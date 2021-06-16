Washington, DC USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Exposure to Homophobic Attitudes Linked to Higher Stress Levels Among Sexual Minorities

Lesbian, gay and bisexual people who encounter homophobic attitudes experience increases in heart rate, blood pressure and stress hormones, potentially putting them at risk for multiple health problems, according to research published by the...
16-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Feeling Younger Buffers Older Adults From Stress, Protects Against Health Decline

People who feel younger have a greater sense of well-being, better cognitive functioning, less inflammation, lower risk of hospitalization and even live longer than their older-feeling peers. A study published by the American Psychological...
6-May-2021 4:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

More than Half of Generation Z Gay, Bisexual Teenage Boys Report Being Out to Parents

A majority of gay and bisexual Generation Z teenage boys report being out to their parents, part of an uptick in coming out among young people that researchers have noted in recent decades, according to research published by the American...
26-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Videoconferences More Exhausting When Participants Don’t Feel Group Belonging

Videoconferences may be less exhausting if participants feel some sense of group belonging, according to new research published by the American Psychological Association.
19-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

One Year On: Unhealthy Weight Gains, Increased Drinking Reported by Americans Coping With Pandemic Stress

As growing vaccine demand signals a potential turning point in the global COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s health crisis is far from over. One year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, many adults report...
11-Mar-2021 12:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Higher Income Predicts Feelings Such as Pride and Confidence

People with higher incomes tend to feel prouder, more confident and less afraid than people with lower incomes, but not necessarily more compassionate or loving, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
2-Mar-2021 12:55 PM EST Add to Favorites

Education Level, Interest in Alternative Medicine Among Factors Associated with Believing Misinformation

While many people believe misinformation on Facebook and Twitter from time to time, people with lower education or health literacy levels, a tendency to use alternative medicine or a distrust of the health care system are more likely to believe...
25-Feb-2021 3:35 PM EST Add to Favorites

Black Females More Likely Than Black Males to Exercise, Eat Healthy When Faced with Perceived Discrimination

Black men and women, as well as adolescent boys and girls, may react differently to perceived racial discrimination, with Black women and girls engaging in more exercise and better eating habits than Black men and boys when faced with...
25-Feb-2021 12:55 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The mission of the APA is to promote the advancement, communication, and application of psychological science and knowledge to benefit society and improve lives.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Hunter Drinkard
Public Affairs Specialist

 hdrinkard@apa.org

202-336-5700

Kaitlin Luna
Public Affairs Manager

 kluna@apa.org

202-336-5706

Kim Mills
Deputy Executive Director

 kmills@apa.org

202-336-6048

Jim Sliwa
Director Public Affairs
psychology

 jsliwa@apa.org

202-336-5707

Lea Winerman
Public Affairs Manager

 lwinerman@apa.org

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.55708