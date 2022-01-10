Washington, DC USA

For new mothers, feeling low in social status poses risk to health

When it comes to the link between socioeconomic status and health, perception can be as important as reality. A study published by the American Psychological Association finds that new mothers who see themselves as lower on the socioeconomic ladder...
10-Jan-2022

Computer-, smartphone-based treatments effective at reducing symptoms of depression

Computer- and smartphone-based treatments appear to be effective in reducing symptoms of depression, and while it remains unclear whether they are as effective as face-to-face psychotherapy, they offer a promising alternative to address the growing...
8-Dec-2021

Ranked lists skew decision-makers' choices toward top option

In an age of online restaurant reviews and product ratings, landing in first place on a “top 10” list can confer great benefits on the top-ranked option, magnifying the differences between it and all other choices and blinding people to...
18-Nov-2021

Gay, Bisexual Men Have Lower Suicide Risk in More Tolerant Countries

Gay and bisexual men who move from a country with high stigma toward LGBTQ people to one more accepting of LGBTQ rights experience a significantly lower risk of suicide and depression, according to research published by the American Psychological...
10-Nov-2021

Barbershop Program Helps Reduce Violence in Philadelphia

A coping-skills program with young Black men in Philadelphia barbershops helped reduce reported violent behavior for up to three months, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
8-Nov-2021

Urgent Need to Address Mental Health Effects of Climate Change, Says Report

With a large majority of Americans concerned about climate change and an increasing number expressing alarm and distress, it is past time to address this burgeoning public health crisis at the individual, community and societal levels, according to...
4-Nov-2021

PTSD symptoms vary over course of menstrual cycle

In women who have experienced trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms may vary over the course of the menstrual cycle, with more symptoms during the first few days of the cycle when the hormone estradiol is low, and fewer symptoms close to...
25-Oct-2021

Stress In America™ 2021: Pandemic Impedes Basic Decision-Making Ability

Americans are struggling with the basic decisions required to navigate daily life as the effects of pandemic-related stress continue to take a toll, especially on younger adults and parents, according to a national survey from the American...
26-Oct-2021


APA Chief Science Officer Available to Discuss Effects of Social Media on Children, Adolescents

4-Oct-2021

How to really keep your New Year’s resolutions, according to a psychologist

10-Dec-2019

Psychologists Available to Talk About Gun Violence, Hate Crimes, Radicalization

5-Aug-2019

PSYCHOLOGISTS AVAILABLE TO TALK ABOUT STIGMA, MENTAL HEALTH DISPARITIES TO MARK NATIONAL MINORITY MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, which focuses on the mental health challenges experienced by underrepresented groups. Minorities face additional hurdles due to lack of adequate, culturally competent care and cultural stigma....
2-Jul-2019

Psychologists Available to Talk About Suicide

26-Mar-2019

Psychologists Available to Talk About Gun Violence, School Shootings

12-Feb-2019

How Can Furloughed Feds Deal with the Stress of the Shutdown? APA Psychologist Offers Strategies

15-Jan-2019

Psychologists Available to Talk About Impact of Separating Immigrant Children and Parents

12-Jun-2018

About

The mission of the APA is to promote the advancement, communication, and application of psychological science and knowledge to benefit society and improve lives.

