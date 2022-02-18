Rockville, MD USA

Exercise Doesn’t Change COVID-19 Booster Immune Response in People with Autoimmune Disease

A new study suggests that a single bout of exercise does not change the immune response to a coronavirus booster shot in people with rheumatic autoimmune diseases. The article is published ahead of print in the Journal of Applied Physiology.
Calcium Channel Blocker Likely to Protect against Pancreatitis Caused by COVID-19


THC in Cannabis May Reduce Platelet Function

Using marijuana may lead to platelet dysfunction, according to a new study in nonhuman primates. Platelets, a component of blood, play a role in maintaining blood vessel (vascular) health and aid wound healing and placental development during...
Key Potassium Channel May Reduce Size of Heart Attack or Stroke


COVID-19 Vaccine Doesn’t Hinder Exercise Performance

The COVID-19 vaccine does not impair the body’s physiological response to exercise, according to a new study at The University of Arizona.
Researchers ID Pathway That Activates during Exercise to Reduce Muscle Wasting after Heart Attack


Researchers Use Multiomic Approach to ID Genetic Factors Associated with Cystic Kidney Disease in Mice


Researchers Map Brain Activity in Parkinson’s Disease to See Progression to Cognitive Impairment


About the American Physiological Society
Physiology is the study of how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. Established in 1887, the American Physiological Society (APS) was the first U.S. society in the biomedical sciences field. The Society represents 9,000 members and publishes 16 peer-reviewed journals with a worldwide readership.

Contacts

Mario Boone
Media Relations Specialist

 mboone@physiology.org

240.858.9027

Stacy Brooks
Director, Marketing and Communications

 sbrooks@the-aps.org

301-634-7209

Claire Edwards
Science Policy and Web Content Specialist

 CEdwards@physiology.org

Erica Roth
Communications Manager

 eroth@the-aps.org

301-634-7253
