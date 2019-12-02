Tears stream down your face. A beer flows down the side of a pint glass. Fluid mechanics is central to understanding the world around us. The beauty of fluid motion was on display last week in Seattle, where more than 3,000 scientists gathered for...

Add to Favorites

Fire ants build living rafts to survive floods and rainy seasons. Georgia Tech scientists are studying if a fire ant colony’s ability to respond to changes in their environment during a flood is an instinctual behavior and how fluid forces make...

Add to Favorites

Oil spills in the ocean can cause devastation to wildlife, so effective cleanup is a top priority. Research shows the effects of chemical herders, which are agents that may be used to concentrate oil spills, on wave breaking.

Add to Favorites

Fog harvesting is a potential practical source of fresh water in foggy coastal deserts, and current solutions rely on meter scale nets/meshes. The mesh geometry, however, presents a physiologically inappropriate shape for millimeter scale bulk...

Add to Favorites

Computational fluid dynamics can be used to study how extinct animals used to swim. Scientists studied 65 million-year-old cephalopod fossils to gain deeper understanding of modern-day cephalopod ecosystems.

Add to Favorites

How can you tell when a storm is going to produce a tornado even before the twister forms? Research from Oklahoma State University and University of Nebraska-Lincoln indicates prior to tornado formation, storms emit low-frequency sounds.

Add to Favorites

The shrinking of the clouds of the Great Red Spot on Jupiter has been well documented with photographic evidence from the last decade. However, researchers said there is no evidence the vortex itself has changed in size or intensity.

Add to Favorites

A collaboration at University of Michigan is taking a unique approach to fluid mechanics by teaching it through dance, creating Kármán Vortex Street, a dance improvisation guided by physics properties.

Add to Favorites