AOSSM Board of Directors Unanimously Approves Society’s Diversity and Inclusion Program
The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) Board of Directors has unanimously approved the Society’s first Diversity and Inclusion Program.
23-Nov-2020 12:15 PM EST
Following Pitch Count Guidelines May Help Young Baseball Players Prevent Injuries
Young pitchers who exceed pitch count limits are more prone to elbow injuries, according to research presented today at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s Annual Meeting in San Diego. Season statistics of players were compared...
6-Jul-2018 6:05 AM EDT
Surgery Offers Young Patients Long-Term Benefits after Meniscus Tears
Young patients who underwent surgery for isolated meniscus tears between 1990 and 2005 showed positive long-term clinical results, according to new research presented today at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s Annual Meeting...
6-Jul-2018 6:05 AM EDT
Young Athletes with Shoulder Instability Have Low Revision Rates and High Return to Sport Rates After Arthroscopic Anterior Shoulder Stabilization
Young athletes with shoulder instability are considered to be a high-risk group of patients following arthroscopic shoulder stabilization given the high recurrence rates and lower rates of return to sport, which have been reported in the literature....
6-Jul-2018 6:00 AM EDT
Los Angeles Orthopaedic Surgeon, James Tibone, MD Receives AOSSM Highest Award
James Tibone, MD, orthopaedic surgeon and professor at the University of Southern California Center for Sports Medicine, received the 2018 Robert E. Leach Sports Medicine Leadership award on Friday, July 6, 2018 during the American Orthopaedic...
6-Jul-2018 12:05 PM EDT
Chicago Orthopaedic Surgeon, Bernard R. Bach, Jr., MD Inducted into AOSSM Hall of Fame
Esteemed orthopaedic surgeon Bernard R. Bach, Jr., MD will be inducted into the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s (AOSSM) Hall of Fame on Friday, July 6, during the Society’s Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. AOSSM Hall of Famers...
5-Jul-2018 6:05 AM EDT
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeon, Edward Wojtys, MD Inducted into AOSSM Hall of Fame
Renowned orthopaedic surgeon, Edward Wojtys, MD will be inducted into the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s (AOSSM) Hall of Fame on Friday, July 6, during the Society’s Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. AOSSM Hall of Famers are...
5-Jul-2018 6:05 AM EDT
AOSSM Past President, Allen F. Anderson, MD Posthumously Inducted into AOSSM Hall of Fame
Tennessee orthopaedic surgeon, Allen F. Anderson, MD was posthumously inducted into the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s (AOSSM) Hall of Fame on Friday, July 6, during the Society’s Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. AOSSM Hall...
5-Jul-2018 6:05 AM EDT
Sports Medicine Specialists Available for Olympic Comments
6-Feb-2014 4:15 PM EST
Orthopaedic Surgeons Available for Interviews on Olympics, Athletes
23-Jul-2012 4:00 PM EDT