Exposure to Homophobic Attitudes Linked to Higher Stress Levels Among Sexual Minorities
Lesbian, gay and bisexual people who encounter homophobic attitudes experience increases in heart rate, blood pressure and stress hormones, potentially putting them at risk for multiple health problems, according to research published by the...
Feeling Younger Buffers Older Adults From Stress, Protects Against Health Decline
People who feel younger have a greater sense of well-being, better cognitive functioning, less inflammation, lower risk of hospitalization and even live longer than their older-feeling peers. A study published by the American Psychological...
More than Half of Generation Z Gay, Bisexual Teenage Boys Report Being Out to Parents
A majority of gay and bisexual Generation Z teenage boys report being out to their parents, part of an uptick in coming out among young people that researchers have noted in recent decades, according to research published by the American...
Videoconferences More Exhausting When Participants Don’t Feel Group Belonging
Videoconferences may be less exhausting if participants feel some sense of group belonging, according to new research published by the American Psychological Association.
One Year On: Unhealthy Weight Gains, Increased Drinking Reported by Americans Coping With Pandemic Stress
As growing vaccine demand signals a potential turning point in the global COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s health crisis is far from over. One year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, many adults report...
Higher Income Predicts Feelings Such as Pride and Confidence
People with higher incomes tend to feel prouder, more confident and less afraid than people with lower incomes, but not necessarily more compassionate or loving, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
Education Level, Interest in Alternative Medicine Among Factors Associated with Believing Misinformation
While many people believe misinformation on Facebook and Twitter from time to time, people with lower education or health literacy levels, a tendency to use alternative medicine or a distrust of the health care system are more likely to believe...
Black Females More Likely Than Black Males to Exercise, Eat Healthy When Faced with Perceived Discrimination
Black men and women, as well as adolescent boys and girls, may react differently to perceived racial discrimination, with Black women and girls engaging in more exercise and better eating habits than Black men and boys when faced with...
How to really keep your New Year’s resolutions, according to a psychologist
10-Dec-2019 4:00 PM EST
Psychologists Available to Talk About Gun Violence, Hate Crimes, Radicalization
5-Aug-2019 3:55 PM EDT
PSYCHOLOGISTS AVAILABLE TO TALK ABOUT STIGMA, MENTAL HEALTH DISPARITIES TO MARK NATIONAL MINORITY MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, which focuses on the mental health challenges experienced by underrepresented groups. Minorities face additional hurdles due to lack of adequate, culturally competent care and cultural stigma....
2-Jul-2019 3:40 PM EDT
Psychologists Available to Talk About Suicide
26-Mar-2019 11:20 AM EDT
Psychologists Available to Talk About Gun Violence, School Shootings
12-Feb-2019 9:40 AM EST
How Can Furloughed Feds Deal with the Stress of the Shutdown? APA Psychologist Offers Strategies
15-Jan-2019 3:05 PM EST
Psychologists Available to Talk About Impact of Separating Immigrant Children and Parents
12-Jun-2018 4:30 PM EDT
Emotions and Mindset Are Critical to Success of Meeting Between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, According to Psychologist Daniel Shapiro, PhD, Conflict Resolution Expert
4-May-2018 12:00 PM EDTSee All Experts