates and lower rates of return to sport, which have been reported in the literature....

James Tibone, MD, orthopaedic surgeon and professor at the University of Southern California Center for Sports Medicine, received the 2018 Robert E. Leach Sports Medicine Leadership award on Friday, July 6, 2018 during the American Orthopaedic...

Esteemed orthopaedic surgeon Bernard R. Bach, Jr., MD will be inducted into the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s (AOSSM) Hall of Fame on Friday, July 6, during the Society’s Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. AOSSM Hall of Famers...

Renowned orthopaedic surgeon, Edward Wojtys, MD will be inducted into the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s (AOSSM) Hall of Fame on Friday, July 6, during the Society’s Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. AOSSM Hall of Famers are...

Tennessee orthopaedic surgeon, Allen F. Anderson, MD was posthumously inducted into the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s (AOSSM) Hall of Fame on Friday, July 6, during the Society’s Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. AOSSM Hall...

