For new mothers, feeling low in social status poses risk to health
When it comes to the link between socioeconomic status and health, perception can be as important as reality. A study published by the American Psychological Association finds that new mothers who see themselves as lower on the socioeconomic ladder...
10-Jan-2022 3:05 PM EST
Computer-, smartphone-based treatments effective at reducing symptoms of depression
Computer- and smartphone-based treatments appear to be effective in reducing symptoms of depression, and while it remains unclear whether they are as effective as face-to-face psychotherapy, they offer a promising alternative to address the growing...
8-Dec-2021 4:05 PM EST
Ranked lists skew decision-makers' choices toward top option
In an age of online restaurant reviews and product ratings, landing in first place on a “top 10” list can confer great benefits on the top-ranked option, magnifying the differences between it and all other choices and blinding people to...
18-Nov-2021 10:40 AM EST
Gay, Bisexual Men Have Lower Suicide Risk in More Tolerant Countries
Gay and bisexual men who move from a country with high stigma toward LGBTQ people to one more accepting of LGBTQ rights experience a significantly lower risk of suicide and depression, according to research published by the American Psychological...
10-Nov-2021 11:45 AM EST
Barbershop Program Helps Reduce Violence in Philadelphia
A coping-skills program with young Black men in Philadelphia barbershops helped reduce reported violent behavior for up to three months, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
8-Nov-2021 11:20 AM EST
Urgent Need to Address Mental Health Effects of Climate Change, Says Report
With a large majority of Americans concerned about climate change and an increasing number expressing alarm and distress, it is past time to address this burgeoning public health crisis at the individual, community and societal levels, according to...
4-Nov-2021 12:05 AM EDT
PTSD symptoms vary over course of menstrual cycle
In women who have experienced trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms may vary over the course of the menstrual cycle, with more symptoms during the first few days of the cycle when the hormone estradiol is low, and fewer symptoms close to...
25-Oct-2021 3:30 PM EDT
Stress In America™ 2021: Pandemic Impedes Basic Decision-Making Ability
Americans are struggling with the basic decisions required to navigate daily life as the effects of pandemic-related stress continue to take a toll, especially on younger adults and parents, according to a national survey from the American...
26-Oct-2021 12:05 AM EDT
APA Chief Science Officer Available to Discuss Effects of Social Media on Children, Adolescents
4-Oct-2021 2:45 PM EDT
How to really keep your New Year’s resolutions, according to a psychologist
10-Dec-2019 4:00 PM EST
Psychologists Available to Talk About Gun Violence, Hate Crimes, Radicalization
5-Aug-2019 3:55 PM EDT
PSYCHOLOGISTS AVAILABLE TO TALK ABOUT STIGMA, MENTAL HEALTH DISPARITIES TO MARK NATIONAL MINORITY MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, which focuses on the mental health challenges experienced by underrepresented groups. Minorities face additional hurdles due to lack of adequate, culturally competent care and cultural stigma....
2-Jul-2019 3:40 PM EDT
Psychologists Available to Talk About Suicide
26-Mar-2019 11:20 AM EDT
Psychologists Available to Talk About Gun Violence, School Shootings
12-Feb-2019 9:40 AM EST
How Can Furloughed Feds Deal with the Stress of the Shutdown? APA Psychologist Offers Strategies
15-Jan-2019 3:05 PM EST
Psychologists Available to Talk About Impact of Separating Immigrant Children and Parents
12-Jun-2018 4:30 PM EDT