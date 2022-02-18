A new study suggests that a single bout of exercise does not change the immune response to a coronavirus booster shot in people with rheumatic autoimmune diseases. The article is published ahead of print in the Journal of Applied Physiology.

Add to Favorites



Add to Favorites

Using marijuana may lead to platelet dysfunction, according to a new study in nonhuman primates. Platelets, a component of blood, play a role in maintaining blood vessel (vascular) health and aid wound healing and placental development during...

Add to Favorites



Add to Favorites

The COVID-19 vaccine does not impair the body’s physiological response to exercise, according to a new study at The University of Arizona.

Add to Favorites



Add to Favorites



Add to Favorites



Add to Favorites