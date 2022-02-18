Our News on Newswise
Exercise Doesn’t Change COVID-19 Booster Immune Response in People with Autoimmune Disease
A new study suggests that a single bout of exercise does not change the immune response to a coronavirus booster shot in people with rheumatic autoimmune diseases. The article is published ahead of print in the Journal of Applied Physiology.
18-Feb-2022 9:00 AM EST
Calcium Channel Blocker Likely to Protect against Pancreatitis Caused by COVID-19
10-Feb-2022 9:15 AM EST
THC in Cannabis May Reduce Platelet Function
Using marijuana may lead to platelet dysfunction, according to a new study in nonhuman primates. Platelets, a component of blood, play a role in maintaining blood vessel (vascular) health and aid wound healing and placental development during...
8-Feb-2022 7:00 AM EST
Key Potassium Channel May Reduce Size of Heart Attack or Stroke
3-Feb-2022 4:40 PM EST
COVID-19 Vaccine Doesn’t Hinder Exercise Performance
The COVID-19 vaccine does not impair the body’s physiological response to exercise, according to a new study at The University of Arizona.
3-Feb-2022 7:45 AM EST
Researchers ID Pathway That Activates during Exercise to Reduce Muscle Wasting after Heart Attack
2-Feb-2022 8:00 AM EST
Researchers Use Multiomic Approach to ID Genetic Factors Associated with Cystic Kidney Disease in Mice
2-Feb-2022 8:00 AM EST
Researchers Map Brain Activity in Parkinson’s Disease to See Progression to Cognitive Impairment
2-Feb-2022 8:00 AM EST
Critical Research Could Reshape the Fight against Heart Disease
16-Feb-2022 10:00 AM EST
Physiologists Celebrate 100 Years of Insulin: Experts Available
30-Oct-2021 8:15 AM EDT
The Cost of Getting Old: Mitigating the Physical and Financial Challenges of Aging
15-Jun-2021 7:00 AM EDT
Lack of Black and Hispanic Patients Could Jeopardize COVID-19 Vaccine
3-Sep-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Mouthwash should be evaluated for its ability to inactivate coronavirus
13-May-2020 7:45 AM EDT
Respiratory Experts Find Clues on Risk Factors for COVID-19 Susceptibility
20-Apr-2020 12:25 PM EDT